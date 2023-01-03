Read full article on original website
First Resource Bank Expands Management Team with Key Promotions
To meet the increasing needs of its customer base, First Resource Bank has announced the promotion of three key team members whose leadership skills have considerably increased customer satisfaction, productivity, and security within the bank. The announcement comes after a year of record growth in which the bank experienced a significant uptick in loan volume and new customer acquisition.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Culver’s names Julie Fussner CMO
Culver’s is getting a chief marketing officer. The fast-food burger chain, based in the small Wisconsin town of Prairie du Sac, on Wednesday named Julie Fussner the first CMO in its 38-year history. Fussner had been VP of marketing and has worked with the company since 2017. She had...
Exec Hires: First Stop Health Promotes Teira Gunlock to CEO
– First Stop Health (FSH), a leading virtual care company for primary, urgent and mental healthcare needs, today announced the promotion of Teira Gunlock to Chief Executive Officer. In her role, Gunlock leads a dynamic, growing organization focused on delivering convenient, high-quality and affordable care to U.S. members of its employer clients.
Experity Announces Appointment of Brian Berning as Chief Financial Officer
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Experity, the national leader in on-demand healthcare solutions, announced the appointment of Brian Berning as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. This appointment follows the recent acquisition of Experity by GTCR, a leading private equity firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005089/en/ Brian Berning, Chief Financial Officer of Experity (Photo: Business Wire)
How an Insider Personalizes Every Step of the Banking Customer Journey
--- Customers have come to expect personalized experiences every time they interact with their bank. Financial institutions (FIs) that can meet and exceed those expectations have the opportunity to better compete, Ramachandran said. He said he sees banks deepening existing relationships and winning new customers with an expanding data arsenal, by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and data science capabilities to deliver the kind of connected, personalized experiences that span across channels. These expectations also span the life stages customers move through, such as paying for their child’s education, buying a first home or enjoying their retirement.
wealthinsidermag.com
Christopher Tarhan of Tarhanmotorsport: The Expert in Marketing Strategies for Motorsports
Motorsport is an exciting, challenging and sometimes dangerous industry. For those who are bold enough to thrive on its challenges in can also be a very lucrative business for many brands, companies and personalities. It is highly embraced by people worldwide and draws the attention of thousands of fans in attendance and millions more watching at home. Many entrepreneurs and companies have taken advantage of the opportunity to be involved in the sport to create more brand awareness for their products and services. Although motorsports marketing is alluring and exciting, it can be one of the most challenging industries to navigate without the right expertise on your side. Today, many marketing agencies are helping entrepreneurs and businesses handle their marketing within the motorsports world. Christopher Tarhan is a leading marketing strategist in the industry who is offering unique marketing strategies to help businesses achieve success.
Compana Pet Brands Names Greg Pearson Chief Executive Officer
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Compana Pet Brands, global leader in pet care and nutrition, today announced it has appointed Greg Pearson as Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Pearson succeeds John Howe, who will transition to a new role as senior advisor for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005979/en/ Greg Pearson, Chief Executive Officer at Compana Pet Brands (Photo: Business Wire)
Lincoln Financial Group Names Rodney Kuntz Vice President, Group Benefits Small Business Sales and Channel Development
RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Rodney Kuntz has been named vice president, Group Benefits Small Business Sales and Channel Development. In this role, Kuntz will serve as strategy lead, partnering with benefits consultants and brokers to distribute Lincoln’s industry-leading group insurance products and services to small-business owners and their employees. He will report to Carl Jones, senior vice president, head of Group Benefits Sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005888/en/ Rodney Kuntz, VP, Small Business Sales and Channel Development, Lincoln Financial Group (Photo: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com
CHG-MERIDIAN Appoints Welzer Chief Sales Officer
CHG-MERIDIAN appointed Daniel Welzer to its board of management in the role of chief sales officer on Jan. 1. Welzer succeeded Frank Kottmann, who stepped down after 10 years of service. “We would like to express our sincere thanks to Frank Kottmann, who has played a crucial part in driving...
salestechstar.com
RightData Selects Richard Park as Chief Revenue Officer
Data and analytics industry veteran joins high-growth data software startup. RightData, the data software solutions company known for modern data integration, trusted data quality and data observability, has hired a new Chief Revenue Office to its executive team. This hire fulfills RightData’s go-to-market implementation strategy and sets a course for revenue growth in the fast-paced data infrastructure and management market, growing at over 10% per year. In addition, RightData’s CRO will be pivotal to capitalizing on the Series A investment from Level Equity.
gamblingnews.com
Former RSI CEO Greg Carlin Launches New Casino Startup G2 Gaming
After announcing he would resign from his position as chief executive officer at Rush Street Interactive in January 2022, casino industry veteran Greg Carlin has announced a fresh project up his sleeve. The new casino startup is called G2 Gaming, LLC and will rely on Carlin’s two and a half decades of experience in the field to pursue “endless opportunity across the gaming spectrum”.
Built Technologies Names Digital Payment Expert Bora Chung and Engineering Veteran Matt Marenghi as Advisors
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Built Technologies, the fastest growing construction and real estate fintech provider in the U.S., today announced the addition of two industry veterans as company advisors, Bora Chung and Matt Marenghi. Their expertise will help Built drive innovation and value for its customers as the company scales and expands the services on its platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005660/en/ Payment industry veteran Bora Chung named as advisor to Built Technologies (Photo: Business Wire)
Electronic Trading Platform Octaura Appoints Vitaliy Kozak as Chief Product Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Octaura, the industry-led electronic trading, data and analytics solution for syndicated loans and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), today announced the bolstering of its C-suite with the appointment of industry veteran Vitaliy Kozak as Chief Product Officer, effective immediately. The addition of Mr. Kozak to Octaura’s leadership team is a pivotal advancement for the company’s growth efforts that are tied to the launch of its trading venues following its formation in June. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005053/en/ Vitaliy Kozak, Chief Product Officer of Octaura (Photo: Business Wire)
Kris Srinivasan Joins RestorixHealth as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development
METAIRIE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- RestorixHealth, the nation’s leading wound care solutions company, is pleased to announce Kris Srinivasan, MD, MBA, as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005190/en/ Kris Srinivasan, MD, MBA, joins RestorixHealth as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development. (Photo: Business Wire)
newbooksnetwork.com
Creating a Company Culture that Lasts
In this interview, Richard and Kimon speak with David Regn, CEO of Stream Companies. Collectively, David oversees about 600 employees, generating an annual revenue of around $225 million. Growing up in a middle-class family, David got his first job at age 14. He worked at a grocery store, starting as...
nexttv.com
Criteo Working with Magnite To Bring Retail Audiences to CTV
Commerce media platform Criteo said it is working with ad platform Magnite to bring retail insights and audiences into connected TV advertising. “Criteo occupies a unique position in the retail media marketplace, helping 160 retailers globally extend their audiences beyond their own walls,” said Sean Buckley, chief revenue officer at Magnite. “We’re excited to work closely with the Criteo team to add value with our CTV expertise and help retailers leverage the high impact of premium, large-screen CTV along with the dynamic, audience-specific strengths that this format can deliver.”
Salesforce cuts 10% of workforce; CEO says company 'hired too many people'
A restructuring plan from Salesforce calls for a 10% reduction in headcounts.
Dine Brands Global Announces Executive Leadership Changes
GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® restaurants, today announces key leadership moves, each effective on January 6, 2023. John Cywinski, Applebee’s President, is leaving the company for a CEO position at another restaurant company. Tony Moralejo, who is currently President, Dine Brands International and Global Development, has been appointed President, Applebee’s U.S. Scott Gladstone, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, will step into the role of President, International and Corporate Development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005783/en/ Tony Moralejo, President, Dine Brands International and Global Development, has been appointed President, Applebee’s U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)
