ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Kinzinger rips Trump Jr. over ‘We the People’ Bible sales

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0zsJ_0k25FKAp00

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) slammed Donald Trump Jr. on Monday over his endorsement of a “We the People” Bible, calling on “good” pastors and priests to denounce it.

“Oh the irony. The fact that some Christians dont see the problem here is more affirmation that it’s not the GOP that has failed Christians, it’s the church,” Kinzinger tweeted . “Good Pastors and Priests rise up and call this out.”

Kinzinger made the comment in a retweet of a video of Trump promoting the book.

In the video, Trump encouraged people to buy the “We the People” Bible, which he said is made, printed and assembled in the United States.

“With American Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time than to re-up our commitment to America and to the Christian values that this country was founded on,” Trump said.

The website for the Bible also includes a comment from Trump recommending it.

“Faith is being targeted and our country’s founding beliefs are being targeted. The ‘We The People Bible’ is restoring what there is an attempt to remove. Preservation of Faith, preservation of America,” he said.

The website states that the King James Version of the Bible also includes copies of the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and Pledge of Allegiance.

The Bible is being sold for $69.99.

The “We the People” Bible is the latest example of some in the GOP blurring the lines between church and state.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said in July that the GOP should embrace being “Christian nationalists.”

“We need to be the party of nationalism and I’m a Christian, and I say it proudly, we should be Christian nationalists,” she said .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 817

Donna Sullivan
2d ago

From Trump comics to Bibles..no low these cons and grifters will not sink to..His daddy doesn't even know the top of the Bible from the bottom..nor does he read...doubt Junior does either!..🔥🔥

Reply(63)
563
Donna Sullivan
2d ago

BTW MTG..Christian Nationalism is different from being a Christian..and you people just use the word Christian..just like Patriot etc...just words..

Reply(21)
354
Cher Douthwright
2d ago

Since trump sr. can't sell his comic cards maybe jr. is selling so called bibles. Get rid of their lies once and for all. Just put them in prison for being traitors as they are.

Reply(2)
186
Related
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
The Week

7 scathing cartoons about Trump's criminal referral

Rick McKee | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Kevin Siers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons David Horsey | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Gary Varvel | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reunite To Celebrate Hanukkah With Their Kids After Marital Woes Exposed

Working through their issues? Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seemed to be happy when they posed for a photo with their three kids, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, to celebrate Hanukkah. On Sunday, December 25, the blonde beauty shared a photo of her brood, writing, "Wishing all who celebrate a warm and peaceful last night of Hanukah ! 🕎."In the photo, Trump, 41, wore a white dress, while Kushner, 41, sported a black suit and red tie. Arabella looked gorgeous in a black dress, while the two boys both wore white shirts. Of course, fans loved seeing the...
The Hill

The Hill

839K+
Followers
92K+
Post
595M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy