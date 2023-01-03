The late December winter storm that slammed much of the country with snow, ice and frigid temperatures caused gas prices to spike, as refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast were forced to shut down temporarily. The storm also caused holiday travelers to fuel up and hit the road early to beat the bad weather, leading to a jump in overall gas demand. For the week, the national average for regular unleaded shoots up 12 cents to $3.23. The Oregon average slips three cents to $3.74.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO