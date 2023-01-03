Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham happy to be underdogs, says manager Phil Parkinson
Date: Saturday, 7 January Time:17:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Wales FM and DAB in north Wales and on BBC Sport website. Manager Phil Parkinson says Wrexham have "nothing to lose" when they travel to Coventry City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. Wrexham, one of three...
BBC
Max Watters: Barnsley sign Cardiff City striker on loan
Barnsley have signed Cardiff City striker Max Watters on loan for the rest of the season. The 23-year-old joined the Championship club from Crawley two years ago but has only scored once in 22 league games. He was, however, more productive during a loan spell at League One club MK...
BBC
Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler: Gillingham roles for experienced pair
League Two strugglers Gillingham have appointed Kenny Jackett as director of football and ex-player and manager Andy Hessenthaler as head of recruitment. Jackett, 60, has managed Watford, Swansea, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, whom he left in February last year. Hessenthaler, 57, quit his role as boss of...
Forest beats Southampton 1-0, out of Premier League bottom 3
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone and left Southampton adrift in last place with a 1-0 win over its lowly rival on Wednesday. Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 27th minute at St. Mary’s, tapping the ball into an empty net...
BBC
Fiacre Kelleher: Colchester United sign Bradford City defender on two-and-a-half year deal
Colchester United have signed Irish defender Fiacre Kelleher on a two-and-a-half year deal from Bradford City for an undisclosed fee. Kelleher, 26, began his career at Celtic and had spells in League Two with Macclesfield Town before joining the Bantams a year ago. He is the U's third signing in...
BBC
Planned fund in memory of stabbed footballer Cody Fisher
A community fund is to be set up in the name of a footballer fatally stabbed on the dance floor of a nightclub on Boxing Day. The death of Stratford Town player Cody Fisher had been "horrific" for his family, friends and the footballing community, said club chairman Jed McCrory.
Yardbarker
“Celtic supporters have asked for years, decades, for Celtic to step up and say enough is enough”
Frank: “The time has come. The laughs and jokes have got to stop. We have to do something about this refereeing and the VAR. It’s beyond a joke. Andy, you were commentating yesterday, it’s utterly beyond belief what goes on in this country. We have to take a stock of how we set up our refereeing situation here. You can’t have in any sensible, anyone with obvious Rangers tendencies refereeing a Rangers v Celtic game. That’s not just yesterday as it has been going on for decades. We have to grasp this and until we do, the same things are going to keep happening.”
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Aaron Pressley: Accrington Stanley sign Brentford striker on loan
Brentford have loaned striker Aaron Pressley to Accrington Stanley for the remainder of the season. Pressley, the son of former Hearts defender Steven, has played three senior games for his parent club. He is yet to figure at Premier League level but did play in the Championship, and scored four...
BBC
Portsmouth want new head coach 'as quickly as possible' after sacking Danny Cowley
When Portsmouth players walked off the field and headed towards the tunnel surrounded by booing fans at Fratton Park on Sunday, a difficult decision loomed for the club's owners and board. The 3-1 loss to Charlton marked their ninth League One match without a win and 24 hours later head...
BBC
Callum Wright: Plymouth Argyle sign midfielder from Blackpool
League One leaders Plymouth Argyle have signed midfielder Callum Wright from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old featured 10 times for the Tangerines this season without scoring, having joined the Championship club from Leicester City in September. A former England youth international, Wright has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with...
BBC
Torquay United: 'Rebuild' hampering results says boss Gary Johnson
Torquay United manager Gary Johnson says his side's poor form is down in part to trying to rebuild the side. The Gulls are second from bottom just 18 months after finishing second in the National League and losing the promotion final to Hartlepool United. Johnson's side have won just two...
BBC
Six Nations: Adam Hastings ruled out for Scotland after shoulder injury
Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings will miss the Six Nations with a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old requires surgery after sustaining the damage during Gloucester's defeat at Leicester on Christmas Eve. Hastings, who has scored 107 international points from 27 caps, missed the summer tour to Argentina with a hamstring problem. He...
BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United sack Grant McCann and reappoint former boss for fourth spell
Peterborough United have reappointed Darren Ferguson for a fourth spell as manager until the end of the season after sacking boss Grant McCann. The 50-year-old resigned from his third spell in charge last season, with Posh heading for relegation to League One. McCann, 42, and assistant Cliff Byrne, 40, departed...
Jafer Chohan, 20-year-old legspinner, signs rookie contract at Yorkshire
Bowler impresses at trial after earning opportunity at South Asian Cricket Academy
BBC
Morgan Rogers: Blackpool sign winger on loan from Manchester City
Manchester City have loaned England Under-20 winger Morgan Rogers to Championship side Blackpool for the remainder of the season. The 20-year-old is reunited with boss Michael Appleton, who he previously played for while on loan at Lincoln. Rogers is yet to feature for City's first team but had senior experience...
Former ManUnited goalkeeper Roy Carroll makes surprise return to football at the age of 45
For Carroll, it was not the stuff of fairy tales as the 45-year-old was forced off injured after 36 minutes before his side went on to lose 4-0 to Annagh United in the NIFL Championship.
Golden Goal: Peter Beardsley for Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (1996)
Ignominy now overshadows Beardsley’s talents as a forward, which he displayed with a stunning strike at the City Ground
Yardbarker
Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international
Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
Soccer-Aston Villa sign midfielder Nobbs from Arsenal
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Aston Villa Women signed Jordan Nobbs from Arsenal on Thursday, with the England midfielder joining on an 18-month contract with an option to extend. Nobbs joined Arsenal in 2010 and won the Women's Super League (WSL) on three occasions during her 12-year stay at the London club. She also won four Women's FA Cups and five Women's League Cups.
Comments / 0