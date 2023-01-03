ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
ladailypost.com

Death Announcement: Juan ‘Rob’ Baldonado Has Died

Juan “Rob” Baldonado, 53, passed away peacefully Dec. 9, 2022, at home in Los Alamos, N.M. Cremation has taken place. An obituary will be published at a later time regarding details of a memorial and burial to be held at Guaje Pines Cemetery in Los Alamos in warmer weather.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event

[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

County Library Board Meets Monday Jan. 9, 2023

The Los Alamos County Library Board will meet 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in Council Chambers Suite #110 at 1000 Central Ave. and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Jan. 9, 2023 Library Board Agenda. Find the link to...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Questioning Wisdom Of Creating Eight New Tennis Courts

I am not opposed to well-maintained tennis courts or additional courts, if needed, in the County. I do question the wisdom of creating eight new tennis courts. In their letter to the Los Alamos Daily Post of Dec. 2, 2022 (link), the Los Alamos Tennis Club directors and the Los Alamos Pickleball Club representative stated:
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Dew Paws Rescue Seeks Adoptions For 11 Puppies

Dew Paws Rescue is a foster-based rescue that pulls dogs and cats from high-kill shelters, removes them from situations of abuse or neglect, and accepts owner surrenders when able. Dew Paws Rescue is passionate about giving every animal a chance. Please email infodewpaws@gmail.com if interested in fostering or adopting. Dew Paws Rescue is based out of Santa Fe. Courtesy/Dew Paws Rescue.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

COVID-19 Community Newsletter For Jan. 7, 2023

Los Alamos County is LOW, but the XBB.1.5 variant is ramping up and the post-holiday spike in cases is starting to show – especially among our seniors. What should you do to stay healthy and safe as we head into the new year? Check out this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter for information and resources to help you navigate the latest concerns.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Driver slams through Old Town school fence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo’ to film in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that the independent feature, “Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo” has started principal photography in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. According to a news release, the film tells the story of two strangers who find themselves searching for meaning when their roommate disappears.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sixth suspect in Santa Fe County murder named

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth suspect has been charged in connection to a murder in Santa Fe County last month. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, was charged with murder following an investigation into the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano. They say his murder was the result of drug activity after Ponce-Galdeano was found dead and wrapped up […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy