I dare say that no player had ever done so little to earn the Broadway Hat as Alexis Lafreniere did on Sunday since the concept of awarding it to the Rangers’ best player in a victory was inaugurated by Brad Richards at the start of the 2013-14 season. The symbolism, though, was overpowering when the bauble was given to the 21-year-old in his first game back in the lineup following his healthy scratch in Tampa Bay on Thursday. It did not matter to Ben Harpur — who’d been in possession of the hat since winning it for his work in the 5-3...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO