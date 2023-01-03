Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Eater
New Fanciful Cocktail Bar From Three Industry Veterans Is Coming to East Austin
Three Austin hospitality experts are opening a new casual-yet-refined bar and restaurant in Govalle. Holiday will open at 5020 East Seventh Street in early 2023. Holiday will serve cocktails — called “fancies” — from Erin Ashford, the award-winning cocktail expert previously at Southern restaurant Olamaie. As the bar and service director, she is planning a frequently rotating menu that focuses on agave, amaro, and gin.
Eater
New Wine Bar With a Yet-to-Open-but-Already-Lauded Pizza Spot Will Open in Tarrytown
The trend of wine bars-slash-bottle shops in Austin continues with the latest coming attraction: Flo’s Wine Bar & Bottle Shop will open at 3111 West 35th Street in Tarrytown starting sometime in 2023. Accompany the wine bar/store is a location of the already-great pizzeria Allday Pizza. There will be...
Eater
Two Austin Burger Spots Closed, One With Vegan Patties and the Other With Sliders
Two Austin burger spots have closed or are closing permanently this winter: vegan burger restaurant and food truck Plow Burger and slider pop-up-turned-physical spot Fat City Stacks. Plow Burger already closed its shared physical space with Buzz Mill and also-vegan spot Brunch Bird on 1209 East Seventh Street in East...
Cilantro Grill By SipSaam Thai now offering Hawaiian, Thai cuisine in Cedar Park
Located on N. Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park, Cilantro Grill By SipSaam Thai offers a variety of Hawaiian and Thai cuisine options. (Courtesy Pexels) Cilantro Grill By SipSaam Thai opened its second Cedar Park location on Jan. 1. The restaurant offers mostly Hawaiian cuisine with Thai options available, owner Gajana...
French-inspired eatery with delicious craft beer in Austin ranked among best pub food in America
Raise a glass, say a toast, cheers with your friends and then dine on some delicious pub/bar food and enjoy the night together. At least that's what an ideal Saturday night may be for some.
Eater
Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle
New American restaurant Provision Dining House closed up in the Triangle, according to its website. This seems to have happened sometime in the fall of 2022, potentially in November or December. The restaurant had relocated to Triangle address of 4600 West Guadalupe Street — taking over a former Maudie’s space — in June of 2022. Before that, it originally opened in the Quarry in October 2019 but closed in June 2020 because of the pandemic.
Casa Garcia’s Plans to Significantly Expand its Pflugerville Location
In total, the filing lists that the restaurant will eventually take up 7,200 square feet as it undergoes construction for “interior finish out in an existing shell building” through the course of 2023.
Eater
A New Tavern From Nickel City and Juniper Is Opening in East Austin
It turns out that a new tavern is taking over the now-closed Gourmands Neighborhood Pub space. Murray’s will open at 2316 Webberville Road in the East Austin neighborhood this summer. Behind Murray’s are Travis Tober (Austin neighborhood bar Nickel City, Lockhart bar and restaurant Old Pal, Lockhart wine bar...
Eater
Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location
New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
hotelbusiness.com
HEI assumes management of Austin Southpark Hotel
HEI Hotels & Resorts has assumed management of the 312-room Austin Southpark Hotel. Owned by L+R Hotels, the property is located in South Austin. “With L+ R’s recent acquisition of the hotel and their vision for a comprehensive renovation, HEI’s management platform and repositioning skills will help to establish the hotel as one of the city’s premier lodging experiences,” said Anthony Rutledge, CEO/managing partner, HEI Hotels & Resorts.
52 Social Club closes, will reopen under new ownership, name
52 Social Club, a Las Vegas-style poker club and bar in Round Rock, closed Dec. 1. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) 52 Social Club, a Las Vegas-style poker club and bar at 2400 S I-35, Ste. 160, Round Rock, closed Dec. 1 after being acquired by a new ownership group. The business was purchased by No Limits Group LLC, managing partner John Chance said. It will reopen in mid-February as The Player's Poker Room. www.52socialclub.com.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Texas: Round Rock
While in Texas, we stayed in the city of Round Rock, which is a city on the outskirts of Austin. The Round Rock does not seem very monumental, but it played a significant role as a guide marker for the Indians and earliest settlers, as it indicated when water was low enough for wagon and cattle crossing.
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently
From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
Thousands raised after only LGBTQ club in San Marcos suddenly closes
A fundraiser launched online for the employees of the Stonewall Warehouse, and so far it brought in more than $5,600. According to the GoFundMe site, the staff members learned Sunday the business sold and that they all lost their jobs.
KVUE
Deputies recover Gourdough's stolen food truck trailer
Bastrop County deputies say they recovered a food truck trailer that was stolen from Gourdough's Doughnuts in Austin. They found it in Cedar Creek.
Reason there are so many broken water fountains around Lady Bird Lake
After the Arctic air blasted into Central Texas the week before Christmas, the much warmer temperatures that followed shortly after beckoned many Austinites outside to dethaw.
This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace
Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune
Snag a seafood meal in the Highland Lakes
Say "seafood" in the Highland Lakes, and you also have to include freshwater catches, particularly catfish, although some restaurants have great trout, shrimp, and other offerings. The following is a list of where to enjoy tasty seafood and other fish offerings in Burnet and Llano counties. 4320 FM 2147 in...
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
wilcosun.com
H-E-B, Costco and more: Updates on major developments planned for Wilco
Cities in Williamson County saw the beginnings of several large manufacturing, infrastructure and industrial developments in 2022, including the groundbreaking on Georgetown’s incoming South Lake Water Treatment Plant and construction on the Samsung semiconductor in Taylor. The following are brief recaps and updates for four ongoing projects. Georgetown to double water capacities with South…
