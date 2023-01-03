Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating cutting at Burke High School
Still no selection for Speaker of the House; NE lawmakers hold strong on McCarthy. After 6 votes, a Speaker of the House still has not been chosen -- and Nebraska lawmakers are growing tired. Human trafficking can be fought with your help. Updated: 11 hours ago. Human trafficking is becoming...
klkntv.com
Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
thereader.com
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
WOWT
Ice threat continues north of Omaha tonight
Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Updated: 4 hours ago. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues.
WOWT
First day for 108th Nebraska Legislature
New details on Aldrick Scott case: State drops kidnapping charge for murder. New details have come to light on how authorities were able to track Aldrick Scott down in Cari Allen's murder. Updated: 1 hour ago. 6 News has learned how Aldrick Scott left the country and confided in a...
klkntv.com
Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
klkntv.com
The Fort donates Western wear to People’s City Mission
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Fort in south Lincoln, which is temporarily closed due to a fire in July, has donated boxes of shirts and jeans, cowboy boots and even women’s jewelry to the People’s City Mission. The donation happened on Dec. 12, so people could get...
WOWT
Omaha Police explain crisis negotiators
New details on Aldrick Scott case: State drops kidnapping charge for murder. New details have come to light on how authorities were able to track Aldrick Scott down in Cari Allen's murder. Iowa's new attorney general supporting several lawsuits. Updated: 50 minutes ago. Iowa's new attorney general is signing onto...
kfornow.com
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe
(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.
WOWT
Omaha Police negotiators and mental health co-responders deepen collaboration
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News spoke with two people who helped bring an armed standoff Tuesday to a peaceful conclusion. The suspect, who is now charged with six counts of sexual assault of a child, expressed suicidal thoughts when detectives arrived. The armed standoff involved multiple officers, a SWAT...
WOWT
Full-time Bennington firefighters means quicker response times in growing community
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Staffing a fire department 24/7, year-round takes a lot of planning. Bennington’s fire chief Dan Mallory found that out several years ago when he agreed to lead Bennington Fire & Rescue as they transitioned from a volunteer department to a paid department. “The biggest thing...
klkntv.com
Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
WOWT
Potholes popping up early in Omaha as crews try to keep pace
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The freeze/thaw cycle that started in late 2022 continues into the new year -- and that means potholes are popping up on Omaha streets as winter marches on. Back on December 22nd, Omaha hit -14°, followed by temperatures in the upper 40s a week later. That’s...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
KETV.com
South Omaha business looking for help finding broad-daylight thief, expensive equipment
OMAHA, Neb. — A south Omaha business needs help catching the crook who stole an expensive piece of equipment. Security camera footage shows a man walking into Dave and Ray's Complete Automotive on Monday, near South 45th and Q streets. The owner said the thief came into the shop...
WOWT
Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities have identified the 56-year-old man killed in a building explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday. In a release on Thursday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department stated that Martin Desomma was the man found dead at the scene near 35th Street and Avenue G around noon Tuesday.
WOWT
Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis
Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year. Significant accumulation of ice are possible north of Highway 30 where an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Scattered power outages and tree damage is possible.
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
WOWT
NDOT: Traffic deaths up 15% in 2022
Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Updated: 4 hours ago. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues. Ice threat continues north of Omaha tonight. Updated: 5 hours...
Comments / 0