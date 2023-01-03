Read full article on original website
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New MexicoKristen WaltersBernalillo, NM
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetratorsPhilosophy BloggerAlbuquerque, NM
Thursday High School Basketball Action Alamogordo Tigers Fall to Los Lunas on the RoadAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Lauritzen: An Open Letter To New Mexico
My name is Bernadette Lauritzen and I am the Executive Director of the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization. This month we will celebrate 25 years, providing services to the Betty Ehart and White Rock Senior Centers. While I certainly don’t speak for all senior centers, I implore the residents...
Dew Paws Rescue Seeks Adoptions For 11 Puppies
Dew Paws Rescue is a foster-based rescue that pulls dogs and cats from high-kill shelters, removes them from situations of abuse or neglect, and accepts owner surrenders when able. Dew Paws Rescue is passionate about giving every animal a chance. Please email infodewpaws@gmail.com if interested in fostering or adopting. Dew Paws Rescue is based out of Santa Fe. Courtesy/Dew Paws Rescue.
COVID-19 Community Newsletter For Jan. 7, 2023
Los Alamos County is LOW, but the XBB.1.5 variant is ramping up and the post-holiday spike in cases is starting to show – especially among our seniors. What should you do to stay healthy and safe as we head into the new year? Check out this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter for information and resources to help you navigate the latest concerns.
PED: 2023 Teacher Of The Year Initiation Ceremony Jan. 13
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) announces that Tara Hughes, New Mexico’s Teacher of the Year, will be honored at 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in Rotunda Hall of the New Mexico State Capitol at 490 Old Santa Fe Trail. Among those in attendance...
Obituary: Mary Frances Naffziger Feb. 15, 1931 – Dec. 23, 2022
MARY FRANCES NAFFZIGER Feb. 15, 1931 – Dec. 23, 2022. A resident of Los Alamos since 1958, Frances was a beloved teacher and fixture in the Los Alamos music community. She was born in Salisbury, North Carolina Feb. 15, 1931, to Hannis Woodson Thompson and Lillian Boger Thompson. She admitted to being “a bit of a tomboy,” and chose to enroll in a physics class in high school rather than home economics, which the girls were supposed to take.
Letter To The Editor: Questioning Wisdom Of Creating Eight New Tennis Courts
I am not opposed to well-maintained tennis courts or additional courts, if needed, in the County. I do question the wisdom of creating eight new tennis courts. In their letter to the Los Alamos Daily Post of Dec. 2, 2022 (link), the Los Alamos Tennis Club directors and the Los Alamos Pickleball Club representative stated:
Chamber Hosts Monthly Los Alamos Newcomers Meetup Sponsored By Zia Credit Union @ 5:15 PM Monday
The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce shares a reminder about the monthly Los Alamos Newcomers Meetup organized by the Chamber and MainStreet and sponsored by Zia Credit Union. The next meetup is Monday, Jan. 9 at projectY cowork space at 150 Central Park Square. These meetups are held the first...
Death Announcement: Juan ‘Rob’ Baldonado Has Died
Juan “Rob” Baldonado, 53, passed away peacefully Dec. 9, 2022, at home in Los Alamos, N.M. Cremation has taken place. An obituary will be published at a later time regarding details of a memorial and burial to be held at Guaje Pines Cemetery in Los Alamos in warmer weather.
Max De Azevedo Named General Counsel For New Mexico Department Of Cultural Affairs
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (NMDCA) announce that Max De Azevedo has been named General Counsel for the Department. De Azevedo succeeds Peter Ives, who retired Dec. 31, 2022 after more than a decade of public service in city and state government in Santa Fe.
Another View Of Wolf Moon Rising Over Los Alamos
Another view of the Wolf Moon rising Friday evening over Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
UNM-LA Advisory Board Meets Monday In Wallace Hall
The UNM-Los Alamos (UNM-LA) Advisory Board will meet 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in Wallace Hall, in Building 5, on the campus at 1000 University Drive. Agenda items include a presentation about UNM-LA fees and tuition, as well as administrative reports from each member of the Executive Team. Direct questions...
County Library Board Meets Monday Jan. 9, 2023
The Los Alamos County Library Board will meet 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in Council Chambers Suite #110 at 1000 Central Ave. and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Jan. 9, 2023 Library Board Agenda. Find the link to...
Los Alamos Police Release Names Of Brother And Sister Found Deceased Wednesday In Denver Steels Area Home
The home at 3536 Pueblo Drive in the Denver Steels area in which LAPD officers discovered the bodies of a brother and sister Wednesday afternoon. The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Courtesy/LAPD. LAPD News:. The Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD) was called to 3536 Pueblo Drive in the...
