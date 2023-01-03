ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Open Week 18 With Three Injuries

Minkah Fitzpatrick and two other defenders will miss time throughout the Pittsburgh Steelers practice week.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will open Week 18 as they prepare for the Cleveland Browns with three injuries on the defensive side of the ball, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick left for only a few snaps during Week 17 in Baltimore due to an ankle injury. He returned and finished the game but that injury will linger into Week 18.

Head coach Mike Tomlin took to the podium and said Fitzpatrick will be limited in the early portions of the week but doesn't expect the All-Pro safety to miss the game.

The Steelers defense will also be without inside linebacker Myles Jack (groin) and cornerback James Pierre (concussion), who both left against the Ravens.

Jack has dealt with a groin injury the last four weeks but has only missed one game before leaving this past weekend. He's set to be monitored during the week and his participation will determine his availability.

For Pierre, he entered the concussion protocol and will undergo evaluation throughout the week before being cleared.

Safety Tre Norwood missed last week with a hamstring injury and could return this week.

