Read full article on original website
Related
Brazilian Bombshell Anitta Shakes Her Soul-Snatching Cakes On Amazon Music Live, Extends Reign As THAT Global Girl
Brazilian bombshell Anitta performs on Amazon Music Live airing on Prime Video after Thursday Night Football
Ice Cube Reveals Tupac Wanted To Make Music Similar To N.W.A.
During a recent appearance with two of his fellow Mount Westmore members, Ice Cube got very candid about Tupac’s early days as a roadie for Digital Underground. The “It Was A Good Day” rapper revealed on the People’s Party podcast to host Talib Kweli that he met Pac as an eager talent on-the-rise who was heavily inspired and influenced by N.W.A.. He later indicated that he wanted to make music derivative of theirs.More from VIBE.comO'Shea Jackson Jr. Addresses Nepotism In Hollywood DebateSir Jinx Dubs Ice Cube "A Fake Gangster" Amid Ongoing LawsuitE-40 Launches Chicken & Waffles Flavored Ice Cream Cube, 53,...
Quavo Emotionally Tributes Takeoff In “Without You” Music Video
It’s been a little over two months since the passing of Migos member Takeoff. Upon his death, many of the Atlanta rapper’s musical peers shared their condolences about their brother-in-music — including ex-Migos member Offset and Boosie Badazz, who recently released the music video “Rocket Man.” Now, Quavo is mourning the loss of his nephew and group member on wax, sharing his innermost sentiments about that dreadful November night that changed everything for him.More from VIBE.comTakeoff's Alleged Killer Released From Jail On $1M BondABC Confuses Takeoff For Quavo During Year-End MemoriamOffset Says Takeoff's Death Has Made Happiness Hard To Find On Wednesday...
hotnewhiphop.com
Popcaan Announces New Single With Drake
Popcaan and Drake prepare a new single for this Friday. OVO is jumpstarting 2023 with some breezy vibes as Popcaan plots the release of his next single. This morning, Popcaan announced that he would come through on Friday with a brand-new single alongside Drake. The two will be teaming up on “We Caa Done,” due on Jan. 6th.
EW.com
Migos rapper Quavo releases heartbreaking Takeoff tribute song 'Without You'
Migos rapper Quavo has released a new song, "Without You," to pay tribute to his nephew and former bandmate Takeoff, who was fatally shot Nov. 1 in Houston at the age of 28. The song, which dropped Wednesday night, opens with a heartbreaking couplet: "Tears rollin' down my eyes / I just seen an angel fly."
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report
RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
How to Watch ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter’ Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The trial that put R. Kelly behind bars in 2021 is at the center of the third and final installment of “Surviving R. Kelly,” which premieres on Lifetime on Jan. 2 and 3. Cable-cutters can also stream the new episodes on live TV streaming platforms such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV. Things look a lot different for the disgraced rapper since the series began over four years ago amid resurfaced allegations. Kelly is now...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Death Leaves Hip-Hop In Mourning: Drake, GloRilla, And More Pay Respects
The Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry. The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gabrielle Union Admits She Cheated On 1st Husband, Chris Howard
Gabrielle Union says that she and her ex-husband used to cheat on each other. Gabrielle Union says she and her ex-husband, Chris Howard, used to cheat on each other during their marriage. Speaking with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, Union reflected on her behavior at the time. She...
Every Gorgeous Photo From Pregnant Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's Tropical Babymoon
Watch: Inside Keke Palmer's Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson. Have you seen the photos from Keke Palmer's babymoon? Nope? Well, scroll on down. The actress, 29, gave Instagram followers a glimpse into her recent tropical vacation, expressing her mindset heading into her new chapter. "Happy new year," she captioned the...
HipHopDX.com
Remembering The Rappers We Lost In 2022
The number of rappers that died in 2022—particularly those who had yet to fully flourish before meeting untimely fates—was nothing short of soul-crushing. With so many young lives lost, some as young as 15, Hip Hop continued to feel like, in the words of GZA, a deadly video game with just one man. With ambitions of success and social media clout seemingly overriding a desire to use platforms to better their situations, rapping remained one of the most dangerous professions in America this year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bad Bunny Responds After Tossing Fan’s Phone In The Water
The star released a statement sharing his thoughts on the incident. Bad Bunny is one of the biggest stars in the world. The Un Verano Sin Ti star recently made headlines after video surfaced of him angrily tossing a fan’s phone in the water nearby. The unidentified Dan attempted...
hotnewhiphop.com
LaKeith Stanfield Reflects On Holidays After “Secret” Child Drama
LaKeith Stanfield reflected on the holidays after a drama-filled weekend. LaKeith Stanfield says that the holidays are a beautiful time to bond with loved ones in “the midst of any kind of climate.” The statement on Instagram comes after a woman exposed the actor as the father of her newborn child.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Drops New Project 'Lost Files' After Squashing Fredo Bang Beef
NBA YoungBoy has blessed fans with yet more new music while settling a beef with an old enemy. Extending his prolific streak in 2022, the Baton Rouge rap star dropped a new project called Lost Files by surprise on Friday (December 23). As the title suggests, the 21-song set includes a mix of new, unheard tracks and previously released material.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rolling Stone Snubs Celine Dion & More From Greatest Singers List
Fans aren’t happy with Rolling Stone leaving Celine Dion off its list of the greatest singers of all time. Rolling Stone listed the 200 greatest singers of all time, earlier this week, leaving off several noteworthy artists. Among the biggest names not to be included were Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson, and Nat King Cole.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Says He & Trippie Redd Had A Falling Out
NBA YoungBoy and Trippie Redd are no longer friends. NBA YoungBoy says that he and Trippie Redd have had a falling out. YoungBoy recently discussed his relationship with the rapper during his new radio show on Amazon’s Amp app, Never Broke Again Radio. “I tried to contact bro, well...
Here’s Hip-Hop Album Cover Art Fans Hated Over the Last Few Years
Cover art is the opening statement to an album. Just like the music behind it, artwork has the potential to live on forever. Now, whether that's in good or questionable favor among fans isn’t as certain. That's no disrespect to the creators, but over the last few years, there’s been several pieces of hip-hop cover art that have leaned more towards the latter.
hotnewhiphop.com
DA$H Preps New Album With “Foul Play”
Da$h is locked and loaded for 2023. The rapper’s currently plotting on a new project, but first, he set the tone with his latest release. This week, the New Jersey rapper came through with his latest record, “Foul Play.” It’s an exciting release that finds him gliding over soulful production handled by LOOK DAMIEN! The vocal chops bring a sense of ease to the record, but it’s Da$h’s effortless flow that captivates the listener to the end. The Is He Dead Yet rapper brings fans through the realities of the trap while also puffing his chest through his lyrical prowess.
Angela Bassett’s Son Apologizes After Pranking Her With Michael B. Jordan’s Death for TikTok Trend
Owning his mistake. Slater Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's 16-year-old son, apologized for pranking his parents by falsely claiming Michael B. Jordan died. “I apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” Slater said in a clip posted on Saturday, December […]
Comments / 0