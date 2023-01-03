Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Decades-Old McDonald's Permanently Closes - Outlet in Colorado ShuttersTy D.Denver, CO
Related
highlandsranchherald.net
Lutheran girls step up hoops efforts
Lutheran's girls basketball has a rugged challenge ahead this season but the Lions are starting to play better. The Class 4A school in Parker recently won the girls version of the Pride of Parker basketball tournament. Lutheran (6-1) defeated Class 6A Chaparral 43-35, got past 6A Legend 49-46 and whipped...
Buff legend Darian Hagan moving into ambassador role for Colorado football
Few, if any, have had as big an impact on Colorado football over the years as Darian Hagan has. The quarterback for the Buffaloes through some of Colorado's most successful seasons, Hagan has been on CU's football staff the past 18 years, including 12 seasons as the running backs coach.
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
KDVR.com
UNC president's son dies in avalanche
Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
Son of University of Northern Colorado president dies in avalanche
The son of University of Northern Colorado President Andy Feinstein died in an avalanche on Saturday while skiing with his father, who survived the avalanche without serious injury despite being buried. In a statement, the president’s chief of staff, Jennifer Almquist, confirmed Feinstein and his 22-year-old son, Nick, were caught...
Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss
Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.
Colorado’s Ringsby Family Lists Luxurious Denver Mansion For Sale
Before the NBA and Denver Nuggets existed in Colorado, there was a different league of professional basketball players. Founded in 1967, the Denver Rockets were a part of the American Basketball Association and sported orange and black uniforms on the court. From 1967 to 1974, the team was owned by J.W. "Bill" Ringsby (and his family), who also operated the Denver-based "Ringsby Rocket" Trucking System. The team's logo and colors matched those used in the family's trucking business.
Which Denver winters had the most and least snow?
If it feels like it has been a snowy start to winter in Denver, you are right. The city has already received 24.8 inches of total snow since October.
highlandsranchherald.net
‘Entanglements’ with nature
Metropolitan State University’s Center for Visual Arts starts off a new year with “Entanglements,” a new lens-based exhibit of works by 11 national and international artists, which will run from Jan. 13 to March 25 at the CVA Gallery, 965 Santa Fe Drive, Denver. March is Denver’s Month of Photography, and these works interpret artists’ views about how we, as humans relate to nature and its resources.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Louisville, Lafayette move to improve safety on Colo. 42
Lafayette and Louisville city councils each passed the adoption of a corridor study for Colo. 42 during their respective meetings Tuesday night. Lafayette council voted 5-0 with Mayor J.D. Mangat and councilmember Enihs Medrano absent. Louisville voted 6-0 with Mayor Ashley Stolzman absent. Lafayette Transportation Engineer Michelle Melonakis said that...
highlandsranchherald.net
From the Editor: The good and bad
This month marks the one-year anniversary of me taking over as the south metro editor for Colorado Community Media. These are 11 newspapers spanning over Arapahoe and Douglas counties and, to some degree, Elbert County. I say to some degree because we have a great member of our staff, Scott...
weather5280.com
Wintry mix expected through Monday for the area: Denver's snow forecast
We've been discussing this system during the past several days; whether in our Insider post last week or yesterday's public forecast, we have couched this system in terms of concern for just how north the track will be and therefore the impact changes on the Denver metro areas. In data...
Arapahoe Sheriff's Training Academy graduates first class of 24
(Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy celebrated the first class of recruits graduating from the 23-week program last month. The Colorado Department of Law’s Peace Officers Standards and Training unit approved the academy in June to allow the agency the same standards as neighboring Douglas County.
highlandsranchherald.net
Sock It To 'EM
When two friends joined forces to donate socks to homeless shelters in January 2012, they had no idea it would lead them on a path to creating a nonprofit that has collected nearly one million pairs of socks for people in need throughout the U.S. The Sock It To ‘Em...
travellemming.com
15 Best Denver Tea Houses in 2023 (By a Local)
I’m sure you’ve heard the news, but there are some amazing Denver tea houses. Whether you’re into spots with grand architecture, savory mini sandwiches, or just an old-fashioned perfectly-steeped tea, there is a tea house in Denver for you. Although I’m a die-hard coffee drinker, I love...
Mountain travelers try to get the jump on incoming storm
Interstate 70 is expected to see snow Sunday night into Monday as a storm moves through and several travelers leaving ahead of plan to try and beat the storm.
chainstoreage.com
Chicken Salad Chick continues to expand into new markets
Chicken Salad Chick remains on the fast track when it comes to expansion. The fast-casual chicken salad restaurant chain will open its first-ever location in the Chicago metro area on Jan. 10, in Batavia, Ill. It will be the company’s fourth location in the state. In addition, Chicken Salad...
Denver officer indicted in LoDo shooting
A Denver police officer has been charged after allegedly injuring multiple bystanders while shooting at a man in LoDo this summer. The shooting happened on July 17 when officers tried to stop a man after a fight in the street near 20th and Larimer streets.
highlandsranchherald.net
Column: Take part in lifetime learning
At the Douglas County Seniors’ Council Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2, you’ll be introduced to a program that anyone of a certain age will appreciate. It is called OLLI at DU, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at University of Denver. OLLI offers an array of online and in-person classes that will spark your interest in a range of subject areas.
Comments / 0