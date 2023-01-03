ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Otter Tail Power Company acquires Wind Energy Center

Otter Tail Power Company, based in Fergus Falls and provides services in the City of Bemidji, acquired the Ashtabula III Wind Energy Center in North Dakota. According to a release, the 39-turbine site in Barnes County delivers a total capacity of 62 megawatts. Ashtabula III began commercial operation in 2010,...
Bemidji Blotter for Tuesday, Jan. 3

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Traffic stop on 5th St. and Minnesota Ave. NW. One arrested for DWI. DWI, 7:49 p.m. Traffic stop on Park Ave. and 26th St. NW. One...
Bemidji Blotter, Extended Edition: 12/22-1/2

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Thursday, Dec. 22, through Monday, Jan. 2. Disorderly Conduct, 10:45 p.m. Request to remove female on the 500 block of America Ave. NW. Female became disorderly and was hitting...
Swearing in ceremonies for Bemidji City Council, Beltrami County Board

New officials will be sworn into their respective positions as local government resumes in earnest for 2023. The Beltrami County Board will see the swearing-in of new commissioners Joe Gould from District 2 and John Carlson from District 5, as well as new Sheriff Jason Riggs. No new faces on...
Vacancy declared in Bemidji’s Ward 1

The Bemidji City Council formally announced a vacancy for the Ward 1 seat. The vacancy was created when Audrey Thayer resigned from her Ward 1 post after winning the election for the Councillor At-Large seat for another four years. Special elections can only be held on certain days per the...
