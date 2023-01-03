Read full article on original website
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Photos and video of chaos in Brazil show an eerily familiar sight for Americans as supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, a Trump ally, storm the country's Congress 2 years after the US Capitol riot
Jair Bolsonaro, Trump's Brazilian ally, refused to acknowledge his election defeat and riots by a mob of his supporters mirrored those of January 6.
Some of the dreams “ruined” by the Taliban’s ban on women at college
When Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers issued a decree last month banning women from the country’s universities, the move was lambasted around the world as amoral and un-Islamic. It was the latest devastating blow to Afghan women and girls, who have lost most of the rights they gained during the two decades when the hardline Islamic group was forced out of power.
