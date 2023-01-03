Read full article on original website
Related
Ramsey County: No charges in fatal police shooting of Jesse Werling
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Criminal charges won't be filed against two Roseville officers accused of firing their weapons in a shootout last spring, ultimately striking and killing a man in his residential neighborhood. The Ramsey County Attorney's office released a statement Wednesday saying prosecutors believe "the use of deadly force...
740thefan.com
Man accused of Minneapolis murder in was free on bail in Moorhead murder case
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – A man free on bail for the September 2021 shooting death of a man in Moorhead is now facing a new homicide charge in Minneapolis. Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed, 28, was arrested for the Dec. 30 murder of a man who was found dead in a car.
Ramsey County Attorney's Office determines use of deadly force justified in police shooting of Jesse Werling
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Attorney's Office determined that the use of lethal force was justified in the fatal police shooting of Jesse Werling, the gunman who fired over 100 rounds in a Roseville neighborhood last April.Roseville Police Officer Ryan Duxbury was shot in the neck during the encounter. Duxbury, a three-year-veteran with the department, was taken to a nearby hospital and survived. During the incident, which lasted about an hour, Officer Boua Chang fired two rounds at Werling, one of which struck him in the upper thigh and killed him. Officer Bryan Anderson also fired a "volley" of shots, but...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji man facing charges after being found with 18 pounds of meth wrapped in Christmas present
A 35-year-old Bemidji man was arrested after being found with 18 pounds of methamphetamine wrapped in a Christmas present. The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force says Kenneth Triplett was a person of interest in an ongoing narcotics investigation. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 71 south of town on...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, Jan. 4
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Trafic stop on the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Dr. NW. Driver cited for multiple violations and passenger arrested on an outstanding warrant. Property, 4:44 p.m.
fox9.com
Parole denied for second convict in Minneapolis police officer's ambush murder
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another man convicted of murder in the ambush killing of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf has been denied parole, officials say. Nantambu Noah Kambon was denied release in the 1992 slaying outside a pizza shop in Minneapolis. The decision comes a little under two months after Pepi Mckenzie was denied parole in the same murder.
Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid
(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
fox9.com
Man claims to be ‘Ranger,’ assaults Uber Driver over wrong address: Charges
(FOX 9) - A man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an Uber driver over a wrong address. Timothy Wade Hampton, 55, of Shoreview, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after police say on Dec. 30, 2022, he assaulted an Uber driver both in his car and at a nearby Holiday gas station.
Police chase vehicle with suspects who allegedly stole mail
NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — Several people suspected of "attempting to steal mail from various mailboxes" were arrested Tuesday morning following a police chase, according to a Facebook post from the North Branch Police Department. Officers were sent to the area of 382nd Drive and Falcon Avenue in North Branch...
ccxmedia.org
History Made As Hennepin County Sheriff, Attorney Sworn In
Dawanna Witt took the oath of office to become Hennepin County Sheriff on Tuesday, making history as the first Black sheriff in Hennepin County history. “When we talk about accountability, we also talk about responsibility,” said Witt. “The blame game is not getting the job done, so I ask what is the number? What are we waiting for? What we see increasing is crimes, victims, babies killing babies, the numbers of people being incarcerated. What do we see decreasing? People with a real feeling of hope.”
wearegreenbay.com
One Wisconsin city has nine drunk driving arrests on New Year’s Eve
HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in western Wisconsin had a busy New Year’s Eve, as nine drunk driving arrests were made. The Hudson Police Department posted on its Facebook page about its ‘busy’ night on New Year’s Eve. The department said there were nine drunk driving arrests on New Year’s Eve.
2nd person dies after New Year's snowmobile crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, Isanti County officials say that a snowmobile crash claimed two lives.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The sheriff's office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene. The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, officials reported she had died of her injuries as well.The victims were identified as Hunter Melander and Faith Nelson, both 21 years old and both from Cambridge. The sheriff's office said their preliminary investigation indicates that speed and impairment were potential contributing factors in the crash.
valleynewslive.com
Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County
Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
Police: Logan Barham stabbed to death in St. Louis Park apartment, woman in custody
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A woman is in custody in connection to the stabbing death of a St. Louis Park man on Tuesday.Police say it happened at about 2:35 p.m. in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road South.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he died from his injuries. He was identified Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 22-year-old Logan Gregory Barham. His official cause of death was from a "sharp force injury of the chest."Police arrested a woman who was "known to the victim," and say there is no threat to the public.
ccxmedia.org
Police Investigate Brooklyn Center Kidnapping, Brooklyn Park Shots-Fired Case
Both the Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center police departments are investigating a case that police say started out as a kidnapping and resulted in shots fired at a moving vehicle. Officers initially responded Monday at 3:15 p.m. to the area of 76th and Kentucky Avenues North on a report of...
lptv.org
Sebeka Man Facing DWI Charges Following Car Crash Near Wadena
A Sebeka man is facing DWI charges after being involved in a motor vehicle crash near Wadena. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, Dec. 29, Andrew York rear-ended a car driven by Julie McCammitt of Minot, ND. The crash caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and end up in the ditch.
fox9.com
Suspect in stolen vehicle arrested in Maple Grove after several pursuits
(FOX 9) - A suspect that police believe was involved in the theft of a vehicle was apprehended in Maple Grove Sunday after a chase from police that spanned multiple phases. At around 8:52 p.m. Brooklyn Park officers observed a vehicle that previously fled from officers earlier in the day in the vicinity of Brooklyn Blvd and Hampshire Ave North.
Guns pulled during fight between groups at Burlington store in Blaine
Three people were arrested after a fight between two groups saw guns pulled out at the Burlington Coat Factory in Blaine on Monday. Police were called at 4:15 p.m. to the Northtown Mall in Blaine, with a staff member reporting a "fight involving several people with potential guns involved." Blaine...
Alfredo Solis sentenced for role in fatal shooting outside Richfield school
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man learned he'll spend more than two years behind bars for his role in a fatal shooting outside a Richfield school in February.On Tuesday, Alfredo Solis was sentenced to three years in prison on second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, with credit for 337 days served. He'll also need to submit a DNA sample, is barred from owning guns and explosives, and will need to pay fines. RELATED: Alfredo Solis acquitted of murder, found guilty of assault in fatal shooting of Jahmari Rice outside Richfield schoolJahmari Rice, 15, was shot outside of South Education Center in Richfield on Feb. 1. He was found lying on the sidewalk outside the school and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead. Solis and 18-year-old Fernando Alvarez were charged a few days later with three counts of second-degree murder with intent. Solis was later found guilty of assault and acquitted of murder.Before ending the sentencing hearing, the judge called Solis a "very lucky man.""I suggest you take that luck and run with it for the rest of your life," Hennepin County District Court Judge Paul Scoggin said. Alvarez's trial is pushed back until Feb. 13.
Comments / 0