Popculture
Paulina Porizkova Shares No-Makeup, No-Filter Selfie to Start the New Year
Paulina Porizkova is ringing in 2023 in a very "unfiltered" way. As PEOPLE noted, the model posted a bare-faced selfie on Instagram to mark the beginning of the new year. Her photo came alongside a message in which she spoke about what she hopes 2023 will bring. In her caption...
Ellen Shared Emotional Video Of Her Final Day On Her Show, Remembering Getting To Spend It With Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
Ellen DeGeneres posted an emotional video from her final show, and remembered spending time with Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Not holding back. The Game slammed trolls that criticized the way his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. The rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – took to Instagram on...
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video
Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
Women's Health
Britney Spears’s Husband, Sam Asghari, Breaks His Silence Amid Fans’ Concerns Over Her Health
Britney Spears's husband, Sam Asghari, is defending her amid concerns over her mental health. The actor and model addressed fans' questions regarding Spears's recent social media posts. While fans continually ask Brit on social media if she's doing okay, due to her unusual posts, Sam urged people to simply respect...
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
ETOnline.com
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
Rihanna Spotted with Son Days After Posting First-Ever Video of Her Son
By now we’re sure you’ve already seen the first-ever video of Bajan beauty Rihanna’s new bundle of joy. Since then, the Umbrella star and her beau A$AP Rocky have been out and about with their son for the world to see. Over the weekend, the pair were...
Madame Noire
Kevin Hunter Suggests Ashanti Had Her “Body Done,” Social Media Quickly Ushers Him To Have A Seat
Kevin Hunter is responding to a slew of snide comments sent his way after sharing a question about Ashanti’s body. Social media users clapped back at the former TV executive over the weekend after he posted a throwback photo of Ashanti and wrote, “Ion know… that’s alotta weight gain since 2007. No hate queen but BODY DONE???”
BET
Angela Bassett's Son Apologizes for Viral Tik-Tok Trend
The 16-year-old son of Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance issued a tearful apology for pulling a viral prank on his celebrity parents. Slater Vance recorded and posted a video to TikTok of him telling his parents that his mother’s Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan had died. In...
Tri-City Herald
Welcome to Plathville’s Moriah Plath Is a Working Woman! Find Out Her Job, How She Makes Money
Working woman! Welcome to Plathville personality Moriah Plath is more than just a reality star. In addition to starring on TV alongside her family, Moriah has worked hard to support herself financially. Keep scrolling to learn about Moriah’s job, how she makes a living and more. What Is Moriah...
Sam Smith Bares It All In Foxy Photoshoot On Holiday Boat Ride
Sam Smith had an amazing holiday weekend!
Ellie Goulding catches the eye in a figure-hugging jumpsuit and white boots as she takes to the stage at the ART for All concert in Sydney
Ellie Goulding put on an energetic display as she took to the stage at the ART for All concert celebrating the Art Gallery of New South Wales at The Domain in Sydney, Australia on Saturday. The singer, 35, wore an eye-catching black and white jumpsuit with a tulip patterns printed...
Taylor Swift Celebrated Her Birthday with a “Lavender Haze” Cake and It’s Exactly What Dreams Are Made Of
Birthdays are meant to be special and serve as an opportunity for friends and loved ones to celebrate the special person’s big day. When that special person is musician and megastar Taylor Swift, however, you know the birthday (and birthday cake) is going to be an extra-big deal. In...
Bad Bunny and Ñengo Flow Share Video for New Song “Gato de Noche”: Watch
Ñengo Flow has reconnected with Bad Bunny for the new song “Gato de Noche.” The track is It’s produced by Foreign Teck and Smash David. Find the video for the song below. Bad Bunny and Ñengo Flow memorably connected in 2020 for “Safaera,” from the former...
Rihanna Fans Flood Twitter After Singer Reveals Baby for First Time
"Imagine being a baby and like, Rihanna is your mom," one user wrote in a tweet on Saturday.
Alyssa Scott shares how she believes her late son was at birth of baby girl with Nick Cannon
Alyssa Scott is revealing that she could feel the presence of her and Nick Cannon's late son Zen when they welcomed their baby daughter, Halo Marie, earlier this month. On Dec. 29, shortly after announcing the arrival of the pair's baby girl on Dec. 14, Scott posted an emotional message in her Instagram stories about how she believed Zen, who died when he was 5 months old, was "celebrating" Halo Marie's arrival.
Look: Olivia Dunne's New Year's Photo Is Going Viral
Olivia Dunne, a star on the LSU gymnastics team, is one of the highest-paid college athletes in the country. With a massive presence on social media, she capitalizes on her follower count with viral content just about every say. Just over 24 hours ago, she posted a photo bringing in the new year.
iheart.com
Adele Opens Up About 'Really Bad' Health Condition Making Her 'Waddle'
Adele opened up about a recent development in her health after fans at her Las Vegas residency saw her waddling across the stage. During the show, the vocalist revealed that she has been suffering from "really bad" sciatica which impacts her ability to walk. "I have to waddle these days...
Lele Pons shares a look into her and Guaynaa’s upcoming wedding - It’s huge!
Lele Pons and Guaynaa enjoyed Christmas with the family, and went straight back into planning their wedding, which will take place this year! Taking advantage of the start of the new year, the artist started the delicate task of assigning guests to their respective seats and tables...
