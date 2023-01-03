Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Leading tennis journalist hints Novak Djokovic may have pathway to circumvent US Covid Vaccine requirements
Novak Djokovic’s 2023 campaign, which commenced in Adelaide, saw its first setback with respect to his chances of participating in the upcoming US tournaments. It was announced on Wednesday that the US Transportation Security Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which was supposed to be relaxed on January 8, was extended until April 10, 2023.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic responds to Indian Wells and Miami ban due to being unvaccinated: "I mean what can I do? Nothing"
As Novak Djokovic was preparing for the Australian Open in Adelaide, news came down about the US extending the vaccination requirement for entry into the country. The decision doesn't come as a surprise as it was widely expected due to the recent surge in cases in the US. Even more importantly the number of cases in countries like China skyrocketed as well prompting the US to 'protect' its borders with this decision. The extension of the decision means that Djokovic will once again miss both Indian Wells and Miami because of it.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic sends collective warning to Next Gen: "Nadal and myself will try and mess up their plans"
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are planinig of spoiling the plans of the next gen in 2023 as they look to continue winning trophies this year. Djokovic and Nadal combined to win three of the four grand slam events last year and they are looking to keep that going this year. It's certainly something the next gen of players is hoping doesn't happen. Djokovic commented on that admitting that the future of tennis is on good hands however he and Nadal are still planning on messing up their plans:
tennisuptodate.com
"He going to carry a big emotional baggage": Djokovic Australian Open return won't be easy according to Mouratoglou
Novak Djokovic's return at the Australian Open will be an emotional thing for him as he was deported fairly quickly after stepping out to practice on Rod Laver last year. Noted tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou believes that Djokovic will be carrying that emotional baggage for the entirety of the event. How he handles that will greatly impact the way he plays at the event. He is unsure how he'll handle all of that but he knows that it's going to be tough as he is only human after all:
tennisuptodate.com
John McEnroe believes Chris Evert can help Coco Gauff win a Grand Slam - "Chris knows a thing or two about winning majors"
Tennis legend John McEnroe recently expressed his belief that former World No.1 Chris Evert can help American tennis sensation Coco Gauff in winning her first Grand Slam title. Gauff had a spectacular 2022 season. The 18-year-old reached her maiden Grand Slam singles final and her second Grand Slam doubles final...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Monfils attempts remarkable feat of 9 v one at Roland Garros
Gael Monfils posted a video on his YouTube channel where he attempted to take on nine different players at the same time on the Roland Garros courts. Monfils used the Roland Garros courts in a very unique and creative way. He started off by serving to people individually and playing against them. He then kept adding people until the total reached nine. Despite the task being seemingly impossible, Monfils enjoyed himself on the court resorting to some trick shots during it.
game-news24.com
Australian Open has been closed
The Wildlife Studios mobile game brings players to a new Australian Open-brand virtual arena and competes like world champions. In-game content includes officially licensed themed outfits, custom strings and rewards. Wildsters announce their new collaboration with Tennis Australia (TA) to celebrate Australian Open with a month-long event in tennis Clash,...
tennisuptodate.com
"The tour doesn't cover any expenses for players except hotels" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend gets candid in Q&A session with fans
In a recent interactive session with her followers, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared how she missed the US tennis tournaments in 2022, how she travels to tournaments with the American tennis sensation, and more. Fritz and Riddle started dating in 2020 and have been in a happy relationship ever...
tennisuptodate.com
Cilic believes Djokovic Australian Open deportation treatment was unfair and 'disasterous'
Like many other tennis players, Marin Cilic found Novak Djokovic's treatment last year terrible but he hailed him a great champion for coming back this year. Many players spoke out against the way Djokovic was handled in Australia although quite a few of them stayed silent as well. Djokovic elected to return to Australia in pursuit of his 10th victory there and Cilic praised him for doing that as he called the 2022 Australian Open an emotional affair:
tennisuptodate.com
"How quick is his reaction though" - Genie Bouchard impressed by Rafael Nadal's reflexes during battle with insect at United Cup
Rafael Nadal has produced another funny yet adorable moment that has left the entire tennis world, including Canadian player Eugenie Bouchard, in splits. During one of Spain's recent matches in Sydney at the United Cup, the 36-year-old legend was sitting on the bench to root for his teammates when he was disturbed by a bug. Unaware that he was on Ken Rosewall Arena's big screen at the time, Nadal attempted to crush the bug with his hands at breakneck speed, drawing an instant reaction of laughter from spectators who watched the moment unfold.
