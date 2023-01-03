First Video: Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger Cuffed & Escorted By Authorities To His Extradition Hearing As He Faces Murder Charges

Washington State University

Bryan Kohberger , the criminology student accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, was seen wearing a red jumpsuit and cuffs as Pennsylvania State Troopers escorted him to his extradition hearing in a new video captured on Tuesday.

RadarOnline.com can confirm the 28-year-old arrived at court in Monroe County hours before he will face a judge today at 3:30 PM.

His hearing comes days after Moscow Police Chief James Fry confirmed that Kohberger was arrested in connection with the murders of Ethan Chapin , 20, Xana Kernodle , 20, Madison Mogen , 21, and Kaylee Goncalves , 21, on November 13.

As the suspect walked into the building, one reporter asked " Bryan, did you do it ?"

"How're you feeling?" another questioned, while a third yelled, "Are you ready to go to Idaho?"

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.

He plans to waive his extradition so he can return to Idaho to fight the charges, according to his lawyer and chief public defender of Monroe County, Jason LaBar .

Monroe County Correctional Facility

"He believes he's going to be exonerated. That's what he believes. Those were his words," said LaBar in an interview with TODAY , also revealing his family's response. "They don't believe it to be Bryan, they can't believe this, they're obviously shocked."

"This is certainly completely out of character, the allegations, and really they're just trying to be supportive with the understanding these four families have suffered loss, so they're sympathetic towards that, and that's why it should remain really private and they don't want to try this case in the court of public opinion," LaBar further explained.

LaBar visited Kohberger on several occasions, but has not spoken to him about the charges. "He has been very easy to talk to and has a calm demeanor," LaBar revealed in an update.

MEGA

Police identified Kohberger as the suspect through DNA using public genealogy databases , law enforcement sources informed ABC News.

Since news of his arrest, more information on the suspect has come to light.

Kohberger's downstairs neighbor in Pullman, Washington recently claimed that Kohberger was a " very late-night person ," adding that "it seemed like he never slept" because he was always "doing something" all evening while classmates of the student also alleged that he became more "chatty" following the November 13 crime.

Steve Goncalves , whose daughter Kaylee was tragically murdered in the quadruple slaying, said the news of Kohberger's arrest is "the first bit of joy that we've had in close to seven weeks," revealing their family is hopeful that authorities "picked the right guy."