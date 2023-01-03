Read full article on original website
Utah Department of Public Safety Recommends Strengthening Passwords
2022 saw an overall increase of cyber related crimes and many warnings from local law enforcement have been centered on watching out for scammers trying to access your online accounts. The Utah Department of Public Safety recommends that the public consider a New Years resolution of creating stronger passwords. Here are some simple tips to secure your password. Consider using the longest password possible by using a news headline or the title(s) of books using added punctuation and capitalization. Do not include personal information that is easy to find on social media. Avoid using common words in your password. Substitute letters with numbers and punctuation marks or symbols. Be creative by using phonetic replacements or deliberate misspellings. Obviously keep your passwords private and do not reuse them. You can double your login protection by enabling multi-factor authentication (MFA). Finally, the most secure way to store all of your unique passwords is by using a password manager. For more tips, visit DPSnews.utah.gov.
Increase In Poaching Incidents Includes Trophy Sized Animals
The numbers are in and while the amount of wild animals illegally killed in Utah in 2022 was close to past years, the value of the animals was nearly double. According to the Division of Wildlife Resources, a total of 1,283 animals were illegally killed which was in the ballpark of the 1,153 animals poached in 2021 and 1,079 animals in 2020. The value in 2022 was $698,561 dollars due to trophy sized kills compared to the value in 2020 of $387,000 dollars. “Each animal that is illegally killed in our state is one less animal for legal hunters, wildlife enthusiasts and everyday residents to enjoy,” shares DWR Captain Chad Bettridge. “Poachers steal our ability to enjoy Utah’s wildlife.” Wildlife officials have not yet released the breakdown by county but the violations and citations issued included incidents in Daggett, Uintah, and Duchesne Counties.
