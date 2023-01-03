ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

wlds.com

JHS on Track to Resume Classes Friday Despite Discovery of More Damage

Jacksonville High School is on track for students to return this Friday even after little more damage was found during the cleanup. District 117 students returned to school after the holiday break Wednesday, save for at the high school where cleanup efforts continue after a pipe running to an outside spigot burst on Christmas Eve Day completely flooding the 200 hallway.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
tspr.org

Home stretch for construction of Macomb’s new middle school

It’s been more than 50 years since a new school building opened in Macomb. That will change this year. Several classrooms are already completed in the new middle school building, according to Superintendent Patrick Twomey. He said the heavy construction work is done and much that remains is finishing work.
MACOMB, IL
WAND TV

Car dealership creates grant program for downtown Springfield businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A luxury car dealer in Springfield has started a grant program to benefit downtown businesses. Isringhausen Imports awarded $20,000 to the Wakery, a coffee house and alcohol-free bar scheduled to open early this year. “Downtown Springfield has been good to Isringhausen Imports, and we would...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois

We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Three Displaced By Springfield Apartment Fire

Three people have been displaced after a fire in a Springfield apartment. Firefighters were called to the building in the 600 block of West Lawrence for a report of a kitchen fire. Fire investigators say it appears the fire resulted from a stove top that had been left on accidentally.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

New Central Illinois representative sworn in ahead of lame duck session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A temporary legislator has been appointed to fill the 87th district’s vacancy for the next week. Tim Butler, who served as the district’s representative for the area serving Sangamon, Tazwell, Menard and Logan Counties, retired from the General Assembly to become the executive director of the Illinois Railroad Association December 31st. […]
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

17th Count Against Quincy Woman Officially Dropped in Fatal DUI Case

The Adams County State’s Attorney’s office will not file an appeal of last month’s Fourth District Appellate Court’s ruling that upheld a decision to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman. A status hearing on 36 year old Natasha L....
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 31, 2022

Tracy L Dean, 53, Palmyra, FTA Stealing at N 20th St and Broadway St. NTA 122. Signe C Oakley, 79, 125 Knollwood, Too Fast for Conditions at N 18th St and Maine St. PTC 162. Theresa G Koontz, 78, Liberty, Failure to Yield from Private Drive at N 36th St and Broadway St. PTC 146.
QUINCY, IL
WAND TV

Decatur man enters plea in accused vehicular hijacking crimes

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of two suspects accused of vehicular hijacking crimes in the Decatur pleaded guilty to armed robbery. Calvin G. Shepherd III, 20, entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 21 to armed robbery. Charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking were dismissed. He and 18-year-old Calvin G. Shepherd...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Coroner releases identity of Springfield women hit by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the woman who died Thursday after being hit by a train. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the woman who died after being hit by a train on her railroad crossing was 35-year-old Jessica Thompson. According to a preliminary autopsy, the coroner […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Beardstown Home Total Loss in Early Morning Fire

According to a release from the Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department via their social media, firefighters were called to the 1000 block of West 9th Street in Beardstown for a structure fire at 1:15 this morning. Officials say flames and heavy smoke were visible when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to...
BEARDSTOWN, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday

Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Fire Department Address Rumors Related To Goodwill Fire

Springfield fire officials are trying to dispel rumors about conditions at the former Goodwill building on North 11th Street before fire gutted the structure on Christmas weekend. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says public allegations this week that the fire department knew there were squatters in the building, and that there...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

