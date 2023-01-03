‘The View’ Reunites Former Cohosts to Reflect on Barbara Walters’ Legacy Following Her Death

Paying their respects. The View brought together former and current cohosts to celebrate the life of Barbara Walters .

"People have been talking about her on all of the shows, but we knew her better than anyone. We had dinners with her, we hung out with her and we fooled around with her," Joy Behar shared during the Tuesday, January 3, episode of the ABC talk show. “The thing about her is she very much defied sexism and she defied ageism. She was not just a friend to us; she was one of a kind and very important to the industry.”

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg praised Walters for the way she uplifted fellow journalists.

"Tributes are pouring in from around the world to celebrate the life of Barbara Walters, and today we are remembering our friend and colleague — and the reason why we are all sitting here," the actress, 67, said. "If not for her, I don't know where most of us would be. ... The industry had to respect her, she did not allow them not to respect her."

As the tributes continued, Sunny Hostin noted that Walters offered her valuable advice that helped her career.

“When I started cohosting, I was changing my questions on my cards,” the TV host, 54, recalled. “I don’t know if you ladies remember that I was changing them and rewriting them, not realizing that maybe that wasn’t appropriate. And she came over to me, there’s a picture of it, and said, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘This is not my voice, I’m rewriting my questions, is that OK?’ She said, ‘I rewrite mine,’ and she started helping me."

The New York City native continued: "The generosity of that moment. I was so scared and I was so nervous, and she validated my opinion. And after that day, she would ask me during the Hot Topics meeting, ‘Well, what do you think, Sunny?’ And I was like, ‘Barbara Walters is asking me what I think.'”

The late broadcast journalist died at age 93 on Friday, December 30.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones,” Cindi Berger , the TV presenter's publicist, told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women.”

Scroll down for everything former and current View cohosts had to say about Walters: