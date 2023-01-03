Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase spanning 2 counties in southern IL
HERRIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Bush, Illinois man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties late Wednesday night. Eric L. Holland, 34, of Bush faces charges of multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, operating uninsured motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property and driving while license suspect. Additional charges are pending.
kbsi23.com
Carterville, IL woman arrested on murder charge of boyfriend’s March 2022 death in Paducah, KY
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Carterville, Ill. woman faces charges after Paducah Police say she murdered her boyfriend in 2022. Aaryan Kelley, 22, of Carterville, Ill. faces charges of murder/domestic violence. Kelley initially claimed her boyfriend died after falling down a flight of steps, according to the Paducah Police...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Authorities have arrested a Marshall County, Kentucky, woman accused of cruelty to animals. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a woman named Melissa Louati on seven counts of second-degree cruelty to animals Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy responded to Louati's home in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Department takes extra step to inform community during severe weather
MAYFEILD, KY — Monday night's storms caused a lot of tension in the Local 6 area. The severe weather had many people feeling anxious about what might come next. That's why the Graves County Sheriff's Department took on the task of sending out frequent Facebook updates to keep things calm and to keep residents informed.
kbsi23.com
Jackson PD: Shoplifting suspect identified
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – A person the Jackson Police Department had asked for help from the public to identify has been identified. The person was a shoplifting suspect, according to the police department.
kbsi23.com
Firefighters help driver get out of truck after crash in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Mayfield firefighters had to help a box truck driver get out of his truck after a crash Tuesday morning in Graves County. Graves County Sheriff’s deputies responded to State Route 121 North just North of Dowdy Road for a box truck rollover at 6:20 a.m.
kbsi23.com
Kevil man facing shoplifting, drug charges
KEVIL, Ky. (KBSI) – A Kevil man faces charges shoplifting and drug charges after sheriff’s deputies were called to a dollar store in Kevil. Rodney Carter, 61, of Kevil faces charges of theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance first degree third or greater offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
KFVS12
Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of marijuana at home
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after deputies found thousands of pills and 15 pounds of marijuana while serving a search warrant. Brandon Cavette, 36, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, 10 or more dose units; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, greater than 120 dose units; trafficking in marijuana over 5 pounds and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.
KFVS12
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy squad car
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Union County. The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. on Route 146 near JimTown Loop on Tuesday, January 3. This is east of Anna and the Interstate 57 exit. According to a preliminary ISP report, a vehicle...
Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while she was walking. John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct. According to court documents, the woman was walking north on S. Silver Springs Road near Themis Street on Thursday,...
thunderboltradio.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Group that spays, neuters and feeds feral cats in McCracken County puts out call for dry food donations
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McGangsters — a group that helps spay, neuter and feed feral cats in McCracken County — says it’s facing a concerning dry cat food shortage. The organization will be at Banks Market in Lone Oak on Sunday, accepting donations to help feed hungry cats.
radionwtn.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Still At Large
Graves County, Ky.–The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking the suspect in the armed robbery of the Dollar General Store in Mayfield Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jon Hayden, the Dollar General Store located at 3854 Hwy 45 North was robbed by an older white female at 9:44PM Saturday night.
KFVS12
Mo. State Highway Patrol: 2 deadly crashes, 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two deadly crashes and 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend. According to the highway patrol report, two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic crashes. Both deadly crashes happened in southeast Missouri, in Troop E’s region....
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man charged after pair of home break-ins
A Princeton man was arrested in connection to a pair of residential burglaries on New Year’s Day. Princeton police went to a home on Linton Way early Sunday morning where the resident said someone tried to enter the residence through a window and the front door but was unsuccessful.
westkentuckystar.com
kbsi23.com
Benton, Mo. man killed in crash on Jan. 1
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Benton, Mo. man died in a crash early Sunday morning in Scott County. Roger G. Morrow, 55, of Benton dies when his 2019 Ford Mustang traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. It happened on Hwy. 77 and County Road...
KFVS12
1 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a multiple-vehicle crash in Union County on Monday night, January 2. The crash happened at 9:11 p.m. on Route 3 near Refuge Road. According to Illinois State Police, one person was killed and one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash.
