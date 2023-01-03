ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partner of Brian Sicknick, officer who died after Jan. 6 attack, sues Trump, 2 others

The partner of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died after the Jan. 6 attack sued former President Donald Trump and two others on Thursday, blaming them for the death. The lawsuit claims Officer Brian Sicknick’s death was a “foreseeable consequence” of Trump’s alleged incitement of the mob that stormed the Capitol. The suit, filed by Sandra Garza on behalf of Sicknick’s estate, seeks $10 million in damages from Trump, George Tanios and Julian Khater.
Jan. 6 Capitol riot survivor recalls the “hardest part” about the attack

Congressional staffer Sharon Nichols barricaded herself inside an office when an angry mob climbed the walls of the U.S. Capitol building two years ago today — smashing windows, attacking police and threatening to hang Vice President Mike Pence. “It was frightening,” Nichols told CBS News, recalling the events of...
The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
GOP rep says she might oppose House rules package, calls Gaetz a “fraud”

▶ Watch Video: GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says she might oppose House rules package, calls Gaetz a “fraud”. Washington — GOP Rep. Nancy Mace said Sunday she is “on the fence” about supporting a rules package that will govern the way the House operates under Republican control, citing the backroom-deal making that occurred with the group of conservatives who initially opposed new Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the gavel.
Iran’s crackdown continues with arrests of journalist, celebrity chef

▶ Watch Video: Is Iran really shutting down its controversial morality police?. Tehran — Iranian authorities’ crackdown on dissent and any perceived support for nationwide anti-government protests has reportedly continued with the arrest of a journalist who interviewed families of death row inmates sentenced in connection with the protests, and a celebrity chef whose recipe choice was likely seen as a veiled jab at the hardline Islamic regime.
Transcript: Rep. Nancy Mace on “Face the Nation”

▶ Watch Video: GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says she might oppose House rules package, calls Gaetz a “fraud”. The following is a transcript of an interview with Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina that aired Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: We begin...

