UW Students Awarded Scholarships in Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education Competition
Students in the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources (SER) and the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences recently received scholarship awards as part of the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. The winners of the competition, receiving scholarships totaling $4,500, were:. -- First place: Ryan Jardee, from...
UW Black Studies Center Hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Program Jan. 14
A morning of presentations, sponsored by the University of Wyoming Black Studies Center, is part of a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Paul’s Newman Center, located at 1800 E. Grand Ave. The event is free and open to the public. The UW...
UW’s WYNDD and Rocky Mountain Herbarium Launch Species Photo Gallery
The Wyoming Natural Diversity Database (WYNDD) and the Rocky Mountain Herbarium, both located at the University of Wyoming, recently teamed up to create a shared online Species Photo Gallery. The gallery features Wyoming’s wild plants and animals, represented by nearly 7,500 photos of more than 1,650 species and taken by...
