Newcastle Become 3rd Team To Stop Arsenal Winning In Premier League This Season
The Gunners recorded 17 shots at the Emirates Stadium but only four of them tested Nick Pope, who kept his 10th EPL clean sheet of the campaign.
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Manchester City - Premier League (1/5/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Two of the legendary franchises in English football meet up in the lone Premier League match on Thursday, one trying to stay in the hunt for another title, while the other is hoping to get back toward the top of the table, as Manchester City prepares to take on Chelsea.
Frank Lampard is to blame if Everton sack him… he never should’ve taken such a basket case of a job in the first place
IF there is one consolation for Frank Lampard, as he desperately clings to his job, it is that nobody could reasonably claim Everton’s omnishambles is down to him. A quick glance at the managers who have tried and failed under Farhad Moshiri’s disastrous Goodison ownership confirms as much.
Jurgen Klopp confirms his plan after leaving Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he plans to do after leaving Liverpool - his current contract expires in 2026.
How to watch Shrewsbury v Sunderland in the FA Cup
Sunderland are in FA Cup action against Shrewsbury this weekend, but how can you watch it?
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
Yardbarker
Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Yardbarker
Confirmed Manchester City Line-Up Vs Chelsea; Kyle Walker Starts
Manchester City will be looking to react after dropping points in the title race against Everton last time out and they take on a Chelsea side who have been in poor form under Graham Potter. The former Brighton manager took over from Tomas Tuchel earlier on in the season and...
BBC
Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss says side must be 'almost perfect' in title race
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side will have to be "almost perfect" to catch Premier League leaders Arsenal in the title race. City can reduce the gap to five points with victory over Chelsea on Thursday after Arsenal were held by Newcastle. Guardiola said: "The way to reduce...
Yardbarker
Watch: Two substitutes combine to give Man City lead over Chelsea
Man City have taken the lead against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge thanks to a goal from Riyad Mahrez. The Premier League champions did not look like themselves in the first half but came out firing in the second after Pep Guardiola made changes. Two of those changes were Jack Grealish...
BBC
'I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool let Firmino go'
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards thinks Liverpool could sell Roberto Firmino in January after the striker was linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia. "Nobody goes to Saudi Arabia unless it’s for the money," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Liverpool need to be careful with this, because they have...
BBC
Morgan Whittaker: Swansea City recall forward from Plymouth Argyle loan
Swansea City have recalled Morgan Whittaker from a season-long loan at Plymouth Argyle. Whittaker, 21, has impressed for the League One leaders, scoring nine goals in 25 third-tier appearances since moving to Home Park last July. The forward has made only three Championship starts for Swansea having joined from Derby...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal was held to a draw by Newcastle on Tuesday yet City manager Pep Guardiola was still impressed by what he saw from Mikel Arteta’s team and feels City has little margin for error over the remainder of the campaign. “They (Arsenal) are going to do 100 or more points the way they have gone so far," Guardiola said. “If they continue this way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance.” Chelsea has won just one of its last seven Premier League games. It is the first of two back-to-back encounters between City and Chelsea. Chelsea visits Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Sunday.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
Soccer-Arsenal could reach 100 points, says Guardiola
MANCHESTER, England, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned that Arsenal will be tough to catch in the Premier League title race and that 100 points could be required to retain their crown.
BBC
Leeds United 2-2 West Ham United: Hammers remain in relegation trouble after Elland Road draw
West Ham were denied a much-needed win as Rodrigo drove home a Leeds equaliser to salvage a point in a thrilling encounter at Elland Road. The Hammers seemed set to end their five-match losing run with a victory to mark the passing of joint-chairman David Gold, whose death was announced by the club six hours before kick-off.
Yardbarker
TalkSPORT pundit claims Manchester United should be pushing Arsenal for Premier League title
Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Manchester United should be pushing Arsenal for the Premier League title this season. Stretty News readers know I like to refer to Gabriel Agbonlahor as ‘Gobby’ because of the amount of crap that comes out of his mouth. It wasn’t long ago that he was looking for reasons to slate our players during his radio appearances on talkSPORT.
Report: Chelsea Remain Interested In Arsenal Target Mykhailo Mudryk
Chelsea remain interested in signing Shaktar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk amid interest from Arsenal.
BBC
Matt Lowton: Huddersfield Town sign Burnley defender on loan
Huddersfield Town have signed defender Matt Lowton on loan from Championship leaders Burnley. The right-back, 33, will join the Terriers for the rest of the season having made just two Carabao Cup appearances for the Clarets this term. Lowton is surplus to requirements at Turf Moor but has a wealth...
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic boss 'definitely' keen to improve squad in January
Wigan Athletic manager Kolo Toure says they are "definitely" looking to improve their squad in the transfer market as they look to turn around their faltering season. Monday's defeat by Hull City was the Latics' third successive 4-1 loss. Toure's side are bottom of the Championship and conceded more goals...
