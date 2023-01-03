ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

FanSided

Best Ohio Sportsbook Promos Ranked

We’ve had legal sports betting in Ohio for a few days now. As the dust settles, tons of Ohio residents are already winning BIG thanks to amazing sportsbook promos. It’s your turn to join the masses, and we’ve got three spectacular offers totaling a whopping $600 in bonus bets!
OHIO STATE
CBS Sports

How to watch Northwestern vs. Illinois: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

The Illinois Fighting Illini are 10-3 against the Northwestern Wildcats since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Illinois and Northwestern will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Fighting Illini won both of their matches against Northwestern last season (59-56 and 73-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Sports

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

The #14 Wisconsin Badgers are 9-2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Wisconsin and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. The Badgers won both of their matches against the Golden Gophers last season (66-60 and 68-67) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
MADISON, WI
CBS Sports

Sports betting in Maryland: Caesars Sportsbook promo codes, launch date, online promotions, popular apps

Caesars Sportsbook has taken legal sports betting in Maryland to a new level, and you can get in on all the action with the new Caesars Sportsbook MD promo code. The new year means football is reaching its playoffs, basketball and hockey are at crucial points in their season and all the warm weather sports are just about to get underway. Caesars Sportsbook MD is here to help you participate in Maryland sports betting whether you are a Baltimore or D.C. sports fan, so you don't want to miss out on using the new Caesars Sportsbook MD bonus. Right now, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code GAMEPICS2 and when you deposit between $20 and $100, you get a $100 free bet to use if you don't win. Bets of over $100 that don't win will receive a matching credit up to $1,500. Your bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEPICS2 and you'll be ready to play with Caesars Sportsbook (if you are in a state where sports betting at Caesars is not allowed, you will redirect to SportsLine).
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Sports

Watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a game against the Michigan State Spartans since Jan. 20 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Cornhuskers and MSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Nebraska isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
LINCOLN, NE
New York Post

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Claim a magnificent offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

Ohio sports betting is now live in the great state of Ohio and customers new to FanDuel Sportsbook can get a tremendous offer. This offer from FanDuel lets new customers get $200 in Bonus bets on launch day. We’ll also see if the Bengals can make another playoff run. Click the link below to find out more about FanDuel’s new customer Ohio offer. Get the FanDuel Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes This great promo code lets new FanDuel users in Ohio get $200 right when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook...
OHIO STATE

