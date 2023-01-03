Read full article on original website
Collider
'The Silence' Trailer Reveals an Investigative Series Inspired by Harrowing Truths [Exclusive]
Topic shared with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller series The Silence. Much like many other European series on the platform, this new one feels like an edge-of-your-seat thriller that invites you to investigate some intriguing mysteries. In this one, a woman’s niece is abducted and, as she starts looking for the missing teenage girl, she uncovers shocking evidence of human trafficking – and it’s all based on real-life events. Topic also revealed to us when The Silence premieres on the platform: In just a couple of weeks, on January 19.
Collider
‘The Traitors’ Trailer Turns a Thrilling Murder Mystery Into a Reality Show
Peacock has released a new trailer for The Traitors, a new unscripted reality show hosted by Alan Cumming. The series follows a group of participants who must work to get a huge cash prize, unaware that traitors are plotting to steal the money. The trailer introduces the wild concept of...
Collider
'1899' Cancelled After One Season at Netflix
We might only be a couple of days into the New Year, but Netflix is wasting no time in making the hard decisions. The streamer has begun pruning its show catalog for 2023 and the first to be placed on its chopping block is the widely-loved multilingual mystery show, 1899. The streamer's decision to cancel the show is sure to disappoint fans who had been hoping to get answers to the show's many unsolved puzzles following what was a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that ended the inaugural, and now, sadly, the only season of the mystery show.
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead: Bizarre Internet Theory Says Ellen DeGeneres Has Something To Do With His Death
Following Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death, a weird and wild theory is becoming viral on social media. The DJ-choreographer was a mainstay on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and both the cast and viewers of the Emmy-winning program adored him. It was revealed on Tuesday, December 13 that the talk show host...
WBAL Radio
After death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, video emerges of 'Ellen' staffer warning crew not to "keep in the pain"
A behind-the-scenes video of an executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show saying farewell to the chat show's crew is being seen in a new light after the death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Boss, the show's in-house DJ and an executive producer on the show, is seen behind...
suggest.com
Ellen DeGeneres Posted A Video Of tWitch Going Through A Pain That Women Are All Too Familiar With
Ellen DeGeneres has spent the past five days celebrating the life of her late sidekick, tWitch. On December 13, the actor, hip-hop dancer, and TV personality died in what has been ruled a suicide. As a way to remember one of her favorite people, DeGeneres has been posting daily pictures...
The Stephen tWitch Boss Dance That Made Us All Fall in Love With Him
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:Titanic is old enough to rent a car.Remembering tWitch.What is going on at HBO Max?The best award win of the year.The most sexually exciting news of the week.The tWitch Dance I Can’t Stop WatchingThere was a time—for years, really—when So You Think You Can Dance was my favorite show on television. Its return each summer was the highlight of my year. It all worked for me: creator...
The FADER
Future shares “Back To The Basics” video
Future is coming off of a wildly successful 2022 thanks to I Never Liked You, the Atlanta rapper's ninth studio album. That's thanks mostly to "Wait For U," the Drake and Tems-featuring lead single that's gone platinum several times over (and landed on No. 37 on our end of year song list). It also got a Grammy nod for Best Melodic Rap Song, while I Never Liked You is up for Best Rap Album. His latest music video pulls from the I Never Liked You tracklist, visualizing the album's closer "Back To The Basics." True enough, the video's concept is relatively simple: an expensive yacht, some models, and flowing bottles. Watch above.
A singing nun who won "The Voice" left the order after she achieved fame
Christina Scuccia when she was a nunPhoto byThaler Tamas; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In 2014, Christian Scuccia was an Ursuline nun who won the TV competition, the Voice of Italy. The Ursuline nuns belong to a cloistered religious order. Their roots date back to 16th-century Italy. The nuns are committed to education and social justice while bringing the message of the Gospels to all people.
wegotthiscovered.com
An upcoming horror remake nobody asked for manages to drum up excitement for one reason only
We’ve wearily become accustomed to any hit horror movie being rebooted, remade, or repurposed in one way or another, so it was with inevitable resignation gorehounds everywhere embraced the news Korean classic Train to Busan would be getting the Hollywood treatment. Unless a minor miracle happens, the Stateside do-over...
Britney Spears Declares That Jamie Lynn Should “Feel Self-Worth Being My Sister”
Britney Spears seems like she’s trying to extending olive branches to her estranged family members, but her approach is having us scratching our heads. Why is she calling out Jamie Lynn so much lately? And is she going to start a colony on Mars? Read on to find out…
Collider
Michael Weatherly Teases 'NCIS' Return & Potential Tony and Ziva Reunion
NCIS alum Michael Weatherly has teased fans of the hit procedural drama that two fan-favorite characters may be reunited soon, as part of an “interesting year” ahead. Weatherly recently revealed on his Twitter account that a reunion between his character, Agent Anthony ‘Tony’ DiNozzo and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) may be part of the upcoming 2023 season. “We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting,” a fan wrote in response to a video Weatherly shared wishing everyone a happy new year. “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”!” Weatherly replied, quoting the tweet. Weatherly last appeared in the Season 13 finale in 2016, where he discovered Ziva had died in an attack, leaving behind a daughter, Tali (portrayed by twins Emelia and Layla Golfieri). Whilst he left for Paris with Tali during his exit from the show, the fan theory that Ziva was still alive was later confirmed when she returned to the series in Season 17 after being on the run for several years.
Collider
The Weird World of Celebrity Impersonators is Revealed in First ‘Seriously Red’ Trailer
Lionsgate has released a new trailer for Seriously Red, an upcoming dramatic comedy about the strange world of celebrity impersonators. The movie stars Krew Boylan (Primal, Wild Boys) as Red, a woman who dreams about becoming the greatest Dolly Parton impersonator of all time. The trailer introduces us to Red,...
tvinsider.com
‘Special Forces’ Celebrity Competition, ‘Tough as Nails,’ ‘Abbott’ Spins the Wheel, the Madoff Story
Who are the grittiest reality-TV competitors: the 16 celebrities putting themselves through a military-style boot camp in Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test or the 12 blue-collar laborers in the new season of CBS’ Tough as Nails? Cast members of Abbott Elementary play Celebrity Wheel of Fortune as the Emmy-winning sitcom returns with new episodes. A four-part Netflix docuseries explores the financial crimes of Bernie Madoff.
Britney Spears Channels ‘Baby One More Time’ School Girl Style In Plaid Skirt For Flight To NYC
Britney Spears took a note from her fashion past while getting ready for her latest trip. Making a fashion statement, the star donned a plaid miniskirt that looked like it could have been plucked off the set of her “Baby One More Time” music video. The pop star, 41, delighted fans as she showed off her Millenium-inspired travel ensemble in one of her zippy outfit videos posted to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 12.
Collider
‘Paul T. Goldman’ Footage Proves It Is the Strangest Show You Need to Watch [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Paul T. Goldman, the weirdest true-crime limited series you’ve ever seen. The exclusive clip comes from the miniseries' fourth episode, set to premiere on Peacock this Sunday, January 8. To understand what’s happening in the exclusive clip, first, we have to...
Special Forces proves too tough as four celebs forced to pull out
During the first week of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, four celebrities withdrew. That leaves some to wonder if the show is too tough for celebs.
Collider
‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Review: CBS Sitcom Illuminates Witty Spirit With Midseason Premiere
After spooking up a series high of 7 million viewers with its two-part, holiday-themed episode this past December, Ghosts returns on CBS Thursday night for its midseason premiere, and the single-camera comedy continues to prove it’s the gift that keeps on giving. The bubbly, primetime darling has become a kaleidoscope of comedy across the network landscape thanks to its unique characters, sharp dialogue, and wholesome moments. Reinventing itself as a strong series outside its BBC One inspiration of the same name and diverging from its source material most naturally, the richly funny Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created unicorn continues to demonstrate it’s one of the best sitcoms from the past decade. In celebration of its 2023 return, Collider got a chance to watch the first three episodes made available for the press, but don’t worry — no spoilers are ahead.
Collider
Benoit Blanc's Partners Are What Make the 'Knives Out' Movies so Great
Rian Johnson's Knives Out and its new sequel, Glass Onion, have both breathed new life into the mystery genre. The films manage to capture the feel of a classic Agatha Christie detective story while maintaining their own modern flair. Our detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and his eccentric yet empathetic approach to mystery-solving play a big part in this. He’s brilliant, yes, but he also gets invested in his cases on a more personal level which in turn helps us to empathize with him and the case at large. But Blanc is only part of the equation, it’s the characters that become his partners-in-crime-solving that are the true magic in these films. Blanc is our detective, but he’s not our main character. At least not in the sense that he provides resolution, he simply illuminates it.
Collider
'Abbott Elementary': Lisa Ann Walter on Showing a Softer Side of Melissa
Lisa Ann Walter has spoken about her character’s vulnerability in the Season 2 mid-season return of Abbott Elementary. The actress, who plays second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti, has revealed viewers will see a new side to her character, whilst also hinting at what is to come in the rest of the season. In an interview with Deadline, Walter spoke about the “beautiful” connection her character was able to form with a student in the mid-season return of Abbott Elementary.
