Taos, NM

Enriquez: Behind The Scenes With Los Alamos Light Opera

Cast of ‘Matilda the Musical’ rehearsing for the big show. Courtesy/Elisa Enriquez. Imagine post World War 2 Los Alamos, a “town” where many residents had grown up in cities where opera, concerts, plays and music lessons were taken for granted. Theater lovers got together, and by...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
SFCC And SFHEC Close To Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College and the Santa Fe Higher Education Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. No classes or activities will be held and no other student services will be available. Both campuses will reopen Tuesday, Jan....
SANTA FE, NM
Daily Postcard: Birds Visit Pond On Barranca Mesa

Daily Postcard: A small Junco waits its turn as a Robin sips water from the pond of a residence recently on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan. A Townsend’s Solitaire visits a local pond recently on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan. A Townsend’s Solitaire sips water from a...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos Community Foundation To Host Two Nonprofit Training Programs Focused On Governance And Finance

The Los Alamos Community Foundation is hosting two nonprofit training sessions focused on board governance, orientation and good management and the importance of implementing internal financial controls. Now in its eighth year, the LACF Nonprofit Training Program serves organizations across northern New Mexico by providing training aimed at building capacity,...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Blue Bus 255 Mountain Trail Route Begins Winter Service

The RTD Blue Bus 255 Mountain Trail Route will begin operating on a modified Winter Service schedule Tuesday, Jan. 17. Due to a shortage of bus transit operators, the service has been operating on its non-winter schedule and will do so through Monday, Jan. 16. The modified winter schedule will...
SANTA FE, NM
Los Alamos Rotary Club Praised For Ukraine Fundraiser

Glow sticks in blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine, form the shape of a heart during a fundraiser held in April 2022 in White Rock to support Rotary international’s relief efforts in the war-torn country. Hundreds in the community participated. Courtesy/Rotary. Vice President. Rotary Club of Los Alamos.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
LAPD Investigates Crash At Grand Canyon & Pajarito Road

LAPD is investigating this crash that occurred this morning at the intersection of Grand Canyon and Pajarito Road on N.M. 4 in White Rock. LAFD transported one person from the scene with minor injuries to LAMC. Courtesy/LAPD. LAPD News:. The Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash...
WHITE ROCK, NM
LAHS Basketball Shuts Out Aztec In Second Half To Win Big

Team captain Abby Martinez leads the Toppers onto the court Saturday evening in Griffith Gymnasium to play the Aztec Tigers. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Tara McDonald takes control of the ball in the tipoff and the Toppers never gave up control winning a big 49-9. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. By...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

