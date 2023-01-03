Read full article on original website
A public hearing has been scheduled for the Highway 191 project in the planning stages for North of Vernal that will eliminate switchbacks to improve safety. According to the UDOT announcement, the project will realign 2.6 miles of Highway 191 about 12 miles north of Vernal. “The new alignment includes longer, more gradual curves that will be safer and easier to navigate for motorists and large trucks,” shares UDOT. “The project will also include climbing and passing lanes, a runaway truck ramp, improved access to the scenic overlook, and other safety improvements.” The public hearing will take place on Tuesday, January 17th, from 4 to 7pm at Vernal City Hall. There will be visuals of the area, maps of the proposed improvements, and project experts available to answer questions. There will be a 40-day public comment period starting that day and running to February 16th. The project is a joint effort between UDOT and Simplot Phosphates, as well as the BLM towards the bottom of the project area. The plan is for Simplot to exchange the property and replace the mined area with road base materials where the new road will go and the area where the road currently is will be traded to Simplot to be mined. It is expected that construction will start in 2025. The current road will remain in place until the project is complete. To learn more, visit UDOTinput.utah.gov/us191realigned.
INDEPENDENCE, Utah (KUTV) — The identity of a 20-year-old woman who died in a crash on US-40 through Wasatch County was released Thursday. Lauren E Reynolds of Vernal was killed after she allegedly crossed the center line into eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a GMC Yukon during slushy and snow-covered road conditions on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m.
The time is fast approaching for a unique event for special members of the community which is still needing donations and volunteers. The event, being put on by the Vernal Christian Church, is called “Night To Shine” and it is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. What is Night To Shine? “Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older,” shares the event announcement. Night To Shine in Vernal is happening on February 10th. Around 400 volunteers will be needed to pull this off so anyone interested is urged to sign up. Sign ups are also underway for those with special needs that would enjoy attending the event. The Registration link is available with this news story on BasinNow.com or by scrolling down the page on the Vernal Christian Church Facebook Page.
