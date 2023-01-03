Read full article on original website
wlds.com
JHS on Track to Resume Classes Friday Despite Discovery of More Damage
Jacksonville High School is on track for students to return this Friday even after little more damage was found during the cleanup. District 117 students returned to school after the holiday break Wednesday, save for at the high school where cleanup efforts continue after a pipe running to an outside spigot burst on Christmas Eve Day completely flooding the 200 hallway.
wlds.com
Flooded Hall Pushes JHS Student Return to Friday, All Other Dist 117 Students Back to School Wednesday
The recent winter cold snap is still having ill effects in the area. Jacksonville High School students are getting an extended holiday break in the wake of a broken water line over the Christmas holiday break. District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek announced this morning, that JHS students will not be returning until Friday.
tspr.org
Home stretch for construction of Macomb’s new middle school
It’s been more than 50 years since a new school building opened in Macomb. That will change this year. Several classrooms are already completed in the new middle school building, according to Superintendent Patrick Twomey. He said the heavy construction work is done and much that remains is finishing work.
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker visits Ball Elementary School to highlight investments in early childhood education
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker along with local and community leaders visited Ball Elementary School in Chatham, Illinois to highlight investments in the Preschool for All program, on Thursday. The Governor met with Superintendent Becca Lamon, Principal Tricia Burke, teachers, and students on their first day...
New law allows college students training to be teachers to sub at school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This year, K-12 students may see a college student teaching their class when their teachers are absent. A law that went into effect Jan. 1 allows college students studying education who have 90 credit hours of experience to serve as substitute teachers. Proponents of the bill say the law not only […]
WAND TV
Car dealership creates grant program for downtown Springfield businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A luxury car dealer in Springfield has started a grant program to benefit downtown businesses. Isringhausen Imports awarded $20,000 to the Wakery, a coffee house and alcohol-free bar scheduled to open early this year. “Downtown Springfield has been good to Isringhausen Imports, and we would...
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
WAND TV
Quieter and colder weather expected across Central Illinois following Tuesday's storms
(WAND WEATHER)- After record and near record high temperatures Tuesday, it'll be much colder the rest of the week. Decatur, Springfield, and Lincoln all set new record highs Tuesday when we reached the mid-to-upper-60s. This warmth was the catalyst for severe weather with six reported tornadoes across a few of...
newschannel20.com
Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
wmay.com
Three Displaced By Springfield Apartment Fire
Three people have been displaced after a fire in a Springfield apartment. Firefighters were called to the building in the 600 block of West Lawrence for a report of a kitchen fire. Fire investigators say it appears the fire resulted from a stove top that had been left on accidentally.
New Central Illinois representative sworn in ahead of lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A temporary legislator has been appointed to fill the 87th district’s vacancy for the next week. Tim Butler, who served as the district’s representative for the area serving Sangamon, Tazwell, Menard and Logan Counties, retired from the General Assembly to become the executive director of the Illinois Railroad Association December 31st. […]
stlpublicradio.org
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
wlds.com
17th Count Against Quincy Woman Officially Dropped in Fatal DUI Case
The Adams County State’s Attorney’s office will not file an appeal of last month’s Fourth District Appellate Court’s ruling that upheld a decision to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman. A status hearing on 36 year old Natasha L....
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 31, 2022
Tracy L Dean, 53, Palmyra, FTA Stealing at N 20th St and Broadway St. NTA 122. Signe C Oakley, 79, 125 Knollwood, Too Fast for Conditions at N 18th St and Maine St. PTC 162. Theresa G Koontz, 78, Liberty, Failure to Yield from Private Drive at N 36th St and Broadway St. PTC 146.
WAND TV
Decatur man enters plea in accused vehicular hijacking crimes
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of two suspects accused of vehicular hijacking crimes in the Decatur pleaded guilty to armed robbery. Calvin G. Shepherd III, 20, entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 21 to armed robbery. Charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking were dismissed. He and 18-year-old Calvin G. Shepherd...
Metro East man charged for battery on officers after domestic dispute
A Metro East man faces several felonies after a violent exchange with officers Monday following a domestic dispute.
Coroner releases identity of Springfield women hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the woman who died Thursday after being hit by a train. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the woman who died after being hit by a train on her railroad crossing was 35-year-old Jessica Thompson. According to a preliminary autopsy, the coroner […]
wlds.com
Beardstown Home Total Loss in Early Morning Fire
According to a release from the Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department via their social media, firefighters were called to the 1000 block of West 9th Street in Beardstown for a structure fire at 1:15 this morning. Officials say flames and heavy smoke were visible when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to...
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
wmay.com
Fire Department Address Rumors Related To Goodwill Fire
Springfield fire officials are trying to dispel rumors about conditions at the former Goodwill building on North 11th Street before fire gutted the structure on Christmas weekend. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says public allegations this week that the fire department knew there were squatters in the building, and that there...
