Riverton’s new Mayor, Tim Hancock, was sworn into office last night after a reception honoring him and the city council members. After the ceremony, the new Mayor thanked his family, who all joined him in the council chambers. Hancock said many of them went door to door for his campaign. He also said he was really grateful for the support from the community. He said he is really looking forward to what’s ahead. He also said he takes seriously his job to serve the community and he invited anyone with questions, comments, or suggestions to call his personal cellphone. He asked city folks to reach out at any time. “We’ll hear you and we’ll do the best we an. I’m thrilled to be here and excited to serve.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO