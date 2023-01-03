Five-year-old Frankie Fleetwood hilariously calls dad’s tee shot, has golf’s best broadcasters shaking in their spikes

Patrick Mahomes may be one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks, but he’s nearly just as famous for a non-football-related passion of his, and it involves a certain tomato-flavored condiment. As genetics or pure coincidence would have it, it turns out his soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter, Sterling, shares his undying obsession — like daddy, like daughter! “I’m not saying it’s my fault but my daughter loves ketchup 🤣🤣🤣,” the dad of two tweeted, tagging his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Fans responded with hilarious memes — one of the Kansas City Chief photoshopped to be catching a bottle of Heinz during a football game and...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO