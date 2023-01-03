ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California’s oil, gas workers will find new jobs but need help: report

By Sharon Udasin
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPhzf_0k25FL3Y00

As California ramps up its transition away from fossil fuels, most oil and gas workers will be able to find work in other industries, a new report has found.

Two out of three oil and gas employees — 67 percent — are highly likely to find jobs in their current occupation but in a different sector, according to the report , released on Tuesday by the nonpartisan Gender Equity Policy Institute.

These workers will have no need for retraining, due to a high demand for their skills over the next decade, the report authors determined.

Meanwhile, all the remaining workers who are unlikely to find work within their occupation have skills that are transferable to similar roles without a need for retraining, according to the report.

Countering this optimism, however, the authors also estimated that more than 1 in 4 workers — 27 percent — will earn less in their new occupations. Meanwhile, they found that just 7 percent are expected to earn more.

“State and federal climate investments are set to create around four million new jobs in California in coming years,” Nancy Cohen, president of the Los Angeles-based Gender Equity Policy Institute, said in a statement.

“But as the transition away from fossil fuels advances, oil and gas jobs will decline — and we must make sure the impacted workers are not left behind,” she added.

Ensuring an equitable transition will require California to make what Cohen described as “an affordable investment” in these employees.

Today, California’s oil and gas workforce includes 45,946 individuals — of whom 18 percent are employed in core oil and gas extraction and production jobs, according to the report.

About 37 percent have office jobs and 45 percent are employed in other production, construction or transportation roles.  Meanwhile, another 13,233 people hold executive and professional positions in these industries.

To ensure an equitable transition for members of the oil and gas workforce, the report authors suggest providing income subsidies of three years duration for each employee, plus relocation funds for those who might need to move.

Such support could be funded by the state of California for an annual cost of between $27.3 million and $68.9 million, according to the report. This range, the authors contended, differs from previous studies that put that cost between $358 million and $424 million.

The $27.3 million to $68.9 million range accounts for between one and three years of support for the approximately 8,100 workers who could face displacement into lower-paying jobs over the next 10 years.

“Our state has the resources to ensure that oil and gas workers land on their feet as we all say goodbye to fossil fuels,” Woody Hastings, energy program manager at The Climate Center, a California think tank, said in a statement.

“California can and must equitably transition workers, their families, and the communities that currently depend on oil and gas operations,” Hastings added.

The 2022 state budget has already allocated $40 million for a pilot oil and gas worker displacement fund, as well as $20 million to train workers to participate in well-capping of abandoned oil wells, according to the report.

Federal funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act will also be supplementing these state-level investments, the authors noted.

Cohen, from the Gender Equity Policy Institute, stressed the need to implement plans for an equitable transition backed by transparent research.

“Support will be needed for some oil and gas workers, and to provide that, policymakers need clarity on who is at risk, and the best path available to support them,” she said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 22

Paul Pearce
1d ago

This EV evolution won't last long. Once the real FACTS & COST are reality comes to life and backfires on all the Green Rainbow Dreamers and Leftwing Democratic Liberals. 🤣Watch and see. 🤣😅

Reply(4)
15
tankie
22h ago

you would think that they would do what sleepy said about the 10 thousand pipeline workers that he put on unemployment his first day in office go build solar panels wait a minute those are being built in China

Reply(1)
10
Scott Harrington
1d ago

Their jobs were destroyed. Next, the California democrats will want to put them on welfare and pay them reparations...

Reply
12
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

California's Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Could Wreak Havoc on Its Energy Grid

In late August, California air regulators announced that the state would ban the sale of most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a policy aimed at encouraging a shift to electric vehicles (E.V.s). A week later, amid a massive heat wave, California officials begged E.V. owners not to recharge their cars during peak evening hours so as not to overload the state's energy grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Feds say railroad must deliver grain to California chickens

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific railroad to make sure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told the railroad it must improve service to Foster Farms to keep it from running out of feed for livestock it raises. It’s is the second time in the past year regulators issued an emergency order related to delivery problems at Foster Farms, which is based in Livingston, California, as the railroad struggled with a shortage of crews. This time, however, Union Pacific blamed the weather for its problems. Spokesman Mike Jaixen said last month’s extreme cold and blizzard conditions slowed deliveries in 20 of the 23 western states the railroad operated in, and additional problems are possible because of the forecast for more severe winter weather. “Union Pacific remains committed to serving all of our customers as efficiently as possible, including Foster Farms, weather permitting,” Jaixen said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFYR-TV

How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Projections for electric vehicles estimate that 43% of cars on the road in the United States will be electric by 2030, according to Bloomberg. The biggest question about electric vehicles in North Dakota is how they’ll handle the North Dakota cold. There’s plenty of cold in place right now and more on the way this week.
MANDAN, ND
WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
The Independent

California county passes law stopping landlords from conducting criminal background checks on renters

California’s Almeda County has become the first in the country to pass a law against landlords conducting background checks on renters.On Tuesday, Almeda County’s board of supervisors in the San Francisco Bay Area voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance.The law prohibits landlords in private and public housing from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants. In a tweet, the East Bay Housing Organisation said that the law was passed in a 4-0 vote with one board supervisor abstaining.BREAKING: Alameda County's Fair Chance Ordinance, which protects applicants with a criminal history from housing discrimination, passes on first reading!...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
TechSpot

Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"

A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

839K+
Followers
92K+
Post
595M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy