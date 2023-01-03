ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man arrested after police chase spanning 2 counties in southern IL

HERRIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Bush, Illinois man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties late Wednesday night. Eric L. Holland, 34, of Bush faces charges of multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, operating uninsured motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property and driving while license suspect. Additional charges are pending.
HERRIN, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Authorities have arrested a Marshall County, Kentucky, woman accused of cruelty to animals. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a woman named Melissa Louati on seven counts of second-degree cruelty to animals Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy responded to Louati's home in...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Jackson PD: Shoplifting suspect identified

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – A person the Jackson Police Department had asked for help from the public to identify has been identified. The person was a shoplifting suspect, according to the police department.
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

Kevil man facing shoplifting, drug charges

KEVIL, Ky. (KBSI) – A Kevil man faces charges shoplifting and drug charges after sheriff’s deputies were called to a dollar store in Kevil. Rodney Carter, 61, of Kevil faces charges of theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance first degree third or greater offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
KEVIL, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of marijuana at home

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after deputies found thousands of pills and 15 pounds of marijuana while serving a search warrant. Brandon Cavette, 36, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, 10 or more dose units; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, greater than 120 dose units; trafficking in marijuana over 5 pounds and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
PRINCETON, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Large Drug Seizure Made at Mayfield Residence

The call to a disturbance at a Mayfield home on Sunday night, led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs. Graves County Sheriff’s reports an investigation by deputies led to a search warrant, which led to the arrest of 36 year old Brandon Cavette on multiple drug trafficking charges.
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

Armed Robbery Suspect Still At Large

Graves County, Ky.–The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking the suspect in the armed robbery of the Dollar General Store in Mayfield Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jon Hayden, the Dollar General Store located at 3854 Hwy 45 North was robbed by an older white female at 9:44PM Saturday night.
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Princeton man charged after pair of home break-ins

A Princeton man was arrested in connection to a pair of residential burglaries on New Year’s Day. Princeton police went to a home on Linton Way early Sunday morning where the resident said someone tried to enter the residence through a window and the front door but was unsuccessful.
PRINCETON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

kbsi23.com

Benton, Mo. man killed in crash on Jan. 1

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Benton, Mo. man died in a crash early Sunday morning in Scott County. Roger G. Morrow, 55, of Benton dies when his 2019 Ford Mustang traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. It happened on Hwy. 77 and County Road...
BENTON, MO

