Sock It To 'EM
When two friends joined forces to donate socks to homeless shelters in January 2012, they had no idea it would lead them on a path to creating a nonprofit that has collected nearly one million pairs of socks for people in need throughout the U.S. The Sock It To ‘Em...
Outgoing Sheriff Tony Spurlock reflects on a 42-year career
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock’s 42-year stint in law enforcement started with a conversation about his career aspirations with his manager at a grocery store. That manager was married to a cop who was put in contact with Spurlock. The rest is history. Spurlock dreamed of being in law...
Column: Take part in lifetime learning
At the Douglas County Seniors’ Council Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2, you’ll be introduced to a program that anyone of a certain age will appreciate. It is called OLLI at DU, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at University of Denver. OLLI offers an array of online and in-person classes that will spark your interest in a range of subject areas.
Buntport Theater comes through again
New from Buntport Theater: “The Death of Napoleon: A Play in Less Than Three Acts” brings an interpretation of history from the highly entertaining Buntport Theater Company, playing from Jan. 27 to Feb. 18 at its theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver. This clever group writes its own material and says the ticket price is “Name your own price.” They request that audience members wear masks, please. 720-946-1388, buntport.com.
New Arapahoe hoops coach highlights bravery
New Arapahoe boys basketball coach Kevin Boley has been talking a lot about bravery. Boley, who spent 12 seasons as the head coach at Legend and helped Denver Christian to a 21-5 record last season, was appointed as the Warriors coach in November. He replaced former coach Troy Pachner, who...
Lutheran girls step up hoops efforts
Lutheran's girls basketball has a rugged challenge ahead this season but the Lions are starting to play better. The Class 4A school in Parker recently won the girls version of the Pride of Parker basketball tournament. Lutheran (6-1) defeated Class 6A Chaparral 43-35, got past 6A Legend 49-46 and whipped...
