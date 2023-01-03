Read full article on original website
Enriquez: Behind The Scenes With Los Alamos Light Opera
Cast of ‘Matilda the Musical’ rehearsing for the big show. Courtesy/Elisa Enriquez. Imagine post World War 2 Los Alamos, a “town” where many residents had grown up in cities where opera, concerts, plays and music lessons were taken for granted. Theater lovers got together, and by...
Tickets On Sale Now For PEEC’s Backcountry Film Festival Sponsored By Century Bank
PEEC and SALA will host Backcountry Film Festival Jan. 26. Courtesy/PEEC. PEEC and SALA Event Center host the Backcountry Film Festival, sponsored by Century Bank 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The community is invited to watch the films live for the first time in 3 years. Beer and wine will...
SFCC And SFHEC Close To Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.
SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College and the Santa Fe Higher Education Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. No classes or activities will be held and no other student services will be available. Both campuses will reopen Tuesday, Jan....
Daily Postcard: Birds Visit Pond On Barranca Mesa
Daily Postcard: A small Junco waits its turn as a Robin sips water from the pond of a residence recently on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan. A Townsend’s Solitaire visits a local pond recently on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan. A Townsend’s Solitaire sips water from a...
New Mexico Historic Sites Brings On New Interpretive Ranger Joseph Tackes At Los Luceros
ALCALDE — New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) announces that Joseph Tackes has joined Los Luceros Historic Site (LLHS) as its new interpretive ranger. Tackes started in the role Nov. 26, 2022. “I am so thrilled to have Joseph as part of our team at Los Luceros Historic Site,” LLHS...
Los Alamos Community Foundation To Host Two Nonprofit Training Programs Focused On Governance And Finance
The Los Alamos Community Foundation is hosting two nonprofit training sessions focused on board governance, orientation and good management and the importance of implementing internal financial controls. Now in its eighth year, the LACF Nonprofit Training Program serves organizations across northern New Mexico by providing training aimed at building capacity,...
Blue Bus 255 Mountain Trail Route Begins Winter Service
The RTD Blue Bus 255 Mountain Trail Route will begin operating on a modified Winter Service schedule Tuesday, Jan. 17. Due to a shortage of bus transit operators, the service has been operating on its non-winter schedule and will do so through Monday, Jan. 16. The modified winter schedule will...
In Its First Year Of Grantmaking The Encantado Foundation Awards More Than $440,000 To STEM Efforts
SANTA FE – In its first year of grantmaking, The Encantado Foundation announced Monday that it awarded more than $440,000 to New Mexico nonprofit organizations through its 2022 Community Based Grant and Impact Grant Programs. The recipients of these grants, which were selected from among applications received between April...
NNSA Changes Venue For Surplus Plutonium Disposition EIS Public Hearing In Los Alamos
The public hearing for NNSA’ s Surplus Plutonium Disposition Program EIS will be held Jan. 26 at Historic Fuller Lodge at at 2132 Central Ave. in downtown Los Alamos. Post file photo. LANL News:. The Thursday, Jan. 26 public hearing for the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Surplus Plutonium Disposition...
Los Alamos Rotary Club Praised For Ukraine Fundraiser
Glow sticks in blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine, form the shape of a heart during a fundraiser held in April 2022 in White Rock to support Rotary international’s relief efforts in the war-torn country. Hundreds in the community participated. Courtesy/Rotary. Vice President. Rotary Club of Los Alamos.
New Mexico Lawmakers Gather With Community At Fuller Lodge To Discuss 2023 Legislative Session
Audience members listen to lawmakers at the Legislative Preview Jan. 5 at Fuller Lodge. The event was hosted by the Los Alamos Chapter of The American Association of University Women and League of Women Voters. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. The Los Alamos Chapter of...
LAPD Investigates Crash At Grand Canyon & Pajarito Road
LAPD is investigating this crash that occurred this morning at the intersection of Grand Canyon and Pajarito Road on N.M. 4 in White Rock. LAFD transported one person from the scene with minor injuries to LAMC. Courtesy/LAPD. LAPD News:. The Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash...
Los Alamos Public Schools Transportation Department Announces Adjustments To Bus Routes
Los Alamos Public Schools announces adjustments to bus routes. Courtesy/LAPS. With the return of students to school following the winter break, the Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) Transportation Department reminds drivers to stop when the lights are flashing, and the stop arm is out to ensure the safety of students who ride the school bus.
Skolnik: Governmental Silence Is NOT Good Emergency Preparedness And Response
One month ago, Los Alamos faced a major outage of telephone and internet services. That outage raised a number of issues related to the health and well-being of the community, including:. How could community members reach 911 in an emergency?. Where was information about the outage being broadcast?. Were there...
LAHS Basketball Shuts Out Aztec In Second Half To Win Big
Team captain Abby Martinez leads the Toppers onto the court Saturday evening in Griffith Gymnasium to play the Aztec Tigers. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Tara McDonald takes control of the ball in the tipoff and the Toppers never gave up control winning a big 49-9. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. By...
