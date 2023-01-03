ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 KISS FM

Interesting History of the Harry Holland House

Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

How About an Amarillo Scare for This Friday the 13th?

You might think we have just time-warped back a bit. It may seem we have rewound back before the New Year, Christmas and Thanksgiving. You would be right, sort of. Just in case you haven't noticed January has a Friday the 13th. Some people are superstitious when it comes to that day. Some businesses take advantage of it and offer some specials. I usually see tattoo places offering Friday the 13th deals.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Ingredients for Amarillo House Fire – Dog, Candle and Power Line

Welcome to 2023 with the counts reset on homicides, robberies, and fires in Amarillo. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 800 block of South Manhattan Street on Wednesday morning, January 5th. Firefighters were able to see the smoke rising from the home as they were on their way to the fire. Once on arrival, they found that the home had heavy fire coming from the rear of the house.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo Wind. Would You Trade It For Another Annoyance?

There's nothing I love more than a good hypothetical. You know, one of those things where someone says, "what if XYZ turned into ABC and we got EFG?" kind of things. Well as I was doing my daily troll of Reddit, I saw one that really made me stop and think. Now, it's a TRUE hypothetical because it's not anything we can change or create, but I thought it was an interesting hypothetical question.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Women Only! Amarillo Police Department Needing New Officers

Are you female? Have you ever considered entering a law enforcement career? If you said yes to both of those questions, this event is for you. The Amarillo Police Department is hosting a recruiting event on Saturday, January 28th. The event will be held from 8 am - 11 am at the Amarillo Museum of Art. This event is specifically for women who are interested in a career in law enforcement with the Amarillo Police Department.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy