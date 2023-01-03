ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

wutc.org

Unlocking The Quantum Frontier In Gig City

The future in computing is quantum - and that future will unfold here in Chattanooga. Near the end of last year, EPB - the city’s public utility and a trailblazer in high-speed internet - announced the first commercial quantum network in this country, aimed at researchers and entrepreneurs. What...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Crime Rates Steadily Decrease

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lowering crime rates has been CPD’s priority over the past year, and it looks like they’ve succeeded. Working together across departments has been an instrumental change in the drop of reported crime. Using crime analysis and data has reshaped how the CPD operate.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Daily South

How Double Cola Became Part Of The Fabric Of Chattanooga

Back in 1922, a man by the name of Charlie Little founded the Good Grape company, which later would became the Double Cola Company. As the tale goes, Charles Little was an eccentric guy who had a bathtub in his house specifically for testing new beverage concoctions. If something was deemed good by family and friends, he would fine tune it and take it to a captive audience on the Chattanooga railroad. At the time, Chattanooga was key in the Southern railway system and was always humming with activity.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

RSW Chattanooga Windows, Doors, Siding

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joey Tubbs talks about how RSW Chattanooga's windows are designed specifically for your satisfaction. With the perfect balance of dependability and aesthetics, their windows are guaranteed to give your home the touch of light that it deserves.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

For Broad Street, A Reimagining With People In Mind

In the heart of Chattanooga, Broad Street links the downtown with the Riverfront. “Reimagining Broad Street” is a planning process to redevelop the corridor as a - quote - “premier public street.”. River City Company - along with the City of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Design Studio - have...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanoogans respond to extended abortion pill access

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — CBS News reported Tuesday that the FDA “finalized a rule change” that expands the availability of abortion pills in large pharmacies and mail-order companies. Neighborhood and online pharmacies could soon be impacted, as well. CBS News further reports that the action “formally updates the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

We R CPR: Common signs of a heart attack

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Twila Layne from We R CPR joins to teach the common signs of a heart attack to help heart attack prevention. Also make sure to sign up for summer camp registration, opening January 16th. 423-553-0400.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

Walker County to host Dumpster Day

Walker County Dumpster Day will be this Saturday, January 7th from 8:30 until 12:00. For those who have had a tough time finding Public Works, it is at 1829 Lula Lake Road. From City Hall, you will travel south on Lula Lake Road for approximately 1.7 miles. There will be a new six-foot banner at the entrance to Public Works to help mark the turn.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Officers, City Facing Excessive Use of Force Lawsuit

The City of East Ridge and three police officers are the defendants in another lawsuit alleging excessive use of force. Attorney Robin Flores filed the suit on behalf of Johnathan William Ellish in Hamilton County Circuit Court on December 30. The plaintiff seeks $750,000 from the City and Officers James Davis, Samuel Roistacher and former Officer Anna Simmons. The lawsuit asserts the city “created an atmosphere within the department that such misconduct is condoned and ratified by the city.”
EAST RIDGE, TN

