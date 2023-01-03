ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Something Isn’t Working': Pregnant Blake Lively Jokes About Fitness Routine As She & Ryan Reynolds Prepare For Baby No. 4

By Molly Claire Goddard
 2 days ago
Blake Lively may need to figure out a new workout routine.

On Monday, January 2, the Gossip Girl actress, 35, cracked a joke about her failing fitness strategy while being pregnant with her and husband Ryan Reynolds' fourth child.

"Been doing @donsaladino‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working," Lively wrote in the Instagram post, which showed a side-by-side of herself and her trainer before and during her pregnancy.

RYAN REYNOLDS & BLAKE LIVELY, CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND SPILL FAVORITE PARTY PLANNING SECRETS

"Blame Ryan. It’s always his fault!" one fan commented under the picture, while another sarcastically quipped , "I think it's your partner's fault. Lol."

Lively, who shares daughters James , 8, Inez , 6, and Betty , 3, with Reynolds, 46, revealed the exciting news of their impending fourth baby in September, as she showed off her expanding stomach at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City.

The happy news of the Hollywood power couple's growing brood comes after the two went through a "rough patch" in their 11-year-marriage. As OK! exclusively reported , the blonde beauty and the hunky actor are in a much better place after finding the COVID-19 lockdown particularly hard on their relationship.

BLAKE LIVELY & RYAN REYNOLDS MARRIAGE IS SHOWING CRACKS: 'THEY'VE BECOME VERY GOOD AT FAKING IT': REPORT

“They had a rough time during lockdown, and there was talk among friends that they weren’t in a good place at all,” an insider close to Lively and Reynolds spilled. “Splitting up just wasn’t an option."

Due to The Proposal star scaling back his crazy work schedule, the busy parents-of-three were able to smooth things over. “He’s putting family first, and Blake is very appreciative,” the source added. “She’s making an effort again, too, because Ryan’s going the extra mile. They’ve come out of this stronger and more connected.”

Their desire to have another little one also strengthened their bond.

“They’re ready for baby No. 4, especially Ryan, who’d love to have a boy ,” the insider explained before Lively's pregnancy was revealed. “Rededicating themselves to their relationship and scheduling time to reconnect has breathed new life and passion into their marriage, and it shows. Everyone can see they have that spark again!”

