What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Why Rosie O’Donnell Wasn’t Part of The View’s Barbara Walters Tribute
Rosie O'Donnell did not take part in The View's tribute to the late Barbara Walters on Tuesday, January 3, but she was invited to appear. An ABC rep and a spokesperson for the League of Our Own actress both confirmed that O'Donnell, 60, was invited to take part in the special episode, TVLine reports. However, […]
Diane Sawyer 'Feels Terrible' She Never Made Amends With Barbara Walters Before Her Death, Shares Source
Diane Sawyer regrets letting workplace drama get in the way of what could have been a great friendship with the late Barbara Walters. According to an insider, the 20/20 star was devastated to hear of Walters' passing on Friday, December 30, especially since the two never made amends after years of giving each other the cold shoulder."Diane feels terrible about how she feuded with Barbara when both were at ABC News," the source spilled to Radar. "There was a lot of backstabbing and name-calling between them."The insider noted that Sawyer, 77, had always wanted to sit down and hash thing...
The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.
The View Reunites Past Co-Hosts to Honor Late Barbara Walters
The View is reflecting on the life of an undeniable legend. After Barbara Walters passed away at the age of 93 on Dec. 30, co-hosts from over the years appeared on the Jan. 3 episode to pay...
Barbara Walters' 12 most influential TV interviews
Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters, who died Friday at 93, may have started out on "Today" and blazed a trail as the first woman to co-anchor the evening news. But she made her name over decades of headline-making TV specials, in which she interviewed celebrities, businesspeople, politicians and — perhaps most memorably — objects of scandal.
Action 2 News anchors remember Barbara Walters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People across the globe remember Barbara Walters, the newsmakers and celebrities she sat down with, plus the truths she uncovered. That includes the Action 2 News team. “She’s synonymous with journalism. Barbara Walters is a journalist,” anchor Cami Rapson reflected. Anchor Kathryn Bracho...
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
Michael Strahan Posts Touching Tribute To Barbara Walters: ‘She Will Never Be Forgotten’
The television world is still reeling from Barbara Walters’ passing on December 30. Recent tributes to Walters have made it clear just how influential the trailblazing journalist really was. In his own post, TV personality Michael Strahan is making it clear that he will miss Walters dearly. Michael Strahan...
'She would kick us under the table': 'The View' hosts share Barbara Walters stories
"The View" gathered current and former hosts to honor Barbara Walters, the show's creator who died last week at 93 years old.
Barbara Walters Honored on ‘The View’ 4 Days After Her Death: ‘She Was the Original Role Model for Everybody Else’
Forever in our hearts. The View cohosts paid tribute to long-time host and creator of the show Barbara Walters in the first episode following her death on Friday, December 30. "Tributes are pouring in from around the world to celebrate the life of Barbara Walters and today we are remembering our friend and colleague — […]
