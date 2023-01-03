New Mexico Tourism Department Supports Refurbishment Of Picuris Pueblo Interpretive Center Through $50,000 Grant

Read full article on original website
Lauritzen: An Open Letter To New Mexico
My name is Bernadette Lauritzen and I am the Executive Director of the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization. This month we will celebrate 25 years, providing services to the Betty Ehart and White Rock Senior Centers. While I certainly don’t speak for all senior centers, I implore the residents...
Op-Ed: Fund Strategic Water Reserve For New Mexico
“Agua es Vida” – Water is Life. We read it and hear it and say it all across New Mexico, all the time. But our life is draining away as New Mexico faces unprecedented challenges to our water resources. To address these challenges, we need a wide range of water management tools, including a fully funded Strategic Water Reserve.
Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80
Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
Max De Azevedo Named General Counsel For New Mexico Department Of Cultural Affairs
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (NMDCA) announce that Max De Azevedo has been named General Counsel for the Department. De Azevedo succeeds Peter Ives, who retired Dec. 31, 2022 after more than a decade of public service in city and state government in Santa Fe.
PED: 2023 Teacher Of The Year Initiation Ceremony Jan. 13
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) announces that Tara Hughes, New Mexico’s Teacher of the Year, will be honored at 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in Rotunda Hall of the New Mexico State Capitol at 490 Old Santa Fe Trail. Among those in attendance...
NMDWS: New Mexico November 2022 Labor Market
New Mexico Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has released the November 2022 Labor Market Information. The New Mexico Labor Market Review (LMR) presents the most up-to-date labor market highlights and happenings. The LMR is produced and published monthly and includes data on the labor force, jobs, and unemployment for the state and...
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Storm approaches Thursday night
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A calm and seasonable Thursday afternoon is ahead for New Mexico as high pressure builds over the region. Upper level clouds continue to stream in across the state into this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. An atmospheric river has set up over the West Coast, dumping tons of moisture over California. A little bit of this moisture will push into New Mexico tomorrow.
Top 3 must-see Attractions in Arizona
Arizona is a state located in the southwestern region of the United States. It is known for its hot and dry desert climate, as well as its diverse landscape that includes forests, mountains, and canyons. The state is home to a number of iconic natural landmarks, such as the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.
Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico
LORDSBURG, New Mexico-- U.S. Customs and Border Protection say a Border Patrol Agent was shot in the chest multiple times while on duty Thursday. The agent, assigned to the Lordsburg, New Mexico was shot by an occupant of a suspected smuggling vehicle on New Mexico Highway 146. The agent was able to return fire as the suspect's car The post Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Arizona egg prices are soaring. Here's why
It doesn’t take an eagle-eyed shopper to notice that egg prices are soaring in Arizona. An outbreak of bird flu is behind the nearly 50% rise in price, according to Julie Murphree with the Arizona Farm Bureau. “We actually have a really good chunk of our eggs that are...
SNAP Benefits 2023: New Mexico residents to receive payments as part of January plan
SNAP benefits, sometimes known as food stamps, offer qualified New Mexico individuals with low income and limited resources cash assistance to purchase nutritious food. The New Mexico Human Services Department distributes benefits weekly via EBT cards (HSD). In addition, beneficiaries can anticipate a 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase in January 2023.
Up To $750 Stimulus Payment For New Mexico – Here’s How To Claim In 2023
New Mexico residents will still be eligible for a refund when they file their 2021 income tax return in May 2023. New Mexico may still be eligible to receive stimulus payments from the State of NM worth up to $750 for individuals and $1500 for families in 2022. Two pieces of legislation were signed to pass in 2022 that include either “rebates” or “relief payments” for New Mexicans, according to New Mexico LegalAid. To receive the rebate payments, you need to process your 2021 New Mexico income taxes.
Utah auto dealer buys two Valley Earnhardt dealerships
Utah-based Ken Garff Automotive Group has expanded its presence in the Valley by acquiring two more dealerships from Valley-based Earnhardt Auto Centers.
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December
Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for this Colorado Winter
In Colorado, we are some coffee-drinking people. The Centennial State is the 3rd most caffeinated state in the country according to Zippia.com with coffee drinkers enjoying about 2 cups per day. Colorado's altitude makes the state a fantastic region for growing coffee beans which have led to an ever-increasing list...
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
Monday’s storm system winding down, another system moving in
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold and snowy day for many across New Mexico. Even more is on the way, leading to some school cancelations and dangerous road conditions. On Monday, though many parts across the state saw the weather, this storm’s focus was across northern and western New Mexico. Parts of Highway 550 […]
