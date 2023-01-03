ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, TX

East Texas News

Strong fourth quarter boosts Bulldogs over Anderson

CROCKETT – The Crockett Bulldogs picked the perfect time to snap an eight-game skid. Coach Drae Murray's squad outscored Anderson-Shiro by 16 points in the fourth quarter to win their District 23-3A opener 64-53 last Tuesday night. The Bulldogs trailed by as much as 10 in the second quarter...
CROCKETT, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now Under a Tornado Watch

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 9 pm tonight for several counties in Deep East Texas. The cities of Lufkin and Nacogdoches are included in this watch. The Tornado Watch includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, San Augustine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties in the Pineywoods. According to the Storm Prediction...
LUFKIN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer

The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Texas woman driving 18-wheeler killed in DeSoto Parish wreck

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Texas lost her life in a wreck in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 9:30 p.m., troopers started investigating the one-vehicle wreck on Highway 513 neat Oxford Cutoff Road. Schanda Roundtree, 52, of Nacogdoches, Texas, was killed. LSP’s...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Michaels to open crafts store in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Michaels, an arts and crafts store, is set to open a storefront in Lufkin in the South Loop Crossing shopping center later this year. According to a communications representative with Michaels, the Lufkin store will be hiring for dozens of positions over the course of the year including temporary, part-time and […]
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Downed tree in Lufkin ruptures gas line

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - City crews have closed Butler and Melton Streets in Lufkin as a downed tree has ruptured a gas line. The tree was reported down around 8:45 a.m. It also damaged phone lines in the area. The home where the tree fells has been evacuated. Lufkin Police...
LUFKIN, TX
messenger-news.com

Houston County Views

Prayers for Houston County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Roger Dickey who suffered a stroke Christmas Day and was taken to a Houston-area hospital for recovery. There was no further updates available as of press time.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

List of 11 Felony Arrests in Anderson County, TX Around the Holidays

The holidays are now behind us and while many of us made fun memories with friends and family not everyone had that same experience. And as arrest reports are made available to the public, we have taken the time to put together a list of 11 people who were arrested for felony crimes within Anderson County, Texas between Wednesday, December 28th and Monday, January 2nd.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

These bills could have a direct impact on East Texas agriculture

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — State Representative Cody Harris has filed two bills for the 88th Texas legislative session involving agriculture, with one of them being HB 1075. “This bill profits foreign governments or companies that are owned or controlled by a foreign government from owning agricultural land in the state of Texas,” said State Representative Cody […]
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

Help Solve This Christmas Burglary In Nacogdoches, Texas

Christmas Day is a time to spend with family and friends, not a time to be out stealing property. Some crooks took advantage of this downtime and broke into the CAB Worldwide Manufacturing Division at 2306 South Rayburn Drive in Nacogdoches. Sometime in the nighttime hours between Christmas Day on...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Two Cleveland men charged in connection to murder of Onalaska woman

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old Onalaska woman and has charged two men for her death. According to a statement from SJC Sheriff Greg Capers, on Dec. 28, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the SJC Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call in reference to a deceased white female located in the 100 block of Ellis Road in Coldspring.
ONALASKA, TX
KLTV

Crockett Police searching for suspect in auto pedestrian crash

CROCKETT, Texas (KLTV) - On the early evening of January 2, Crockett Police Department were dispatched to the area of Spring Street and Dodson Drive in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Responding officers determined that the victim was walking down Spring Street towards North Fourth when...
CROCKETT, TX
kwhi.com

BEDIAS MEN INDICTED FOR MURDER IN GRIMES COUNTY

A Grimes County Grand Jury has returned murder indictments against two Bedias men in the drive-by shooting of a Navasota High School student. 19-year-old Alfredo Garza and 20-year-old Eric Damian Segovia were each indicted on a first-degree felony charge for Murder and a first-degree felony charge of Aggravated Assault-Severe Bodily Injury from a Vehicle.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Police search for hit-and-run driver

CROCKETT – The Crockett Police Department posted on its Facebook page that on the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, at around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Spring Street and Dodson Drive in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. On scene, officers determined...
CROCKETT, TX

