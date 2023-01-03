Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
A Manitowoc Man Charged With 4th OWI Appears For Bail Hearing
A 50-year-old Manitowoc man arrested late last week on a 4th OWI Charge, appeared for a bail hearing recently in Manitowoc County Circuit Court. Police responded to a report last Thursday evening of a vehicle, driven by Christopher P. Johnson in a ditch between the Walmart parking lot and Calumet Avenue.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stealing a Car
Bail was set at $1,000 cash for a 20-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of stealing a car from the parking lot of a Manitowoc bar. Margaret Metzger-Meek is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent, Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Felony Bail Jumping, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
seehafernews.com
Second Suspect Facing Charges in Manitowoc Car Theft Case
A second suspect is facing charges for his role in the theft of a vehicle from outside a Manitowoc Bar. As we previously reported, Margret Metzger-Meek was arrested after taking a coat off the back of a bar stool at Saucy’s Bar Monday evening. She was seen on camera...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Woman Arrested After Allegedly Pointing a Gun at a Fellow Motorist
A Sheboygan woman has been arrested after she allegedly pointed a weapon at a fellow motorist. Officers were sent to the Pidgeon River/Etude Elementary School parking lot after a witness reported a disturbance. An incident had occurred between the two vehicles away from the school, but both drivers ended up...
seehafernews.com
Woman Arrested After Stealing a Car Parked at a Manitowoc Bar
A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole a car parked outside a Manitowoc bar. Officers were called to Saucy’s Bar, located at 1915 Washington Street on Tuesday to investigate a report of a vehicle that was stolen the night before from the parking lot. Surveillance footage showed...
Confrontation at Sheboygan school parking lot leads to arrest, gun seized
A woman is accused of pointing a gun at a man while in a school parking lot during a confrontation that began off school grounds, police said.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Police Make an Arrest in November Homicide
An arrest has been made in connection to an Appleton homicide that took place in November. The investigation began when 31-year-old Erik B. Hudson was found dead in a home in the 700 block of West Summer Street on November 15th. The Appleton Police Department has announced that they have...
NBC26
Manitowoc Police offering reward up to $500 in search for stolen equipment
MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A cash reward is being offered to help police find some equipment that was stolen from the Township of Liberty. Police are looking for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for stealing two Telemecanique Silo Unloader remotes, each with 100 feet of extension cords.
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County man out on $500,000 bond accused of bail jumping
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from the village of Denmark facing various charges, including attempted homicide, could now add “bail jumper” to the list of crimes. Tyler Stately was out on $500,000 bond while awaiting trial in February. The Brown County Jail reports Stately was booked on December 29 for felony bail jumping.
wxerfm.com
Fondy County K9 Makes First Major Drug Arrest
Fond du Lac County’s newest K9 officer made his first large drug arrest during a traffic stop on Wednesday. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says deputies made a traffic stop on I-41 at the Hickory Street exit on Fond du Lac’s south side around 7 p.m. with K9 Rip on hand. Rip sniffed out drugs, with a search then revealing about a pound of marijuana and a pound of cocaine. A 30-year old woman and 35-year-old man, both from Wisconsin Rapids, were told they were being arrested, but the man became agitated and resisted, repeatedly refusing commands to put his hands behind his back. That’s when K9 Rip was retrieved from the squad car. Deputies said that just his presence there resulted in cooperation of the suspect and both persons were taken into custody without further incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
WBAY Green Bay
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
94.3 Jack FM
Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
City of Green Bay sees decrease in shots fired cases in 2022 compared to 2021
The police department says there were 61 recorded shots fired cases compared to 82 in 2021, a 25.6 percent decrease.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested in Oconto County in Connection to Green Bay Homicide
A 24-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 42-year-old man on December 20th. The Green Bay Police Department had officers go to a home in the 1300 block of Smith Street yesterday morning to look for a person of interest, and upon their arrival, saw a man run into the home.
Arrests made after large police presence on Smith Street in Green Bay
Green Bay Police said an additional arrest has been made in Oconto County of a person of interest believed to be connected to a shooting on Smith Street last month, which is a homicide investigation.
wearegreenbay.com
Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old from Neenah, found safe
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 88-year-old Raymond A. Rast has been canceled after authorities have located the man from Neenah. According to officials, Rast has been found safe. SILVER ALERT: 88-year-old from Neenah last seen in Appleton. WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2022, 4:28 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A...
WBAY Green Bay
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Tivon Diego-Jamal Wells, 25, Two Rivers, intimidate victim/ use or attempt force-domestic abuse on 7/13/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search, or combination; 5) Contact with A.M. or S.K. only as approved by the agent; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample; 9) Six (6) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing forthwith. 10) Six (6) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court. The defendant has 67 days sentence credit if revoked.