tennisuptodate.com
Osaka mystery continues as whereabouts unknown of two time champion ahead of Australian Open
Naomi Osaka is nowhere to be seen and it seems unlikely that she'll compete at the first grand slam of the year which happens to be one of her better ones. She won four grand slam trophies in her career with two coming at the US Open and four coming at the Australian Open. It seems like Osaka won't play at the Australia this year as she's yet to surface publicly. Nobody really knows where she is and had she been practicing on a court somewhere there would have probably been news about it.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals champion Garcia reveals battle with bulimia: "In tennis, you spend a lot of time alone in your room"
2022 WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia has revealed her battle with bulimia at a time when she was struggling with a lot of things. Garcia first emerged as a top player in 2017 winning back-to-back WTA 1000 trophies. She struggled for a long time after that revealing that there have been many sleepless nights along with an eating disorder. Speaking to L'Equipe Garcia said:
tennisuptodate.com
Murray believes 2023 Australian Open could be his final one: "With the age that I'm at and the injury history and stuff in the last few years"
Andy Murray went away from his usual hardline stance of playing tennis in an interview recently admitting that this year's Australian Open could be his last. The British player generally maintained a stance that he'll play on and while he's still of that opinion, he's far more accepting of the fact that it could really be the last time. Murray spoke with 9News confirming that he'll play as long as his body permits him to though he's unsure how long that will be:
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff eases past Kenin in Auckland
Coco Gauff battles past Sofia Kenin in a rather tough matchup 6-4 6-4 played indoors in Auckland due to the rain that delayed play for hours. The event has been dealing with scheduling issues for the past few days due to the rain but the hope was that they'll play some tennis today. They did but once again it was with delay and it was indoors as the rain just won't stop falling. It was tricky adjusting to both players but Gauff was a bit better at doing so.
tennisuptodate.com
Greek ace Sakkari was inspired by Nadal in United Cup win: "Stay deep and make as many returns as I can"
Maria Sakkari was inspired by Rafael Nadal before her crucial match against Petra Martic at the United Cup which gave Greece the chance to oust Croatia. Sakkari needed to win against Petra Martic to keep Greece alive in the United Cup clash against Croatia. She was able to pull out the win and after the match revealed that she was inspired by Rafael Nadal and his approach to the game due to a tricky situation. She said after the straight sets win:
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic hopes for return of Russian and Belarusian players at Wimbledon: "Of course absolutely"
Novak Djokovic spoke out against the Wimbledon ban last year and he is hoping that this year won't see the ban repeated as he wants Russian and Belarussian players at the event. Chatter around the tennis community suggests that there is a chance that the Wimbledonban returns this year. Last...
tennisuptodate.com
McNamee believes Nadal has lost 'a yard' and will struggle at 2023 Australian Open
Former Australian Open Tournament Director Paul McNamee doesn't see Nadal doing well at the 2023 Australian Open despite winning the event last year. Rafael Nadal stunned the world by putting together an incredible run at the 2022 Australian Open. It ended with Nadal staging a comeback win over Daniil Medvedev in the final winning only his 2nd Australian Open ever. McNamee doesn't see it happening again as he wrote in his column for the Age:
tennisuptodate.com
Bianca Andreescu remains upbeat despite embarrassing loss at Adelaide International, shifts focus to Australian Open
Despite succumbing to a dreadful loss against Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the Adelaide International 1, Bianca Andreescu remains upbeat and has taken the defeat in her stride. The Canadian started the tie all guns blazing and raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set. However, Kudermetova...
tennisuptodate.com
"I hope they now realize the injury is genuine" - Kyrgios' manager following the Aussie's withdrawal from Adelaide International 2
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Adelaide International 2, citing concerns about his ankle injury, which also forced him to sit out of the United Cup. His manager, Daniel Horsfall, believes this proves that his client's injury is serious and that fans should stop questioning the 27-year-old's decision. Kyrgios...
tennisuptodate.com
Cameron Norrie remains undefeat keeping Great Britain alive in United Cup
Cameron Norrie remained undefeat at the United Cup as he added a 3rd win to his previous two with a win over Taylor Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-4. Both Norrie and Fritz have been playing some amazing tennis to start the year and they both showed that in this match. It was a very competitive one, a match which Norrie deserved to win. He took an early lead in the opening set and never run into any kind of problems closing it out. He dropped only a handful of points on his serve.
Comments / 0