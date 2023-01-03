(Washington, DC) – On Monday, January 9 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will release DC’s Comeback Plan. More than a thousand stakeholders contributed to the plan. DC’s Comeback Plan is a tool for setting DC’s economic development goals for the next five years, and it centers around making DC a place for successful businesses, opportunity-rich neighborhoods, and thriving people. The plan serves as the District’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) and will be submitted to the U.S. Economic Development Administration in the Department of Commerce, enabling the District, local nonprofits, and universities to pursue certain types of federal funding. The full plan will be posted on comeback.dc.gov.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 21 HOURS AGO