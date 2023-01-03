Read full article on original website
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News BreakChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
WTVC
Recognize them? Couple wanted in Catoosa County for Ringgold convenience store swindle
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying a couple who lured a convenience store clerk in Ringgold outside in order to get cash from the register. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page says the swindle happened early in the morning...
WTVC
'Tragic' workplace accident kills longtime Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum employee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A longtime employee of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (TVRM) died after an accident at the museum Wednesday afternoon. State officials tell us an investigation into what happened is now underway. A post on the TVRM's Facebook page says George Walker was "involved in a tragic...
WTVC
Massey & Associates, NewsChannel 9 gift card recipient uses gift card to save a life
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Massey & Associates and NewsChannel 9 gift card recipient used his $100 gift card on someone else and saved their life because of his generosity. Josh Kapellusch Is here to tell us about his decision.
WTVC
Vehicle hit by train on Coulterville Road in Hamilton County, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A vehicle was hit by a train on Coulterville Road in Hamilton County Wednesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Around 1p.m. HCSO says a female driver of a 1994 Dodge pickup drove off the roadway in the 16100 block of Coulterville Road at the railroad crossing:
WTVC
Connecting people with nature at Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center is a place where nature really comes together. Tish Gailmard is joining us and she’s brought a special guest with her. See more of all the great things they do, or plan your own visit, here.
mymix1041.com
Judge Andrew Morgan – Unite TN Juvenile Court Interest Meeting
We were joined by Judge Andrew Morgan to share update from his first few month serving as judge in Bradley County. He shared about new software systems that are soon going to be offered to veterans in our area. They are offering a training session Friday at. Avenue Church. 1720...
wutc.org
Unlocking The Quantum Frontier In Gig City
The future in computing is quantum - and that future will unfold here in Chattanooga. Near the end of last year, EPB - the city’s public utility and a trailblazer in high-speed internet - announced the first commercial quantum network in this country, aimed at researchers and entrepreneurs. What...
WTVC
Left in the dark: Hixson man says TVA's rolling blackouts hurt his wallet
HIXSON, Tenn. — Hixson resident Jim Watson took a hit to his wallet after he says he was left in the dark during the TVA’s winter storm rolling blackout. "If I know what's going on, I can deal with it. If I don't know what's going on. You're gonna end up costing me money," says Watson.
WTVC
Brainerd High student punched by private security guard at school Thursday, mother says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A security guard for a third-party security company punched a Brainerd High School student in the face Thursday morning because he would not remove his hoodie, the student's mother tells NewsChannel 9. We're working to learn more about the incident. Our crew on the scene saw...
WDEF
Chattanooga Crime Rates Steadily Decrease
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lowering crime rates has been CPD’s priority over the past year, and it looks like they’ve succeeded. Working together across departments has been an instrumental change in the drop of reported crime. Using crime analysis and data has reshaped how the CPD operate.
The Daily South
How Double Cola Became Part Of The Fabric Of Chattanooga
Back in 1922, a man by the name of Charlie Little founded the Good Grape company, which later would became the Double Cola Company. As the tale goes, Charles Little was an eccentric guy who had a bathtub in his house specifically for testing new beverage concoctions. If something was deemed good by family and friends, he would fine tune it and take it to a captive audience on the Chattanooga railroad. At the time, Chattanooga was key in the Southern railway system and was always humming with activity.
WTVC
RSW Chattanooga Windows, Doors, Siding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joey Tubbs talks about how RSW Chattanooga's windows are designed specifically for your satisfaction. With the perfect balance of dependability and aesthetics, their windows are guaranteed to give your home the touch of light that it deserves.
wutc.org
For Broad Street, A Reimagining With People In Mind
In the heart of Chattanooga, Broad Street links the downtown with the Riverfront. “Reimagining Broad Street” is a planning process to redevelop the corridor as a - quote - “premier public street.”. River City Company - along with the City of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Design Studio - have...
WDEF
Chattanoogans respond to extended abortion pill access
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — CBS News reported Tuesday that the FDA “finalized a rule change” that expands the availability of abortion pills in large pharmacies and mail-order companies. Neighborhood and online pharmacies could soon be impacted, as well. CBS News further reports that the action “formally updates the...
WTVC
We R CPR: Common signs of a heart attack
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Twila Layne from We R CPR joins to teach the common signs of a heart attack to help heart attack prevention. Also make sure to sign up for summer camp registration, opening January 16th. 423-553-0400.
GA mother left toddler in car alone on Christmas while she played coin slots, again, deputies say
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested after deputies say she left her young child in the car while she played slot machines -- again. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office said Mishaela Dawn Rayls, 32, of...
WTVC
Robbery suspect, 3 others detained in standoff on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, CPD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A juvenile Robbery suspect and 3 others were detained in a standoff at a home on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, Chattanooga police say. CPD says they responded to the 1000 block of Tunnel Boulevard where they heard multiple shots fired:. Police were able to detain three...
allongeorgia.com
Walker County to host Dumpster Day
Walker County Dumpster Day will be this Saturday, January 7th from 8:30 until 12:00. For those who have had a tough time finding Public Works, it is at 1829 Lula Lake Road. From City Hall, you will travel south on Lula Lake Road for approximately 1.7 miles. There will be a new six-foot banner at the entrance to Public Works to help mark the turn.
WTVC
Crawl space fire causes $100K damage to Signal Mountain home early Wednesday
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — A homeowner's smoke detector got him safely out of his smoke-filled home on Signal Mountain early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out at about 2 a.m. at the home on the 4800 block of Chestnut Avenue, according to Amy Maxwell of Hamilton County's Office of Emergency Management.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Officers, City Facing Excessive Use of Force Lawsuit
The City of East Ridge and three police officers are the defendants in another lawsuit alleging excessive use of force. Attorney Robin Flores filed the suit on behalf of Johnathan William Ellish in Hamilton County Circuit Court on December 30. The plaintiff seeks $750,000 from the City and Officers James Davis, Samuel Roistacher and former Officer Anna Simmons. The lawsuit asserts the city “created an atmosphere within the department that such misconduct is condoned and ratified by the city.”
