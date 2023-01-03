Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
College Basketball World Shocked By Score In Duke Game
Duke got off to an awful start this Wednesday night against NC State. Though it sounds too crazy to be true, the Blue Devils had just four points through the first 11 minutes. We're not kidding. NC State held a 22-4 lead over Duke with a little over eight minutes remaining in the first half.
Condensed Game: NC State 84, Duke 60
NC State (12-4, 2-3 ACC) secured a much-needed 84-60 blowout conference win over rival Duke Wednesday night. Standout sophomore guard Terquavion Smith led the way with 24 points, including 4-of-8 from three-point range, while fellow guard Jarkel Joiner added 21 points on 5-of-10 from downtown, nine assists, six rebounds and two steals. State also got a huge game from D.J. Burns, who finished with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field in just 16 minutes. Senior guard Casey Morsell also had a team-high nine rebounds.
Seth Trimble Provided Spark as UNC Leaned on Three-Guard Lineup
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina freshman guard Seth Trimble re-entered in the second half for Justin McKoy at the 14:09 mark of UNC's Wednesday game against Wake Forest with the Tar Heels trailing 56-52. It was Carolina's only substitution of the second half and put in place a three-guard lineup of Trimble, RJ Davis, Caleb Love, paired with Leaky Black, and Armando Bacot. From that point, Carolina outscored the Demon Deacons 36-23 for an 88-79 victory in the Smith Center.
UNC Official Visit Preview: Ian Jackson
For some time, a well-followed mantra from those who cover college basketball – and those inside the Smith Center – is that if a player officially visits North Carolina, the Tar Heels have a chance. That refrain will be put to its biggest test in some time when...
WATCH: Greg Gard, Sharif Chambliss check out four-star wing Davion Hannah
WHITEFISH BAY -- 2025 wing Davion Hannah and Nicolet bested Dominican 65-64 on Wednesday. Hannah scored a game-high 21 points and scored the game-winning free throw with 3.4 seconds left. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and assistant coach Sharif Chambliss were on hand. Marquette had an assistant coach present as...
footballscoop.com
Luke Fickell set to add former FBS head coach to Wisconsin staff
Paul Haynes is expected to join Wisconsin's staff, according to a report Wednesday from On3. Haynes will switch sides in the historic, heated Paul Bunyan's Axe rivalry upon joining the Badgers. He spent the past three seasons on PJ Fleck's Minnesota staff; he was the cornerbacks coach in 2020-21, and was then promoted to co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2022.
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Poaching Another Big Ten Coach
On Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell continued to add to the Badgers coaching staff. The latest addition not only helps Wisconsin, but also hurts a Big Ten foe. According to multiple reports, the Badgers are hiring Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Paul Haynes. "Wisconsin is expected to hire Minnesota co-defensive...
Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell Poaching Big Ten Coach
Luke Fickell is reportedly making waves by landing a Big Ten rival's coach. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, Wisconsin is expected to hire Minnesota's Paul Haynes. It's unclear what role the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach will serve, but the Badgers named Mike Tressel the defensive coordinator Tuesday. Onlookers are...
Look: Sports World Reacts To The Big Ten Basketball Drama
Earlier this week, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson made a comment about the Wisconsin Badgers that sparked social media's attention. On Barstool Sports' Roundball podcast, the Wolverines' star repeatedly called the Badgers "scumbags." He admitted the feeling is mutual and continued his comments. "Wisconsin, they are just scumbags," he said. "That’s...
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School
The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
BREAKING: Chicago Big Man James Brown Commits to UNC
A new year. A new Tar Heel. James Brown, a 2024 forward at Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita, announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina on Monday. Brown is ranked the No. 27 overall prospect in the junior class, and joins Elliot Cadeau and Drake Powell on UNC's 2024 commitment list.
Expert Analysis: Hubert Davis Finds Ideal Fit in James Brown
North Carolina recruiting keeps on rolling in the Class of 2024. Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels received a commitment from James Brown on Monday. Brown, a 6-9 forward/center at Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita, is the third commitment in UNC's 2024 recruiting class, joining point guard Elliott Cadeau and wing Drake Powell. Brown is ranked the No. 5 center and the No. 27 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin announces hiring of Phil Longo and Mike Tressel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin announced that former UNC Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, will join Luke Fickell’s staff at Wisconsin as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Mike Tressel will serve as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach. “I’m extremely excited for our players and our program to add...
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson calls Wisconsin basketball team 'scumbags,' says feeling is 'very mutual'
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson claimed that there was nothing he could say to add more fuel to his team's February matchups against the Wisconsin Badgers. But that's what he ended up doing anyway. On Barstool Sports' Roundball podcast, the Wolverines' star took host Marty Mush up on a chance to...
wisportsheroics.com
Current Badgers And Fans React To Alternate Uniform Idea That Is Going Viral
It is a new era for the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison. Luke Fickell has brought an excitement to Madison that we haven’t seen in many years. Highlighted by multiple four-star athletes going into 2023, Fickell also brought in an offensive coordinator who wants to throw the ball. Something Wisconsin hasn’t done much of over the last three decades. What could make the excitement for the Wisconsin Badgers go even further? A new look, specifically, a “black out” look.
middletontimes.com
Francois: It’s time to add the shot clock
Former Middleton athletic director Luke Francois, who's now the Superintendent at Waterford High School, believes adding a shot clock would be good for high school basketball. Editor’s Note: The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association recently conducted a survey asking schools whether they supported the adoption of a 35-second shot clock.
Preview: Minnesota at No. 14 Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Looking for their first 3-0 start in Big Ten Conference play since 2014-15, Wisconsin (10-2, 2-0) hosts Minnesota (6-6, 0-2) in the first matchup between border rivals this season. The Badgers have won four straight in this series, sweeping a pair of tight contests last season. Going...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you want to explore new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
50,000 people to lose jobs in NC when recession hits in late 2023, economist warns
CARY – Fifty thousand workers in North Carolina “could lose their jobs” in a coming recession later this year, N.C. State economist Dr. Mike Walden warned Wednesday. And the rapidly growing Triangle won’t escape without harm, he stressed. To put that number in perspective, that total...
CBS 58
Mother of Waukesha teen who died from cardiac arrest shares message with Damar Hamlin's family
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Millions were shocked to see Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin fall to the turf Monday night after suffering a cardiac episode. For Patty Lermer, the scene hit too close to home. "The first thing that went through my mind was just memories of what was...
