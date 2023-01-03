Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Register
Three thoughts about Broncos' football heading into 2023
If nothing else, Boise State football had an interesting 2022. Sometimes chaotic and off the rails. Sometimes exhilarating and promising. We saw the departure of one quarterback (Hank Bachmeier) and the emergence of another (Taylen Green). We saw fans willing to pack the car for one offensive coordinator (Tim Plough) to leave then willing to buy another guy (Dirk Koetter) a car to stay. We saw Andy Avalos was a leader when faced with tough decisions and a bit testy when asked tough questions.
Post Register
I-84 in eastern Oregon closed due to crashes and high wind conditions
East. Ore. (CBS2) — I-84 remains closed in eastern Oregon due to crashes and extremely high wind conditions with 70 mph gusts in some areas. I-84 is closed both eastbound and westbound between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 265 (5 miles east of La Grande).
Post Register
Fatality crash on Highway 20 north of Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Highway 20 at Racetrack Drive, just north of Caldwell, according to a recent news release. The crash happened on Monday at 7:47 a.m. A 38-year-old man from Parma was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 in...
Post Register
Boise Police seeking information on video voyeurism person of interest
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise police are investigating a report of video voyeurism on Nov. 26 on the 1400 block of S. Vinnell Way. Investigators want to speak with a person of interest, a male who was last seen driving away in a small black passenger car with a Transformers “Decepticon” painted on the hood of the car. The hood was secured with bungee cords and the vehicle also had a missing front bumper.
Post Register
Garden City Police need public's help finding suspect
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Garden City Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who is believed to have battered another man at the Walmart in Garden City, then fled the area. If you recognize this person or have any information about him or the events...
Post Register
I-184 Westbound: Officer-involved shooting
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE:. The suspect injured in the officer-involved shooting today is an adult male. His injuries are not life-threatening and he remains in the hospital at this time. Charges are pending and he is expected to be booked into the Ada County Jail once he is cleared to leave the hospital.
Post Register
Caldwell Police looking for masked man who offered kid candy
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Caldwell Police are looking for a man they said tried to entice a child at 12:55 p.m. in the 1700 block of Arthur Street. They said he was described as wearing a white long sleeve shirt, a black mask that covered his face, gloves, and was driving a black newer model four-door sedan.
