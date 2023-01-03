Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
Yardbarker
Red Wings News and Rumors: Bertuzzi, Fabbri, Vrana
Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi hasn’t played since Nov. 30 due to a hand injury — his second of the season — but it appears his return is fairly imminent. The Athletic’s Max Bultman tweeted Bertuzzi is about a week away from returning, give or take a couple of days. The two hand injuries he’s sustained have caused him to miss 26 of Detroit’s 35 games this season.
markerzone.com
SEVERAL PLAYERS SUSPENDED, COACH BANNED INDEFINITELY FOLLOWING JUNIOR B BRAWL (VIDEO)
A huge brawl in Junior B hockey had led to several players receiving suspensions, while the coach of one of the team's has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation. The incident happened New Year's Eve during a game between the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL). As soon as the referee dropped the puck to start the second period, gloves and sticks, as well as punches, started flying.
markerzone.com
JAKUB VRANA CLEARING WAIVERS HIGHLIGHTS A GREATER PROBLEM WITHIN THE NHL
Jakub Vrana cleared waivers - surprisingly - on Wednesday. A 26-year old 25-goal scorer with loads of potential could have been had for free, yet 31 NHL GM's passed on him. Some believe that the managers' guild colluded to allow Steve Yzerman to send Vrana to the minors, but nothing has substantiated that claim to now.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Exits contest
Kane (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. It's unclear what caused Kane's injury, but he was ruled out during the second intermission. He led Blackhawks forwards through two periods with 12:57 of ice time, recording two shots on goal and two PIM. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
Detroit Red Wings surprisingly place Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings pulled a surprise move Tuesday and placed Jakub Vrana on waivers. It was known they would have to waive a player in order to activate Robby Fabbri, who will make his season debut Wednesday when the Wings host the New Jersey Devils. Vrana is currently on...
The Hockey Writers
Jets in Good Position as Injured Players Set to Return
The Winnipeg Jets are in a good position and are about to be in an even better one as some of their many injured players are set to return. Despite having seven players out, the Jets have won three straight games and sit second in the Central Division with a 24-13-1 record.
CBS Sports
Report: Ryan Merkley requests trade from Sharks
The San Jose Sharks have made former top prospect Ryan Merkley available, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, after the young defenseman recently requested a trade. Merkley, 22, is in the final season of his entry-level contract, is still waiver-exempt, and will be a restricted free agent without arbitration rights this summer.
Husso Returns to the Net for Wings vs Devils After Missing Two Games with Illness
The Detroit Red Wings will take on the New Jersey Devils tonight for the final time this season. Tonight is the Wings’ third matchup against the Devils. In the first matchup, the second game of the season, Detroit picked up the win 5-2 in New Jersey. The Red Wings lost to the Devils 6-2 in Detroit in their second matchup.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Designated as non-roster player
Letang (lower body) has been designated as a non-roster player while he is away from the Penguins, the team announced Tuesday. Letang was already dealing with a lower-body injury but left the team following the passing of his father. For now, the veteran blueliner should be considered out indefinitely with Pierre-Olivier Joseph likely to see the biggest uptick in ice time. Once cleared to play, Letang will retake his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Thatcher Demko criticizes IIHF refs for making ‘worst call I’ve seen in a long time’
Vancouver Canucks goaltender (and Team USA alumnus) Thatcher Demko took to Instagram to call out the referees at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for a goaltender interference call they made against the United States during the second period of Wednesday’s semifinal game against Team Canada. The officiating crew...
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
markerzone.com
MINNESOTA WILD PROSPECT THROWS HUGE HIT LEADING TO TEAM USA GOAL
After Team USA's absolute shellacking of Team Germany in Monday's quarterfinal, the Americans are headed to the semi-finals. They won't know their opponents, however, until tonight's game between Canada and Slovakia is concluded. One play that stood out in Team USA's massive victory was when defenseman Jack Peart (MIN) flattened...
