Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Addresses Eric Gordon's Public Displeasure: 'We Are All Frustrated'

By Coty M. Davis
Inside The Rockets
 2 days ago

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas was not thrilled with Eric Gordon's public displeasure but understood his frustration with the current state of the team.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas understood Eric Gordon's frustration but did not agree with the way he handled it.

"That's part of this process — it's not going to be an easy thing," Silas said. "There will be good and bad times. It's important that we do not allow these moments to pass by. At the end of it, I hope we became more together as a group."

Gordon did not hold back his displeasure following the Rockets' 20-point loss to the New York Knicks Saturday night.

The veteran shooting guard stated that he had not seen any improvements the team had made since the start of the season. His remark came after the Rockets committed 25 turnovers to the Knicks.

Silas met with Gordon before Monday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. It was a good conversation that ended with both parties understanding where each other stood. But for Silas, it was another reminder of the difficulties of going through a rebuild.

"We are all frustrated and would like to see this rebuild go faster and to see it more tangibly," Silas said. "When you are not winning as many games as you would like, frustration kicks in. This is not an easy process we are going through."

The Rockets are on the verge of another dreadful season where the team could finish with 20 or fewer wins for the third consecutive year — which would mark their worst stretch in franchise history.

Silas said the team must stay together. And despite the mounting disgruntlement, he acknowledged that the Rockets have made improvements through the first 37 games.

His belief coincides with K.J. Martin , who believes patience is required before their progression can lead to wins.

"We just have to focus on getting better every day and play hard," Martin said. "We are still learning. Each game, we got to have some leniency with the young guys and have some understanding other than getting frustrated."

