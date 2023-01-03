Read full article on original website
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham happy to be underdogs, says manager Phil Parkinson
Date: Saturday, 7 January Time:17:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Wales FM and DAB in north Wales and on BBC Sport website. Manager Phil Parkinson says Wrexham have "nothing to lose" when they travel to Coventry City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. Wrexham, one of three...
BBC
Max Watters: Barnsley sign Cardiff City striker on loan
Barnsley have signed Cardiff City striker Max Watters on loan for the rest of the season. The 23-year-old joined the Championship club from Crawley two years ago but has only scored once in 22 league games. He was, however, more productive during a loan spell at League One club MK...
BBC
Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler: Gillingham roles for experienced pair
League Two strugglers Gillingham have appointed Kenny Jackett as director of football and ex-player and manager Andy Hessenthaler as head of recruitment. Jackett, 60, has managed Watford, Swansea, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, whom he left in February last year. Hessenthaler, 57, quit his role as boss of...
Forest beats Southampton 1-0, out of Premier League bottom 3
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone and left Southampton adrift in last place with a 1-0 win over its lowly rival on Wednesday. Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 27th minute at St. Mary’s, tapping the ball into an empty net...
BBC
Aaron Pressley: Accrington Stanley sign Brentford striker on loan
Brentford have loaned striker Aaron Pressley to Accrington Stanley for the remainder of the season. Pressley, the son of former Hearts defender Steven, has played three senior games for his parent club. He is yet to figure at Premier League level but did play in the Championship, and scored four...
BBC
Planned fund in memory of stabbed footballer Cody Fisher
A community fund is to be set up in the name of a footballer fatally stabbed on the dance floor of a nightclub on Boxing Day. The death of Stratford Town player Cody Fisher had been "horrific" for his family, friends and the footballing community, said club chairman Jed McCrory.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Torquay United: 'Rebuild' hampering results says boss Gary Johnson
Torquay United manager Gary Johnson says his side's poor form is down in part to trying to rebuild the side. The Gulls are second from bottom just 18 months after finishing second in the National League and losing the promotion final to Hartlepool United. Johnson's side have won just two...
Socceroos star Garang Kuol could end up playing against Ange Postecoglou's Celtic
Socceroos x-factor Garang Kuol could be Scotland bound as he looks to commence his European football journey. Hearts FC are reportedly keen to snap up the in-demand youngster on loan.
BBC
Fiacre Kelleher: Colchester United sign Bradford City defender on two-and-a-half year deal
Colchester United have signed Irish defender Fiacre Kelleher on a two-and-a-half year deal from Bradford City for an undisclosed fee. Kelleher, 26, began his career at Celtic and had spells in League Two with Macclesfield Town before joining the Bantams a year ago. He is the U's third signing in...
BBC
John Egan: Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom says defender a goal threat
Sheffield United centre-half John Egan's recent purple patch in front of goal is no surprise given his set-piece threat, says boss Paul Heckingbottom. Egan has two goals in his past three games, setting the platform for a 2-1 win at Wigan and then salvaging an injury-time equaliser against QPR. The...
BBC
Morgan Rogers: Blackpool sign winger on loan from Manchester City
Manchester City have loaned England Under-20 winger Morgan Rogers to Championship side Blackpool for the remainder of the season. The 20-year-old is reunited with boss Michael Appleton, who he previously played for while on loan at Lincoln. Rogers is yet to feature for City's first team but had senior experience...
Former ManUnited goalkeeper Roy Carroll makes surprise return to football at the age of 45
For Carroll, it was not the stuff of fairy tales as the 45-year-old was forced off injured after 36 minutes before his side went on to lose 4-0 to Annagh United in the NIFL Championship.
BBC
Six Nations: Adam Hastings ruled out for Scotland after shoulder injury
Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings will miss the Six Nations with a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old requires surgery after sustaining the damage during Gloucester's defeat at Leicester on Christmas Eve. Hastings, who has scored 107 international points from 27 caps, missed the summer tour to Argentina with a hamstring problem. He...
Jafer Chohan, 20-year-old legspinner, signs rookie contract at Yorkshire
Bowler impresses at trial after earning opportunity at South Asian Cricket Academy
Yardbarker
Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international
Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
Golden Goal: Peter Beardsley for Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (1996)
Ignominy now overshadows Beardsley’s talents as a forward, which he displayed with a stunning strike at the City Ground
Soccer-Aston Villa sign midfielder Nobbs from Arsenal
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Aston Villa Women signed Jordan Nobbs from Arsenal on Thursday, with the England midfielder joining on an 18-month contract with an option to extend. Nobbs joined Arsenal in 2010 and won the Women's Super League (WSL) on three occasions during her 12-year stay at the London club. She also won four Women's FA Cups and five Women's League Cups.
BBC
Dean Ryan: Dragons finally confirm departure of director of rugby
Dragons have finally confirmed the departure of director of rugby Dean Ryan. Ryan was absent from his role after the United Rugby Championship (URC) opening defeat against Edinburgh in September 2022, when he criticised his players. His departure has only been officially confirmed almost four months later in a short...
BBC
Cymru Premier round-up: The New Saints stretch lead at top of table
Pontypridd United 2-1 Bala Town: Pontypridd United took the scalp of third-placed Bala Town as James Bloom's left-footed strike proved decisive. Ben Ahmun put the home side ahead from a tight angle early on before Kieran Smith headed Bala level, but Bloom scored what proved to be the winner before half-time. Victory sees Pontypridd climb a place to 10th, while Bala stay third.
