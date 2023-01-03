ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Gas prices expected to drop nearly 50 cents in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - GasBuddy’s annual fuel price forecast estimates the per-gallon price for gasoline will drop by nearly 50 cents next year. The national average is projected to be $3.49, according to the 2023 Fuel Outlook released Wednesday. To put that figure in perspective with South Carolina, as...
wealthinsidermag.com

‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023

Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
US News and World Report

Storm Cuts U.S. Oil, Gas, Power Output, Sending Prices Higher

(Reuters) -Frigid cold and blowing winds on Friday knocked out power and cut energy production across the United States, driving up heating and electricity prices as people prepared for holiday celebrations. Winter Storm Elliott brought sub-freezing temperatures and extreme weather alerts to about two-thirds of the United States, with cold...
TheStreet

Prices at the Gas Pump Headed Higher

The rebound in crude oil prices continues to impact gasoline prices for consumers at the pump. People should expect gasoline prices to start to rise moderately by 20 to 30 cents a gallon if they are currently paying $2.50 a gallon or less, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
NASDAQ

EUROPE GAS-Prices fall on mild temperatures and rising stock levels

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British and Dutch prompt wholesale gas prices fell on Wednesday morning as continued mild weather curbed gas demand for heating and enabled Europe to build its stock levels. The Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 3.65 euros at 68.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by...
iheart.com

Oregon Gas Prices Fall Despite National Surge

The late December winter storm that slammed much of the country with snow, ice and frigid temperatures caused gas prices to spike, as refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast were forced to shut down temporarily. The storm also caused holiday travelers to fuel up and hit the road early to beat the bad weather, leading to a jump in overall gas demand. For the week, the national average for regular unleaded shoots up 12 cents to $3.23. The Oregon average slips three cents to $3.74.
kalkinemedia.com

Oil rises after U.S. fuel stocks draw down; economic concerns loom

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with U.S. data showing lower fuel inventories providing support and economic concerns capping gains. Big declines in the previous two days were driven by...
freightwaves.com

Benchmark diesel price reverses, rises for first time in 7 weeks

The benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average retail diesel price moved up Tuesday after seven weeks of declines. Retail prices finally reacted to higher futures and wholesale prices that have marked the diesel market since before Christmas. But just as that pump price has started to rise, diesel futures Tuesday posted one of the biggest declines since July, depending on how it is measured.
freightwaves.com

Transportation prices fall at fastest-ever pace in December, LMI says

Supply chain data released Tuesday showed a new “sharpest rate of contraction” for transportation pricing during December. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI), a monthly survey of supply chain executives, displayed a 36.9 reading for transportation prices during the month. The rate of decline was the fastest recorded in the six-year history of the data set.
rigzone.com

USA Sees 6B Barrel Rise in Crude Oil and Lease Condensate Proved Reserves

Proved reserves of U.S. crude oil and lease condensate increased by 6.2 billion barrels, or 16 percent, from 2020 to 2021, a new report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has highlighted. These proved reserves stood at 44.4 billion barrels at year end 2021, compared to 38.2 billion barrels...
Truth About Cars

Report: Fuel Price Forecast Looking Mixed at Best

While market analysts are projecting that fuel costs will be slightly lower in 2023 than they were last year, GasBuddy has released a report suggesting that the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded could still be as much as $4.00 by May. In certain states (e.g. California), that’s...
