FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBBJ
Man wanted for first-degree murder captured in Ripley
RIPLEY, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Ripley on murder charges has been captured. According to US Marshals, 20-year-old Christopher Dye, of Ripley, was wanted out of Lauderdale County for first-degree murder. Dye is accused of shooting two people in Ripley on December 29, leaving one dead and...
actionnews5.com
localmemphis.com
Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
WBBJ
Investigation leads to TennCare fraud charge for West TN woman
COVINGTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announces a TennCare fraud charge for one West Tennessee woman. According to the TBI, in March 2022, agents began investigating fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare patient, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity.
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
Covington woman arrested for TennCare fraud, submitting false time sheets, TBI says
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A former care worker in Covington, Tennessee, accused of submitting false timesheets has been cited following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division, the TBI said in a statement Friday. In March 2022, after receiving information from...
radionwtn.com
Impersonation Of Martin Investigator Leads To Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A couple has been charged with criminal impersonation after they obtained a motel room in Martin, claiming that one of them was an Investigator with the Martin Police. According to the police report, Elizabeth Sappington, age 30, utilized the name of a female Investigator when booking the room...
WBBJ
Milan couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
MILAN, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Milan. According to Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers, officers from the department were performing a wellness check on a couple on Forrest Street on Thursday morning. The wellness check was ordered after family members of...
WBBJ
Hardeman Co. mother and son celebrate a special day
BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A local producer is celebrating a very special day with his mother. Local singer and songwriter, Ruth Boyd-Lake celebrated her birthday today, along with her son J. Lake at Bricks Café in Bolivar. On the same day, the two released her new gospel single “Here I Am...
WBBJ
Law enforcement seen along Fowler Road
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement was spotted in mass in northeast Madison County. A large amount of law enforcement was spotted on Fowler Road near Beech Bluff Thursday night. Our crews on the scene observed crime scene tape around a home, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies entering...
WBBJ
JPD investigating shooting of 19-year-old
JACKSON, Tenn. — The shooting of a 19-year-old in northeast Jackson is under investigation. The department says around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Shmyia Lashea Manley died from a shooting in the north end of Fair Acres Cove. Jackson police say they are seeking witnesses and information regarding the shooting,...
Lexington Progress
TBI Investigates Death at Henderson County Justice Complex
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has been called in to investigate the death of an inmate at the Henderson County Justice Complex, according to authorities. Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke confirmed Manuel Shannon Overman had died, Sunday, January 1st and the TBI has been called in to investigate. Due to the TBI investigation, he was unable to release any additional information.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/03/23 – 1/04/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/03/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/04/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
Trenton Sonic Robbed At Gunpoint
Trenton, Tenn.–On December 29, 2022, an employee at Sonic in Trenton was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee. The suspect is described as a white male, late 20s early 30s, ‘buzz cut’ hair style, a large, green gauge in his left ear (possible in both ears).
WBBJ
Local painter bringing new mural to life in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. – A local painter used her craft to build her new life. “I left home. I was really young. And this is what I did. I traveled around and I painted to earn my money,” said Loralea Landrum, who is creating a mural for Doe’s Eat Place.
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 9-14
6 p.m. – Greenfield at West Carroll. 6 p.m. – South Gibson at Crockett County; Union City at Milan; Huntingdon at Gibson County; Peabody at Lake County; Humboldt at JCM; Bradford at Gleason; West Carroll at Clarksburg. FRIDAY. High School Basketball. 6 p.m. – Gibson County at Milan;...
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Former Puryear Mayor Kenny Paschall
Puryear, Tenn.–Long-time Puryear Mayor Kenny Paschall passed away Friday at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was 72. In November, Paschall was presented with the Loyal Patriot Award, which is the highest award that can be bestowed on a Henry County resident. Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway made the presentation, noting Paschall’s lengthy service to the county.
actionnews5.com
Firefighters dive into flooded waters to save two in submerged vehicle
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Brownsville community are calling two of the town’s firefighters heroes after saving two people from flooded waters during Jan. 3 severe storms. Brownsville Fire Department’s Battalion Chief, Jere Wright says their department received the call just after 2 p.m. Tuesday of a car being...
WBBJ
Monthly flea market returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The monthly flea market in Jackson is back!. The flea market will still be held at the Jackson Fairgrounds on the first weekend of each month. Vendors and customers come from all over to buy and sell unique items. Owners of Southern Market Promotions say it...
