If nothing else, Boise State football had an interesting 2022. Sometimes chaotic and off the rails. Sometimes exhilarating and promising. We saw the departure of one quarterback (Hank Bachmeier) and the emergence of another (Taylen Green). We saw fans willing to pack the car for one offensive coordinator (Tim Plough) to leave then willing to buy another guy (Dirk Koetter) a car to stay. We saw Andy Avalos was a leader when faced with tough decisions and a bit testy when asked tough questions.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO