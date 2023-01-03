Five-year-old Frankie Fleetwood hilariously calls dad’s tee shot, has golf’s best broadcasters shaking in their spikes

Read full article on original website
Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February Simone Biles is sharing the love she has for fiancé Jonathan Owens. In a carousel of images and a sweet video posted on Instagram of her Christmas-themed engagement shoot with the Houston Texans safety, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist is seemingly enjoying her new status as the future Mrs. Owens. "The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋" Biles wrote in the caption. In the romantic...
golfmagic.com
Joaquin Niemann doing "everything he can" to lure PGA Tour star to LIV Golf
LIV Golf player Joaquin Niemann says he is doing everything he possibly can to convince Mito Pereira to join the breakaway series. Pereira was widely rumoured to be "the next" player to join the tour - commissioned by Greg Norman - but all has fallen silent. The Chilean was pictured...
Golf Digest
A slimmed-down Bryson DeChambeau is an early front-runner for the best trick shot(s) of 2023
Bryson DeChambeau's latest physical transformation is as jarring as when he bulked up. Put simply, Bryson 3.0 is a lean, mean, fighting machine. Well, as long as that fight doesn't involve a gallery rope. No, but seriously, the 2020 U.S. Open champ recently opened up about his weight loss and...
Golf Digest
Tom Kim tells hilarious childhood story of his first interaction with Tiger Woods
Tom Kim's meteoric rise to PGA Tour stardom included an invite to rub elbows—or, at least, fists—with Tiger Woods at the recent Hero World Challenge (above). And now he's even a Nike athlete like his idol. But the 20-year-old will never forget his first interaction with the GOAT. Even though it wasn't much of an interaction.
Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler Trolls LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson
Scottie Scheffler’s joke about the 2023 Masters Champions Dinner was golden.
NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Jokes Wife Amanda Thought He Was 'Nice, But Not Attractive' in High School
The NASCAR star and his wife Amanda Carter first met when they were high school students: 'I just remember seeing her and I was like, 'Wow, she's beautiful,' says Wallace Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda Carter have known each other since high school, but the NASCAR driver jokes it wasn't exactly love at first sight. "She thought I was nice, but not attractive," Wallace, 29, tells PEOPLE. The pair — who married in a New Year's Eve ceremony on Dec. 31 in North Carolina — first met...
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde was upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386K total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois and Claire Theoret, a...
golfmagic.com
LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko enters 2023 a married woman!
Two-time major champion and two-time CME Group Tour champion Lydia Ko married her fiance Jun Chung on December 30, starting the new year in perfect fashion. Five-time major winner Yani Tseng shared images of the special day on her Instagram page as Ko and her partner capped off a memorable year with a spectacular wedding at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul.
Golf Digest
Masters ticket prices for 2023 go way up, but they still remain the best deal in sports
The most coveted ticket in golf just got a bit pricier. Not that you'll hear anyone complaining. As we've documented many times through the years, attending the Masters is no small feat. One recent study came to the conclusion that golf fans have a 0.55 percent chance of winning the ticket lottery meaning your odds of winning the actual lottery aren't much better.
Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Shares One of Her Dad's Most Famous Obsessions ... & It Isn't Football
Patrick Mahomes may be one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks, but he’s nearly just as famous for a non-football-related passion of his, and it involves a certain tomato-flavored condiment. As genetics or pure coincidence would have it, it turns out his soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter, Sterling, shares his undying obsession — like daddy, like daughter! “I’m not saying it’s my fault but my daughter loves ketchup 🤣🤣🤣,” the dad of two tweeted, tagging his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Fans responded with hilarious memes — one of the Kansas City Chief photoshopped to be catching a bottle of Heinz during a football game and...
Michael Schumacher’s son Mick posts emotional update about stricken dad on 54th birthday telling F1 legend ‘I love you’
MICHAEL Schumacher's son has shared a touching tribute to his F1 legend father as the stricken start turned 54. The seven-time world champion has not been seen or heard from since a horror ski crash back in 2013. His son Mick, 23, took to Instagram as the motorsport world marked...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Lydia Ko gets married | RIP Barry Lane | Masters invite madness
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as we gear up for an exciting new year in the golf world!. Patricia Duffy for Golf Channel…“Former Ryder Cup player and European golf standout Barry Lane has died, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. He was 62.”. “Lane...
golfmagic.com
6 BIG PREDICTIONS for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023...
If you sat down this time last year and wrote down a list of predictions for what was ahead, you'd have done well to achieve more than two green ticks. Phil Mickelson got the ball rolling in February with his infamous "scary motherf****r" interview with Alan Shipnuck, an interview which almost brought down the house on LIV Golf before it began.
Jeopardy! fans left stunned after super-champ Ray LaLonde secures 13th straight win by just $100 on final question
THE first new Jeopardy! episode of the year was nearly the last for Ray LaLonde - and it has fans buzzing. The multi-day champion barely held on to win Final Jeopardy! by a super small margin. On Monday's episode, Ray was back to defend his title. The Toronto native entered...
Former F1 Driver Michael Schumacher Is Still Recovering From His Skiing Accident
Widely regarded as the greatest F1 drivers of all time, Michael Schumacher retired from the sport in 2006 — he briefly returned to the world of racing with Mercedes from 2010 to 2012 before calling it quits for good. Sadly, the seven-time world champion didn't get to embrace retirement because, just one year later, he was involved in a horrific skiing accident.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Action Star
An Extreme MotorSports driver has suddenly passed away. Ken Block, who is also a YouTube star, has died at the age of 55 following a snowmobile accident in Utah. Per ABC News, Block was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Monday (Jan. 2). Outside of being a top racer, he was in a lot of racing video games, including Need for Speed, Dirt, and Forza.
Golf.com
The PGA Tour is about to look different. Will it be different enough?
KAPALUA, Hawaii — Ahead of this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, competitors received a “Player Advance Sheet,” as they do before every event. But one entry listed under “TOURNAMENT NOTES” stood out. “This season, at the request of the membership, policies have changed to...
Golf Digest
Rory's fifth major, Fowler's comeback, Spieth's second green jacket: 23 predictions for 2023
So as the PGA Tour resumes play this week in Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, we gathered 23 thoughts regarding what lies ahead for 2023. These are tour-centric forecasts, some serious, some very much not. And we swear we won't pick Jordan Spieth winning the Masters for the sixth straight year. This is the time to resolve to break habits, after all.
