Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

A Manitowoc Man Charged With 4th OWI Appears For Bail Hearing

A 50-year-old Manitowoc man arrested late last week on a 4th OWI Charge, appeared for a bail hearing recently in Manitowoc County Circuit Court. Police responded to a report last Thursday evening of a vehicle, driven by Christopher P. Johnson in a ditch between the Walmart parking lot and Calumet Avenue.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stealing a Car

Bail was set at $1,000 cash for a 20-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of stealing a car from the parking lot of a Manitowoc bar. Margaret Metzger-Meek is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent, Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Felony Bail Jumping, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Second Suspect Facing Charges in Manitowoc Car Theft Case

A second suspect is facing charges for his role in the theft of a vehicle from outside a Manitowoc Bar. As we previously reported, Margret Metzger-Meek was arrested after taking a coat off the back of a bar stool at Saucy’s Bar Monday evening. She was seen on camera...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Woman Arrested After Allegedly Pointing a Gun at a Fellow Motorist

A Sheboygan woman has been arrested after she allegedly pointed a weapon at a fellow motorist. Officers were sent to the Pidgeon River/Etude Elementary School parking lot after a witness reported a disturbance. An incident had occurred between the two vehicles away from the school, but both drivers ended up...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Woman Arrested After Stealing a Car Parked at a Manitowoc Bar

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole a car parked outside a Manitowoc bar. Officers were called to Saucy’s Bar, located at 1915 Washington Street on Tuesday to investigate a report of a vehicle that was stolen the night before from the parking lot. Surveillance footage showed...
seehafernews.com

Appleton Police Make an Arrest in November Homicide

An arrest has been made in connection to an Appleton homicide that took place in November. The investigation began when 31-year-old Erik B. Hudson was found dead in a home in the 700 block of West Summer Street on November 15th. The Appleton Police Department has announced that they have...
APPLETON, WI
NBC26

Manitowoc Police offering reward up to $500 in search for stolen equipment

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A cash reward is being offered to help police find some equipment that was stolen from the Township of Liberty. Police are looking for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for stealing two Telemecanique Silo Unloader remotes, each with 100 feet of extension cords.
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-5-23 drug bust-fdl

A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County man out on $500,000 bond accused of bail jumping

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from the village of Denmark facing various charges, including attempted homicide, could now add “bail jumper” to the list of crimes. Tyler Stately was out on $500,000 bond while awaiting trial in February. The Brown County Jail reports Stately was booked on December 29 for felony bail jumping.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wxerfm.com

Fondy County K9 Makes First Major Drug Arrest

Fond du Lac County’s newest K9 officer made his first large drug arrest during a traffic stop on Wednesday. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says deputies made a traffic stop on I-41 at the Hickory Street exit on Fond du Lac’s south side around 7 p.m. with K9 Rip on hand. Rip sniffed out drugs, with a search then revealing about a pound of marijuana and a pound of cocaine. A 30-year old woman and 35-year-old man, both from Wisconsin Rapids, were told they were being arrested, but the man became agitated and resisted, repeatedly refusing commands to put his hands behind his back. That’s when K9 Rip was retrieved from the squad car. Deputies said that just his presence there resulted in cooperation of the suspect and both persons were taken into custody without further incident.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police announce arrest in Appleton murder

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
PULASKI, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Man Arrested in Oconto County in Connection to Green Bay Homicide

A 24-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 42-year-old man on December 20th. The Green Bay Police Department had officers go to a home in the 1300 block of Smith Street yesterday morning to look for a person of interest, and upon their arrival, saw a man run into the home.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old from Neenah, found safe

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 88-year-old Raymond A. Rast has been canceled after authorities have located the man from Neenah. According to officials, Rast has been found safe. SILVER ALERT: 88-year-old from Neenah last seen in Appleton. WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2022, 4:28 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A...
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Tivon Diego-Jamal Wells, 25, Two Rivers, intimidate victim/ use or attempt force-domestic abuse on 7/13/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search, or combination; 5) Contact with A.M. or S.K. only as approved by the agent; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample; 9) Six (6) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing forthwith. 10) Six (6) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court. The defendant has 67 days sentence credit if revoked.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

