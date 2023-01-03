ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha Police investigating cutting at Burke High School

Still no selection for Speaker of the House; NE lawmakers hold strong on McCarthy. After 6 votes, a Speaker of the House still has not been chosen -- and Nebraska lawmakers are growing tired. Human trafficking can be fought with your help. Updated: 11 hours ago. Human trafficking is becoming...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
thereader.com

Weirdest Places in Omaha

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Ice threat continues north of Omaha tonight

Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Updated: 4 hours ago. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

First day for 108th Nebraska Legislature

New details on Aldrick Scott case: State drops kidnapping charge for murder. New details have come to light on how authorities were able to track Aldrick Scott down in Cari Allen's murder. Updated: 1 hour ago. 6 News has learned how Aldrick Scott left the country and confided in a...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

The Fort donates Western wear to People’s City Mission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Fort in south Lincoln, which is temporarily closed due to a fire in July, has donated boxes of shirts and jeans, cowboy boots and even women’s jewelry to the People’s City Mission. The donation happened on Dec. 12, so people could get...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police explain crisis negotiators

New details on Aldrick Scott case: State drops kidnapping charge for murder. New details have come to light on how authorities were able to track Aldrick Scott down in Cari Allen's murder. Iowa's new attorney general supporting several lawsuits. Updated: 50 minutes ago. Iowa's new attorney general is signing onto...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe

(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Potholes popping up early in Omaha as crews try to keep pace

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The freeze/thaw cycle that started in late 2022 continues into the new year -- and that means potholes are popping up on Omaha streets as winter marches on. Back on December 22nd, Omaha hit -14°, followed by temperatures in the upper 40s a week later. That’s...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities have identified the 56-year-old man killed in a building explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday. In a release on Thursday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department stated that Martin Desomma was the man found dead at the scene near 35th Street and Avenue G around noon Tuesday.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis

Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year. Significant accumulation of ice are possible north of Highway 30 where an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Scattered power outages and tree damage is possible.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

NDOT: Traffic deaths up 15% in 2022

Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Updated: 4 hours ago. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues. Ice threat continues north of Omaha tonight. Updated: 5 hours...
OMAHA, NE

