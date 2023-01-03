Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Senators Should Avoid Claiming Jakub Vrana
On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers, and many Ottawa Senators fans are suggesting that the Senators should submit a claim, but I am here to tell you why that isn’t a good idea. Sure, Vrana has 57 points over his last 78...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Potential Trade Pieces for Lafreniere
On Monday, Rick Dhaliwal reported the Vancouver Canucks are interested in New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere. Dhaliwal adds the organization knows the forward inside out, as his old agent, Emilie Castonguay, is the current assistant general manager for the club. Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant made the forward a...
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Exits contest
Kane (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. It's unclear what caused Kane's injury, but he was ruled out during the second intermission. He led Blackhawks forwards through two periods with 12:57 of ice time, recording two shots on goal and two PIM. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 6-2 Win vs Canucks
The New York Islanders needed a bounce-back performance after a disappointing 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on New Year’s Day, and they put together just that. They defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 in a game where they scored three goals in both the second and third periods to close out a decisive win.
Garrett Mitchell, IceHogs set to host first place Texas
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Two hot teams are set to go at it Tuesday night at the BMO Center in Rockford. The Rockford IceHogs will host the Texas Stars. The Stars are riding an 11-game point streak. They lead the AHL’s Central Division by four points over the second place IceHogs. The IceHogs have won their last […]
Derek Lalonde: Detroit Red Wings 'haven't given up' on Alex Nedeljkovic
Derek Lalonde said the Detroit Red Wings still have faith in Alex Nedeljkovic, even as he is vulnerable to losing his job as backup goaltender in the NHL. "We haven’t given up on Ned," Lalonde said Wednesday morning at Little Caesars Arena, shortly after the Wings announced Nedeljkovic had been assigned to the minors for a conditioning stint.
The Hockey Writers
3 New York Rangers Trading Partners for Alexis Lafreniere
At the time of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Alexis Lafreniere was viewed as a near-generational talent, one who would immediately make a massive impact on whatever organization was able to select him with the first overall pick. That team ended up being the New York Rangers, though things haven’t gone as planned through his first two and a half seasons with them.
Houston Chronicle
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson near season debuts
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Washington Capitals forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson, who have been sidelined for months, are both close to making their season debuts, Coach Peter Laviolette said Wednesday. Laviolette said that neither player will travel for Thursday's game in Columbus,...
NBC Sports
Report: Sharks 'trying to accommodate' Merkley trade request
One of the Sharks' former top prospects could be on the move soon. The Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported Tuesday, citing sources, that San Jose has made Ryan Merkley -- the team's first-round pick of the 2018 NHL Draft -- available for trade after the 22-year-old defenseman requested they do so.
FOX Sports
Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak
Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Canucks
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (21-15-2) AT VANCOUVER CANUCKS (16-17-3) 10 PM ET | ROGERS ARENA. The New York Islanders continue their Western Conference road trip with a visit to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at 10pm. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Arizona Coyotes have teams showing interest in Jakob Chychrun, but there’s kickback when it comes to wanting to include a second first-round pick as part of any trade. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have begun preliminary contract talks with Michael Bunting. Are...
