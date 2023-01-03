Read full article on original website
Another View Of Wolf Moon Rising Over Los Alamos
Another view of the Wolf Moon rising Friday evening over Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
Death Announcement: Juan ‘Rob’ Baldonado Has Died
Juan “Rob” Baldonado, 53, passed away peacefully Dec. 9, 2022, at home in Los Alamos, N.M. Cremation has taken place. An obituary will be published at a later time regarding details of a memorial and burial to be held at Guaje Pines Cemetery in Los Alamos in warmer weather.
KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event
[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
Santa Fe Animal Shelter Launches ‘Name Your Own Price’ Adoption Event To Ease Animal Overcrowding
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society (SFAS) is hosting a “Name Your Own Price” adoption event to help alleviate the already overcrowded shelter. The promotion, which runs the entire month of January, allows people looking to bring home a new pet to name the price they want to pay for the adoption.
County Library Board Meets Monday Jan. 9, 2023
The Los Alamos County Library Board will meet 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in Council Chambers Suite #110 at 1000 Central Ave. and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Jan. 9, 2023 Library Board Agenda. Find the link to...
Chamber Hosts Monthly Los Alamos Newcomers Meetup Sponsored By Zia Credit Union @ 5:15 PM Monday
The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce shares a reminder about the monthly Los Alamos Newcomers Meetup organized by the Chamber and MainStreet and sponsored by Zia Credit Union. The next meetup is Monday, Jan. 9 at projectY cowork space at 150 Central Park Square. These meetups are held the first...
Bernalillo family wants change after grandfather waits hours for help following Sam’s Club parking lot shooting
It was just another afternoon errand, but it quickly became an emergency situation.
KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a […]
Letter To The Editor: Questioning Wisdom Of Creating Eight New Tennis Courts
I am not opposed to well-maintained tennis courts or additional courts, if needed, in the County. I do question the wisdom of creating eight new tennis courts. In their letter to the Los Alamos Daily Post of Dec. 2, 2022 (link), the Los Alamos Tennis Club directors and the Los Alamos Pickleball Club representative stated:
Dew Paws Rescue Seeks Adoptions For 11 Puppies
Dew Paws Rescue is a foster-based rescue that pulls dogs and cats from high-kill shelters, removes them from situations of abuse or neglect, and accepts owner surrenders when able. Dew Paws Rescue is passionate about giving every animal a chance. Please email infodewpaws@gmail.com if interested in fostering or adopting. Dew Paws Rescue is based out of Santa Fe. Courtesy/Dew Paws Rescue.
COVID-19 Community Newsletter For Jan. 7, 2023
Los Alamos County is LOW, but the XBB.1.5 variant is ramping up and the post-holiday spike in cases is starting to show – especially among our seniors. What should you do to stay healthy and safe as we head into the new year? Check out this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter for information and resources to help you navigate the latest concerns.
Los Alamos Police Release Names Of Brother And Sister Found Deceased Wednesday In Denver Steels Area Home
The home at 3536 Pueblo Drive in the Denver Steels area in which LAPD officers discovered the bodies of a brother and sister Wednesday afternoon. The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Courtesy/LAPD. LAPD News:. The Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD) was called to 3536 Pueblo Drive in the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
Driver slams through Old Town school fence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
‘Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo’ to film in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that the independent feature, “Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo” has started principal photography in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. According to a news release, the film tells the story of two strangers who find themselves searching for meaning when their roommate disappears.
Sixth suspect in Santa Fe County murder named
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth suspect has been charged in connection to a murder in Santa Fe County last month. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, was charged with murder following an investigation into the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano. They say his murder was the result of drug activity after Ponce-Galdeano was found dead and wrapped up […]
Previously-vandalized Santa Fe restaurant is open for business again
“Seeing all of the pictures of what had happened was so tragic."
‘She was so full of life’: Family remembers teen killed at Albuquerque house party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jada Gonzales is being remembered as a giving person with a kind spirit and a smile that could light up a room. “The day before she had passed away, she was working. She volunteered to make these signs for the library and I think that in itself speaks of how she gave […]
