The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Some of the dreams “ruined” by the Taliban’s ban on women at college

When Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers issued a decree last month banning women from the country’s universities, the move was lambasted around the world as amoral and un-Islamic. It was the latest devastating blow to Afghan women and girls, who have lost most of the rights they gained during the two decades when the hardline Islamic group was forced out of power.

