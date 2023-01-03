ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

Paulina Porizkova Shares No-Makeup, No-Filter Selfie to Start the New Year

Paulina Porizkova is ringing in 2023 in a very "unfiltered" way. As PEOPLE noted, the model posted a bare-faced selfie on Instagram to mark the beginning of the new year. Her photo came alongside a message in which she spoke about what she hopes 2023 will bring. In her caption...
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video

Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Andrei Tapalaga

Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage

none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
BET

Angela Bassett's Son Apologizes for Viral Tik-Tok Trend

The 16-year-old son of Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance issued a tearful apology for pulling a viral prank on his celebrity parents. Slater Vance recorded and posted a video to TikTok of him telling his parents that his mother’s Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan had died. In...
NBC News

Alyssa Scott shares how she believes her late son was at birth of baby girl with Nick Cannon

Alyssa Scott is revealing that she could feel the presence of her and Nick Cannon's late son Zen when they welcomed their baby daughter, Halo Marie, earlier this month. On Dec. 29, shortly after announcing the arrival of the pair's baby girl on Dec. 14, Scott posted an emotional message in her Instagram stories about how she believed Zen, who died when he was 5 months old, was "celebrating" Halo Marie's arrival.
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's New Year's Photo Is Going Viral

Olivia Dunne, a star on the LSU gymnastics team, is one of the highest-paid college athletes in the country. With a massive presence on social media, she capitalizes on her follower count with viral content just about every say. Just over 24 hours ago, she posted a photo bringing in the new year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

