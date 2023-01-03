Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
thecomeback.com
Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message
Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury
In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and...
Breaking: University Of Cincinnati Hospital Provides New Updates On Damar Hamlin
A doctor at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center has just provided an update on Damar Hamlin's condition. Dr. Timothy Pritts notes that, as of this morning, Hamlin's "neurological condition and function is intact." Though there still appears to be progress needed, Pritts and other doctors ...
Bengals weren’t given directive by NFL to resume play after Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency, Zac Taylor says
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor offered some context to the events that unfolded on Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and was eventually transported in an ambulance to the University...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor visited hospital after Damar Hamlin injury
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was spotted outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills was postponed. Taylor, like some Bills players and presumably others, were checking in on Damar Hamlin, who collapsed and had CPR administered on him before being transported to the hospital.
Bills' Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest vs. Bengals
(Update: 1/4, 9:54 a.m.): Hamlin reportedly had “positive readings” overnight:. (Update: 1/3, 1:36 p.m.): Bills-Bengals will not resume play this upcoming week:. The Buffalo Bills provided an update regarding the health of defensive back Damar Hamlin in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The team provided this message,...
Damar Hamlin: Bengals coach Zac Taylor praises Bills’ Sean McDermott, medical staffs
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor praised his coaching counterpart at Buffalo and both teams’ medical staffs for their quick response when Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s football game. Taylor met with reporters for the first time on Wednesday to recap Monday night’s prime-time game...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd speak for first time since Monday's game
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals players Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are speaking for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. In the latest update, University of Cincinnati doctors shared that Hamlin is slowly waking up and communicating, even asking via a...
numberfire.com
Bills-Bengals' Week 17 game postponed
Monday's Week 17 game between the the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been officially postponed. Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills has now officially been postponed as we wait for news about the health of Damar Hamlin.
Franklin CPR courses book up quickly following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest Monday was broadcast on national television in front of millions, sparking a lot of interest in CPR training.
Bills-Bengals Has Been Temporarily Suspended (Updated)
Update: Tonight's game has been suspended for the evening and will be continued at a later date. Earlier: Tonight's Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati has been temporarily suspended following an injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed on the field after getting up following a tackle with 5:58 remaining in...
