High flying business soaring in Shoshoni
SHOSHONI – The Shoshoni Wranglers’ football team was able to reach back-to-back State Championship games in the Class 1A 9-Man division, winning last year’s and falling one score short of winning the second this year, but something was happening behind the scenes with one of the key players for the Wranglers.
Gary Griffin
Gary Griffin was born on July 4,1937 to Henry (Pink) Griffin and Juanita (Nita) Griffin in Riverton, Wyoming. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling and gold panning and all things outdoors. He had a great love of flying and airplanes and built a BD-4 experimental airplane with his sons. He was very resourceful, inventing and building things to help make life easier.
Agnes “Aggie” Bell-Addison
Agnes “Aggie” Bell-Addison, 44, of Riverton passed away in Riverton on Saturday, December 31, 2022. A rosary and wake will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Heritage Center, Riverton Fair Grounds, starting at 6:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.
Expect Wind on Thursday; Snow in Western Wyoming
Snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight. Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont and Natrona County today. Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected. Temperatures remain similar to yesterday. Today’s highs for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the upper teens to 20s.
More Than 600 Elk Now Live Outside Lander; Sportsmen Believe It’s Due To Wolves
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trickle of elk out of the Wind River Mountains and into the lowlands near Lander that began several years ago has become a flood. The herd now includes upward of 600 elk and has afforded hunters opportunities for late-season antlerless...
Bill Budd, Jr. has Passed: He Served Riverton in the State Legislature and City Council during his 15 years here
Sublette County native and Wyoming Statesman, Bill Budd, Jr. rode off into the sunset on Monday, January 2, 2023. William H. (Bill) Budd Jr. was born July 27, 1930 in Kemmerer, Wyoming, the oldest of three children of William H. and Thelma Vickrey Budd of Big Piney, Wyoming. He was raised on the family ranch on North Piney Creek, where he worked on hay crews and the roundup. He became an outstanding horseman, both with saddle horses and teams. As he grew older, he won the bareback and saddle bronc events at numerous rodeos. He attended Big Piney High School, where he was an outstanding athlete, lettering in football, basketball and track, and graduating in 1948. He enrolled at the University of Wyoming, but found that studies were less to his liking then other endeavors, and returned to the ranch.
Snow Ending Tuesday with only Lingering Showers
Snow showers will continue in Western Wyoming through tonight, with lingering showers across Central and Southern Wyoming. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s for Dubois and the Wind River and Bighorn Basins.
Vivian C. Smith
A Memorial Celebration Service for Vivian C. Smith (Andrews) will be at 10:00a, Saturday, January 7, 2023 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, Wyoming. Inurnment will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery. Vivian C. Smith (Andrews), 76, passed away peacefully in...
James Ronald Crump
James Ronald Crump was born January 20, 1953 in Jackson Wyoming to William Crump and Dolores Ohswaldt Crump. The family lived in Pinedale at the time. The family moved to Lander in 1954; and then onto the Crump Ranch on Squaw Creek Road outside Lander when he was about 3 years old. Jim says he started shooting a bow and arrow at around 4 years of age; and killed his first rabbit when he was 6. He started milking the family cow when he was five years old.
Hancock Took Oath as new Riverton Mayor Tuesday Evening
Riverton’s new Mayor, Tim Hancock, was sworn into office last night after a reception honoring him and the city council members. After the ceremony, the new Mayor thanked his family, who all joined him in the council chambers. Hancock said many of them went door to door for his campaign. He also said he was really grateful for the support from the community. He said he is really looking forward to what’s ahead. He also said he takes seriously his job to serve the community and he invited anyone with questions, comments, or suggestions to call his personal cellphone. He asked city folks to reach out at any time. “We’ll hear you and we’ll do the best we an. I’m thrilled to be here and excited to serve.
Riverton Council Made Decisions on 2023 Financial Institutions, Newspaper, Senior Citizens Endowment, etc.
One of the first duties of the Riverton City Council at its first meeting of the year was to confirm, by resolution, statutory requirements. They did so Tuesday night. Statutorily, the City of Riverton shall designate official depositories by approval of the governing body. This resolution addresses applications received from financial institutions requesting to be named a depository by a certified resolution of the Board of Directors.
Riverton Councilors Sworn into Office
Tuesday night, the re-elected members of the Riverton City Council took their oath of office from new Mayor Tim Hancock (above). They are, from left, Hancock, Kyle Larson, Mike Bailey and Karla Borders.
Riverton City Council Liaison Appointments Announced
At Tuesday’s First Meeting of the Year, a number of appointments were confirmed for council and community members to sit on various city board and commissions. • Evolve, Diversify, and Grow our Economy Committee (EDGE) Councilman Mike Bailey. • Wind River Visitors Council. • Fix Our Roads Citizen Committee.
Riverton to Seat New Mayor tonight; Make City Appointments
The Riverton City Council will meet in regular session tonight, but not before a reception for new Mayor Tim Hancock is held at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. Tonight’s meeting, the first of the new year 2023. At the meeting Hancock will take his oath of office, along with the re-elected members of the City Council. There are no new city council members as the incumbents were reelected. The leadership of the council will then be decided and community comments will be accepted from the floor.
