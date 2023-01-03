ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Local fans react to collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078uTr_0k25JXyW00

Locals react to collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin during game 01:58

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin rising and falling is a moment seared into the memory of longtime football fans.

It was also the moment the mood switched at Busby's in Santa Monica, home of the LA Bills Backers, the largest group of fans of the Bills in the Los Angeles Area.

"I've never seen anything like it and I've been watching football for 30 years," said Jeff Murrell, Bills fan.

"Devastating, unreal. To see such a young man suffer an injury like that is heartbreaking," Andre Bowman, Bills fan.

Around 400 normally rowdy fans, were stunned and nearly silent, after a big game turned to a much more important outcome.

"People were praying, crying. It was quiet and some people were following on Twitter and every once in a while someone would shout out an update," said Alex Rinaldi, Bills fan.

"Mafia means family so if you play for the Bills, you're family," Anthony Mariani, Bills Fan.

Doctor Jim Keany is an emergency physician and describes what he saw in the replay.

"I saw his head snap forward as he got hit in the chest. When you get a blunt force to the chest there's a well-known condition called commotio cordis, this is typically seen in baseball players when they are struck in the chest by a high-speed baseball, putting your heart into fibrillation," said Dr. Keany.

Dr. Keany says it is very rare — the impact on the sternum sends a shock to the heart and if it's at the right moment, will cause an irregular heartbeat.

But, he also saw something else important - the immediate care.

"More than half of the people die from this because they don't get what he got, which is CPR. Once your heart goes into atrial fibrillation you only have a couple of minutes to live and if people intervene and do CPR and do the right things then you'll survive," said Dr. Jim Keany.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston

Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity

Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
MINNESOTA STATE
thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

NFL World Calling For Major Sports Personality To Be Fired

Sports fans have long been familiar with Skip Bayless' brand of boundary-pushing, controversial analysis. But his tweet in the wake of Monday Night Football's horrific events have left some wondering if Fox Sports should dismiss the Undisputed host. After 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar ...
iheart.com

The CPR Is What Made Damar Hamlin’s Injury So Shocking

Dan Patrick was broadcasting when Hank Gathers died on the court and he understands exactly why the Monday Night Football game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was carted off in an ambulance. We’ve seen some pretty horrific injuries on the NFL gridiron over the years, none of which occasioned a postponement, yet watching them perform CPR on Hamlin made this a unique situation. Add that to the reaction from the players on the field and it was obvious this was different than any other injury we’ve ever seen.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Viewers wonder if Shannon Sharpe didn’t co-host ‘Undisputed’ after Skip Bayless’ callous Damar Hamlin tweet

It doesn’t take very long to look back on Skip Bayless’ career to see that he’s made it to where he is today by saying some pretty ridiculous things. He’s taken jabs at kids, consistently called players out of their names, and made insensitive comments about players’ personal lives. That’s Skip’s bag — it’s what he’s always done.
Page Six

Tom Brady’s son Jack, 15, has started borrowing his clothes: ‘Oh s—t’

They grow up so fast. Tom Brady’s eldest son, 15-year-old John “Jack” Edward, already stands tall at 6-foot-1 — and has started dipping into his dad’s duds. On the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” the famous football player revealed that Jack (whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynihan) is already borrowing his clothes. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said. “He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet...
techaiapp.com

NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest

Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Football World Is Furious With National Title Game Announcement

SoFi Stadium won't allow a sporting tradition before Monday's College Football National Championship. Jake Crain posted an email from the event stating that tailgating is prohibited in the stadium's parking lot. The decision has agitated football fans, some of whom responded as if they'd been deprived of a constitutional right.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
27K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy