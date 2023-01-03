ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

New Mexico Tourism Department Supports Refurbishment Of Picuris Pueblo Interpretive Center Through $50,000 Grant

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ladailypost.com

Lauritzen: An Open Letter To New Mexico

My name is Bernadette Lauritzen and I am the Executive Director of the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization. This month we will celebrate 25 years, providing services to the Betty Ehart and White Rock Senior Centers. While I certainly don’t speak for all senior centers, I implore the residents...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Op-Ed: Fund Strategic Water Reserve For New Mexico

“Agua es Vida” – Water is Life. We read it and hear it and say it all across New Mexico, all the time. But our life is draining away as New Mexico faces unprecedented challenges to our water resources. To address these challenges, we need a wide range of water management tools, including a fully funded Strategic Water Reserve.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80

Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

PED: 2023 Teacher Of The Year Initiation Ceremony Jan. 13

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) announces that Tara Hughes, New Mexico’s Teacher of the Year, will be honored at 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in Rotunda Hall of the New Mexico State Capitol at 490 Old Santa Fe Trail. Among those in attendance...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

NMDWS: New Mexico November 2022 Labor Market

New Mexico Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has released the November 2022 Labor Market Information. The New Mexico Labor Market Review (LMR) presents the most up-to-date labor market highlights and happenings. The LMR is produced and published monthly and includes data on the labor force, jobs, and unemployment for the state and...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Storm approaches Thursday night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A calm and seasonable Thursday afternoon is ahead for New Mexico as high pressure builds over the region. Upper level clouds continue to stream in across the state into this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. An atmospheric river has set up over the West Coast, dumping tons of moisture over California. A little bit of this moisture will push into New Mexico tomorrow.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tourine

Top 3 must-see Attractions in Arizona

Arizona is a state located in the southwestern region of the United States. It is known for its hot and dry desert climate, as well as its diverse landscape that includes forests, mountains, and canyons. The state is home to a number of iconic natural landmarks, such as the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.
ARIZONA STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico

LORDSBURG, New Mexico-- U.S. Customs and Border Protection say a Border Patrol Agent was shot in the chest multiple times while on duty Thursday.  The agent, assigned to the Lordsburg, New Mexico was shot by an occupant of a suspected smuggling vehicle on New Mexico Highway 146. The agent was able to return fire as the suspect's car The post Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
LORDSBURG, NM
kjzz.org

Arizona egg prices are soaring. Here's why

It doesn’t take an eagle-eyed shopper to notice that egg prices are soaring in Arizona. An outbreak of bird flu is behind the nearly 50% rise in price, according to Julie Murphree with the Arizona Farm Bureau. “We actually have a really good chunk of our eggs that are...
ARIZONA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

SNAP Benefits 2023: New Mexico residents to receive payments as part of January plan

SNAP benefits, sometimes known as food stamps, offer qualified New Mexico individuals with low income and limited resources cash assistance to purchase nutritious food. The New Mexico Human Services Department distributes benefits weekly via EBT cards (HSD). In addition, beneficiaries can anticipate a 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase in January 2023.
NEW MEXICO STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Up To $750 Stimulus Payment For New Mexico – Here’s How To Claim In 2023

New Mexico residents will still be eligible for a refund when they file their 2021 income tax return in May 2023.  New Mexico may still be eligible to receive stimulus payments from the State of NM worth up to $750 for individuals and $1500 for families  in 2022.  Two pieces of legislation were signed to pass in 2022 that include either “rebates” or “relief payments” for New Mexicans, according to New Mexico LegalAid. To receive the rebate payments, you need to process your 2021 New Mexico income taxes.
NEW MEXICO STATE
agdaily.com

80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December

Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
BACA COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

Monday’s storm system winding down, another system moving in

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold and snowy day for many across New Mexico. Even more is on the way, leading to some school cancelations and dangerous road conditions. On Monday, though many parts across the state saw the weather, this storm’s focus was across northern and western New Mexico. Parts of Highway 550 […]
CUBA, NM

Comments / 0

