msn.com
How to Get Bumped to First ClassAccording to a Former Flight Attendant
No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
United Airlines told a woman they'd deliver her lost bag — then she tracked it to an apartment complex
Holiday travel was nothing short of chaotic in recent days as a massive winter storm swept across the nation, forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights. But for one woman, the mayhem was made even worse after her luggage went missing — and she said her Apple AirTag revealed it was not where the airline claimed.
Airline passenger claims United was ‘lying’ about lost luggage after AirTag showed it at ‘mystery’ building
United Airlines is investigating the circumstances surrounding a piece of lost luggage after a passenger claims it was sent to a random apartment complex — and then to a McDonald’s, and then to a shopping center — instead of her home.
Elizabeth Hurley vents her fury at British Airways after being 'stranded with no food and water' for 12 hours
British actress Elizabeth Hurley vented her frustration on Twitter after being stranded "without food or water" at the airport in Antigua when her British Airways flight was delayed 20 hours.
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
WATCH: Woman Flings Computer at Airline Agent After Kids Went ‘Missing’ in Miami Airport
A 25-year-old woman flew into a rage when she flung a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport. She is now facing criminal charges. According to CBS News, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and Camila McMillie has been arrested on charges of “aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.”
I've traveled to all 50 states. Here are 12 of the best US cities to visit.
I've traveled to many places, but I think Moab, Omaha, Honolulu, Keystone, and Chimayó are some of the best cities to visit in the United States.
Plane passenger tries to light cigarette mid-flight
A video of a man attempting to light a cigarette on an American Airlines flight has gone viral after a fellow passenger shared it online.Sara Radosevich tweeted from the American Airlines flight on Tuesday 6 December after witnessing the man trying to smoke mid flight.The video showed the man, who was sitting a few seats away from her, pulling out a lighter and lighting a cigarette, before the footage cuts out.This guy really just lit a cigarette mid flight.. @AmericanAir good thing your girly pop flight attendant snatched it out of his hands pic.twitter.com/oRAeLFvLiO— Sara Radosevich (@Sara_Radosevich) December 6, 2022Radosevich...
Can AirTags help find lost luggage during holiday travel? What I learnt travelling with Apple tracking device
If you’ve travelled anywhere this year, you’ll likely have heard the warnings not to check a bag. The fear – and frankly expectation – was that it would get lost in the ongoing chaos that has become airports in 2022.The guidance is useful for those who know how to pack lightly, or even appropriately, but not so great for those of us who overpack for even the shortest of trips.Unfortunately, this inability to travel moderately meant that, in the lead up to a 16-day trip to Israel in August, I was both overpacking and concerned that I would lose all...
Passengers say Southwest flew their bags to Denver without them after canceling a Christmas Day flight, report says
Southwest suffered an operational meltdown over the holiday period, leading to thousands of flight cancellations.
Bryan Kohberger Switched License Plates After Idaho Murders
On December 30, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the four University of Idaho murders.
2 teachers missed their $4,000 honeymoon cruise after their flight was cancelled and they were met with 'radio silence' from Southwest
The Wisconsin teachers were among thousands of people whose Southwest flights were canceled, prompting some to miss their cruise ship departures.
People Are Describing Chaotic Scenes Inside Airports After Southwest Canceled More Than 2,700 Flights
Passengers shared stories of hourslong rebooking lines, repeated last-minute cancellations, and limited floor space inside airports as people waited for information.
MySanAntonio
How Families Can Get Seats Together on a Plane
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Booking airfare is a lot more complicated than it used to be. Should you choose basic economy or main cabin? Do you want the “bundle” or would you rather pay “a la carte”? And how much are you willing to pay for a seat?
thesource.com
Woman Calls Out United Airlines for Baggage Misinformation
Trouble with checked luggage at the airport is a headache that is becoming increasingly unavoidable. Valerie Szybala, a disinformation researcher from Washington D.C., received her lost luggage nearly six days after the airline told her that the bag was safely at its distribution center. During those days, Szybala tracked the luggage as it journeyed to local malls and McDonald’s.
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
Apple Insider
AirTags catch United Airlines in lie about missing luggage
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A woman used multiple locations ofAirTags she planted in her luggage before traveling to catch United Airlines lying about the security of her bags. Valerie Szybala has taken to Twitter to document how United...
Flying Commercial? These 7 VIP Concierge Services Will Make Your Trip Smooth and Frictionless
Travel is wonderful, commercial airports, and more often than not, commercial flights, are not. . .There are a few ways, though, to transform a slog through the terminal—mostly, by using the magic-workers employed by greeter services. These firms effectively act as in-terminal concierges to create a virtually frictionless experience at even the most hassle-prone airport (any alternative nominees to JFK, very welcome). We’ve pulled together a cheat sheet of companies you should know, which operate both domestically and worldwide, and who’ll guarantee a good experience from opening the limo door to turning left as you board. Air General Airports Served 13 domestic hubs—the firm’s...
thetrek.co
I Hate South West Airlines!
I was primed to hike and kayak Florida during the New Year and see some family. Made reservations in OCTOBER for airlines, hotel, dogs, Uber. Everything carefully printed; placed in a file. Then, SouthWest Airlines cancelled. Everything trashed. Their system “melted down” unable to keep up. Me and...
A United Passenger's Lost Luggage Was Delivered To McDonald's
You may be able to handle delayed flights, limited foot space, and bad airplane meals, but arriving at your destination without your luggage is something nobody wants to experience. Many things could've led to this point; the bags could have been incorrectly tagged, placed on the wrong plane, or not transferred in time after a layover. According to Luggage Hero, 692,884 bags were handled incorrectly in the first half of 2021, which is just about 0.4%. The airline that handles your luggage the safest is Allegiant Air, while the one that takes the worst care is Envoy Air. United Airlines sits somewhere in the middle.
