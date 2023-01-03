ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

New Fanciful Cocktail Bar From Three Industry Veterans Is Coming to East Austin

Three Austin hospitality experts are opening a new casual-yet-refined bar and restaurant in Govalle. Holiday will open at 5020 East Seventh Street in early 2023. Holiday will serve cocktails — called “fancies” — from Erin Ashford, the award-winning cocktail expert previously at Southern restaurant Olamaie. As the bar and service director, she is planning a frequently rotating menu that focuses on agave, amaro, and gin.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle

New American restaurant Provision Dining House closed up in the Triangle, according to its website. This seems to have happened sometime in the fall of 2022, potentially in November or December. The restaurant had relocated to Triangle address of 4600 West Guadalupe Street — taking over a former Maudie’s space — in June of 2022. Before that, it originally opened in the Quarry in October 2019 but closed in June 2020 because of the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

A New Tavern From Nickel City and Juniper Is Opening in East Austin

It turns out that a new tavern is taking over the now-closed Gourmands Neighborhood Pub space. Murray’s will open at 2316 Webberville Road in the East Austin neighborhood this summer. Behind Murray’s are Travis Tober (Austin neighborhood bar Nickel City, Lockhart bar and restaurant Old Pal, Lockhart wine bar...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location

New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
AUSTIN, TX
hotelbusiness.com

HEI assumes management of Austin Southpark Hotel

HEI Hotels & Resorts has assumed management of the 312-room Austin Southpark Hotel. Owned by L+R Hotels, the property is located in South Austin. “With L+ R’s recent acquisition of the hotel and their vision for a comprehensive renovation, HEI’s management platform and repositioning skills will help to establish the hotel as one of the city’s premier lodging experiences,” said Anthony Rutledge, CEO/managing partner, HEI Hotels & Resorts.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

52 Social Club closes, will reopen under new ownership, name

52 Social Club, a Las Vegas-style poker club and bar in Round Rock, closed Dec. 1. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) 52 Social Club, a Las Vegas-style poker club and bar at 2400 S I-35, Ste. 160, Round Rock, closed Dec. 1 after being acquired by a new ownership group. The business was purchased by No Limits Group LLC, managing partner John Chance said. It will reopen in mid-February as The Player's Poker Room. www.52socialclub.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Texas: Round Rock

While in Texas, we stayed in the city of Round Rock, which is a city on the outskirts of Austin. The Round Rock does not seem very monumental, but it played a significant role as a guide marker for the Indians and earliest settlers, as it indicated when water was low enough for wagon and cattle crossing.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Ty D.

Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently

From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
AUSTIN, TX
Talk 1340

This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace

Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
AUSTIN, TX
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

Snag a seafood meal in the Highland Lakes

Say "seafood" in the Highland Lakes, and you also have to include freshwater catches, particularly catfish, although some restaurants have great trout, shrimp, and other offerings. The following is a list of where to enjoy tasty seafood and other fish offerings in Burnet and Llano counties. 4320 FM 2147 in...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
wilcosun.com

H-E-B, Costco and more: Updates on major developments planned for Wilco

Cities in Williamson County saw the beginnings of several large manufacturing, infrastructure and industrial developments in 2022, including the groundbreaking on Georgetown’s incoming South Lake Water Treatment Plant and construction on the Samsung semiconductor in Taylor. The following are brief recaps and updates for four ongoing projects. Georgetown to double water capacities with South…
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy